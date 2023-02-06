ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Pro Football Rumors

Cardinals expected to announce HC hire next Tuesday

There haven’t been many updates on the Cardinals’ head coaching search…besides the organization learning that they missed out on one of their top finalists. We learned recently that Brian Flores had backed out of the head coaching race and would join the Vikings as their new defensive coordinator. That left Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo as Arizona’s final two candidates.
ARIZONA STATE
Report: Don Martindale not in running for Colts HC job, to stay with Giants

The 2022 Giants DC hire is staying in New York, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News notes. Martindale remains attached to a three-year Giants contract. This represents a positive development for Brian Daboll‘s staff, which still risks losing offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. The young play-caller remains in the race for the Cardinals’ head coaching job.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Buccaneers interview Rams' Thomas Brown for OC job

A new name has been added to the list of candidates for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive coordinator vacancy. The team announced on Friday that Rams tight ends coach Thomas Brown interviewed with the Buccaneers to discuss their OC position. The meeting was conducted virtually, and came not long after...
TAMPA, FL
Saints viewed as front-runner for Derek Carr

Derek Carr remains in New Orleans for a second day of this Raiders-approved visit. After the Carr-Saints meeting wrapped at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nick Underhill notes the meeting continued Thursday. Dennis Allen and Saints brass went to dinner with Carr on Wednesday night, per NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, who adds...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Titans’ Taylor Lewan expects to be released

Ending the season with a backup-laden offensive line, the Titans are not expected to bring back their most accomplished blocker. At least, not at his current salary. Taylor Lewan said this week the Titans are prepared to release him. The three-time Pro Bowl left tackle, who suffered ACL tears in...
NASHVILLE, TN
Dre’Mont Jones reportedly wants to stay with Broncos

The four-year Broncos defensive lineman said (via Twitter) he wants to stay with the team for “as long as possible.” This follows a similar stance issued (via Denver7’s Troy Renck) after the Broncos’ season ended. Multiple reports have pegged Jones as the Broncos’ top free-agent priority, but it will not be automatic that the free-agent-to-be comes back.
DENVER, CO
