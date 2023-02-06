Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
Alleged Witnesses In Michael Irvin Incident Recount Story, Back Hall of Famer
Michael Irvin was pulled from NFL Network's Super Bowl coverage after he was accused of misconduct by a woman in a hotel lobby, but now two alleged witnesses are coming to the Hall of Famer's defense. TMZ Sports spoke to Phil Watkins, a man from Australia, in Arizona on Thursday,...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Colts reportedly pivoting away from Jeff Saturday in HC search
The Colts have delivered this hiring period’s top non-Sean Payton-related headlines. Both the team’s steady interest in retaining Jeff Saturday and its connection with a third round of interviews have injected confusion into a drawn-out search. As this process (presumably) hits the homestretch, neither may be in the...
NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cardinals expected to announce HC hire next Tuesday
There haven’t been many updates on the Cardinals’ head coaching search…besides the organization learning that they missed out on one of their top finalists. We learned recently that Brian Flores had backed out of the head coaching race and would join the Vikings as their new defensive coordinator. That left Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo as Arizona’s final two candidates.
Report: Don Martindale not in running for Colts HC job, to stay with Giants
The 2022 Giants DC hire is staying in New York, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News notes. Martindale remains attached to a three-year Giants contract. This represents a positive development for Brian Daboll‘s staff, which still risks losing offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. The young play-caller remains in the race for the Cardinals’ head coaching job.
Buccaneers interview Rams' Thomas Brown for OC job
A new name has been added to the list of candidates for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive coordinator vacancy. The team announced on Friday that Rams tight ends coach Thomas Brown interviewed with the Buccaneers to discuss their OC position. The meeting was conducted virtually, and came not long after...
Ravens likely to use exclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson
Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said last month he has gone back and forth on the exclusive-or-nonexclusive decision regarding Lamar Jackson‘s imminent franchise tag. A month from the March tag deadline, the sense is the Ravens will be the rare team to unholster the exclusive tag. The Ravens should be...
Trevor Lawrence to be involved in Jaguars’ free agent plans?
The Jaguars finished the 2022 season strong, taking a significant step forward and advancing to the divisional round of the playoffs. Much of their success came about, of course, from the play of quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The second-year passer is set for a continued large role in the team in an off-field capacity.
Panthers make two high-profile additions to Frank Reich's coaching staff
Frank Reich‘s Panthers staff continues to take shape, and more familiar names are headed to Charlotte. Per a team announcement, Carolina has hired Josh McCown as quarterbacks coach and Dom Capers as a senior defensive assistant. McCown, 43, spent two seasons (2008 and 2009) with the Panthers during his...
Quarterback Jared Goff targeting Lions extension?
Viewed by most as a placeholder passer during his first two offseasons in Detroit, Jared Goff is coming off a strong 2022 slate and will enter the 2023 season in position to build on it. The Lions will have Jameson Williams healthy to complement Amon-Ra St. Brown, and the team...
Saints viewed as front-runner for Derek Carr
Derek Carr remains in New Orleans for a second day of this Raiders-approved visit. After the Carr-Saints meeting wrapped at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nick Underhill notes the meeting continued Thursday. Dennis Allen and Saints brass went to dinner with Carr on Wednesday night, per NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, who adds...
Report: Texans to hire Matt Burke as defensive coordinator
The Texans will give Matt Burke a second chance on the coordinator level. Shortly after interviewing the Cardinals’ defensive line coach, the AFC South team plans to hire him as its next defensive coordinator, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com tweets. While DeMeco Ryans will head up Houston’s defense, Burke will...
Eagles WR DeVonta Smith expected Giants to draft him in 2021
Pre-draft rumors played a significant role in three NFC East franchises’ decisions during the 2021 first round. The Cowboys ended up helping the Eagles move up for DeVonta Smith, sliding back from No. 10 to No. 12 (where Micah Parsons awaited). The Giants’ interest in the Alabama wide receiver...
Bills set to add Panthers' Al Holcomb to coaching staff
Another former member of the Panthers organization is heading to Buffalo. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Bills are hiring Al Holcomb as a senior defensive assistant. ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg notes that the two sides have yet to officially finalize a deal but are heading in that direction.
Report: 49ers' Brock Purdy plans to undergo UCL surgery
Purdy will meet with a Dallas-based doctor on Feb. 21, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, who notes the rookie sensation is on track to undergo UCL surgery on Feb. 22. It does not appear Tommy John surgery is on tap. Purdy is expected to recover in advance of training camp, Rapoport adds.
Titans’ Taylor Lewan expects to be released
Ending the season with a backup-laden offensive line, the Titans are not expected to bring back their most accomplished blocker. At least, not at his current salary. Taylor Lewan said this week the Titans are prepared to release him. The three-time Pro Bowl left tackle, who suffered ACL tears in...
Dre’Mont Jones reportedly wants to stay with Broncos
The four-year Broncos defensive lineman said (via Twitter) he wants to stay with the team for “as long as possible.” This follows a similar stance issued (via Denver7’s Troy Renck) after the Broncos’ season ended. Multiple reports have pegged Jones as the Broncos’ top free-agent priority, but it will not be automatic that the free-agent-to-be comes back.
Chiefs’ Eric Bieniemy has not taken any OC interviews
Another team with Eric Bieniemy on its interview wish list filled its offensive coordinator vacancy this week. The Titans promoted from within, elevating Tim Kelly to the post. Tennessee is not the only franchise to show interest in Kansas City’s OC for a non-head coaching position this year. Baltimore and...
