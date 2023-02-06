We were as shocked as Brooke by the state in which she found her friend. We can’t believe that Bold & Beautiful would really kill off Taylor. Not only is she a beloved character, but since Krista Allen took over the role in December 2021, she’s been more compelling than ever. On top of that, the soap has struck gold with her hard-won friendship with longtime romantic rival Brooke. (Allen and Katherine Kelly Lang may wind up being the best tag team since Lang and Susan Flannery got to play Brooke and Stephanie as more than mortal enemies.)

2 DAYS AGO