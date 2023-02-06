ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Chrissie Massey

'Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Katie Loses Grip On Reality, Forcing Carter To Make A Difficult Decision

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Katie Logan (Heather Tom) will lose her grip on reality after learning about Bill Spencer's (Don Diamont) relationship with Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) and Taylor Hayes' (Krista Allen) role in Bill's shooting in 2018. Soap Dirt reported that it would force Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) to make a shocking decision about his relationship with Katie.
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Horror: R.I.P., Taylor?

We were as shocked as Brooke by the state in which she found her friend. We can’t believe that Bold & Beautiful would really kill off Taylor. Not only is she a beloved character, but since Krista Allen took over the role in December 2021, she’s been more compelling than ever. On top of that, the soap has struck gold with her hard-won friendship with longtime romantic rival Brooke. (Allen and Katherine Kelly Lang may wind up being the best tag team since Lang and Susan Flannery got to play Brooke and Stephanie as more than mortal enemies.)
The List

Mishael Morgan Finally Weighs In On Her Surprising The Young And The Restless Exit

Mishael Morgan was a mainstay on "The Young and the Restless" from 2013 to 2022 (via Soap Central). She originated the role of brash and sassy Hilary Curtis and went on to have a great deal of success with that character. However, after Hilary was abruptly killed off, Morgan returned to the soap as her powerhouse attorney twin sister, Amanda Sinclair, which she played until her exit late last year (via Soaps.com). Prior to that, the actor's appearances on the show gradually became less frequent, leaving many viewers questioning her status on the soap.
Chrissie Massey

'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Hope's True Feelings Stun Thomas-- Steffy Turns To Brooke For Help

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for Tuesday, February 7, tease that Hope Logan's (Annika Noelle) true feelings stun Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). She Knows Soaps report that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will worry about her mother, Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen). She will see no choice but to reach out to Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) to keep her mom from confessing to the police.
Cheryl E Preston

Is Adam Newman saying goodbye to Genoa City on The Young and the Restless?

Last November TVline warned that there were some big exits coming on The Young and the Restless and that Kelsey Wang ( Allie Nygyen) and Rory Gibson (Noah Newman) had already been taken off contract. The rumor mill suggested heads would roll by March 26 when Y&R celebrates 50 years and Mark Grossman (Adam Newman) was mentioned as possibly being fired. Reasons were given by TVline why his character would stick around Genoa City so let's take a look at why Victor Newman's (Eric Braeden) youngest son might get the axe.
soaphub.com

End Of The DAYS Road: Is Nicole Walker Finally Done With Eric?

Nicole Walker didn’t want to break up with Eric Brady on Days of our Lives. He’s the one who dumped her, blaming Nicole for talking Jada Hunter into aborting Eric’s baby. Days of our Lives Polling. So Nicole (Arianne Zucker) begrudgingly moved on. She and her daughter...
SheKnows

Holy Crap! General Hospital Just Really Killed Willow!

But that doesn’t mean Michael should look for a new love!. When it comes to General Hospital, we’ve learned that you should never say never. As in “Oh, they’d never kill Brando and Sasha’s baby.” Or “Oh, they killed Sasha’s baby… surely they wouldn’t kill her husband, too!”
soaphub.com

Young and the Restless Nice Guys: Why Is Nick Newman Really Supporting Sally?

Sally Spectra has quite the problem on The Young and the Restless. The kind of problem that you can’t keep under wraps for nine months. Literally. Sally is pregnant, and she doesn’t know if her current boyfriend, Nick Newman, or her ex-boyfriend Adam Newman is the father. Young...
soaphub.com

Adam Newman Makes A Shocking Admission To Chelsea

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday brings a shocking admission from Adam Newman as he and Chelsea talk about his current situation. Additionally, Adam (Mark Grossman) confronted Kyle and Summer at Jabot after Jack had talked with his son about conspiring with Victor. Summer also let her grandpa know she didn’t like him including her husband in his scheming. Nikki told Diane that she knew what was up, and Chance returned the money Jack had given to Jeremy. Finally, Billy and Chelsea prepared to go out as friends. Now let’s dive deeper into what happened.
Cheryl E Preston

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: A custody battle for Douglas begins on February 10

Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) has basically been living with Hope Spencer (Annika Noelle) on The Bold and the Beautiful because of the wacky plot his father Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) put in motion. Thomas signed papers so that Hope could legally become the mother of his son as part of a plan to win her love and raise the little boy together. Thomas has made one bad decision after another and now the issue of custody is once again a problem. On Friday, February 10 Jill Remez will return to B&B to appear as Judge Gomez who will determine where Douglas will live.
SoapAsk

Quinn on Bold and Beautiful: Is Quinn returning on Bold and Beautiful?

Quinn Fuller, played by Rena Sofer, is one of the most compelling characters on the long-running soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful." With her complex personality and her ability to continually surprise the audience, Quinn has been a fan favorite for years. Her journey on the show has been full of twists and turns, and the fans are always wondering what will happen next.

