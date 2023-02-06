ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

14news.com

Fully-staffed Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office rolling out changes

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - For the first time in several years, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is fully staffed. The Daviess Co. Fiscal Court provides the office’s budget, allotting for 39 full-time, sworn in deputies. Sheriff Brad Youngman says in total, his office employs 70 people. He says...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

DCSO: Owensboro woman charged with forging name of sheriff’s office clerk

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro woman is accused of forging the name of a Daviess County Sheriff’s Office Clerk on two vehicle transfer request forms. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Cheyenne Simmons-Lewis altered the forms back in 2022. Officials say the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet found the inconsistencies...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

20-year-old dead after shooting in Calhoun

CALHOUN, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a death in McLean County. It happened on W. Second Street in Calhoun. Troopers say they got the call around 3:20 a.m. Thursday. They say they found 20-year-old Steven G. Powell with an apparent gunshot wound to his abdomen. Powell was...
CALHOUN, KY
WEHT/WTVW

17 lbs. of weed and over $70K seized in Evansville drug bust

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say one of their K9s found loads of cash and a giant stash of marijuana in a suspected drug dealer’s home. The investigation started Thursday when officers received word that two suspicious packages were delivered to separate homes. Officers opened the packages and came across pounds of marijuana, according […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man wanted by Evansville Police for faking sick note

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Detectives are now investigating after police say a man faked a sick note to avoid going to court. According to police, the Vanderburgh Superior Court received a note from an offender for “Exposure to COVID”. Court officials say the note was given to the court as an excuse after the man […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Police: Evansville man arrested after stepbrother shot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville man was arrested after police say he shot his stepbrother. Blake Cadwalader was arrested last night after allegedly breaking into his stepbrother’s home. Police say the victim tried to hit Cadwalader with a baseball bat. That’s when police say he shot the victim twice in the leg. Officers say […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Thursday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - We’re on alert for some storms this morning. Breaking overnight, multi-county chase ends in Evansville. Dispatchers say it started around 2 a.m. Thursday. Authorities say a crash and chase out of Vanderburgh County ends with the suspect taken to the hospital. This all started near North 2nd...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Owensboro man charged after Barren County police chase

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - An Owensboro man was charged after a police chase on Cumberland Parkway in Glasgow. Robert Frakes, 38, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, speeding, reckless driving, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, disregarding a stop sign, improperly on left side of the road, no registration plates and failure to maintain required insurance.
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

New details released after Haubstadt school incident

HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WEHT) — Heavy law enforcement presence was gathered outside the Haubstadt Community School in Gibson County earlier Wednesday. Sheriff Bruce Vanoven said deputies responded to the school after a person outside the building was having an “emotional crisis”. We’re told a 22-year-old man was trying to get into the school through a door […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Salvation Army holds Narcan giveaway in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - In Henderson, dozens of people came out to pick up life-saving medicine Friday. Officials handed out Narcan for free at the Salvation Army in Henderson with River Valley Behavioral Health and Henderson Police collaborating for the event. Henderson Police say with the rise in fentanyl deaths...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Gibson Co. needs deputies after school trespassing incident

HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson County Sheriff Bruce Vanoven said on Thursday that they need more deputies after an incident one day earlier where a man managed to enter Haubstadt Community School without permission. South Gibson School Corporation Superintendent Bruce Perry says a student spotted a man in the school...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN

