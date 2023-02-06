Read full article on original website
Large retail store opens another new location in KentuckyKristen WaltersOwensboro, KY
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
The Greatest Showmen (And Women) Leave Owensboro Roaring For More!A.K. WilsonOwensboro, KY
Evansville woman connected to toddler’s fentanyl overdose sentenced
(WEHT) - One of the people arrested after a three-year-old overdosed in Evansville, has now been sentenced.
Coroner identifies man killed in parking lot of Evansville Dollar General
(WEHT) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner has released the identity and cause of death for the man killed after being run over by a vehicle in the parking lot of an Evansville Dollar General.
Fully-staffed Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office rolling out changes
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - For the first time in several years, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is fully staffed. The Daviess Co. Fiscal Court provides the office’s budget, allotting for 39 full-time, sworn in deputies. Sheriff Brad Youngman says in total, his office employs 70 people. He says...
DCSO: Owensboro woman charged with forging name of sheriff’s office clerk
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro woman is accused of forging the name of a Daviess County Sheriff’s Office Clerk on two vehicle transfer request forms. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Cheyenne Simmons-Lewis altered the forms back in 2022. Officials say the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet found the inconsistencies...
KSP arson investigator called to site of destroyed Webster Co. home
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews are on scene of a house fire just outside of Poole. Dispatchers say it’s on Poole Mill Road, and they got the call around 2 a.m. Fire officials say it’s in a rural area, so they aren’t sure how long it was burning before that.
20-year-old dead after shooting in Calhoun
CALHOUN, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a death in McLean County. It happened on W. Second Street in Calhoun. Troopers say they got the call around 3:20 a.m. Thursday. They say they found 20-year-old Steven G. Powell with an apparent gunshot wound to his abdomen. Powell was...
17 lbs. of weed and over $70K seized in Evansville drug bust
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say one of their K9s found loads of cash and a giant stash of marijuana in a suspected drug dealer’s home. The investigation started Thursday when officers received word that two suspicious packages were delivered to separate homes. Officers opened the packages and came across pounds of marijuana, according […]
Man wanted by Evansville Police for faking sick note
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Detectives are now investigating after police say a man faked a sick note to avoid going to court. According to police, the Vanderburgh Superior Court received a note from an offender for “Exposure to COVID”. Court officials say the note was given to the court as an excuse after the man […]
Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in months-long theft, burglary investigation
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they’ve made some arrests in a months-long investigation into several connected burglaries and thefts. The sheriff’s office says it started in May of last year. Authorities found stolen items at 28-year-old Nicholas Small’s home on Tamarack Road....
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff discusses recently approved task force officer position
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say the Vanderburgh County Council approved a new position with the Sheriff’s Office in an effort to decrease gun violence in the county. Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson says one of the former county sheriff deputy officers will now work as a task...
Police: Evansville man arrested after stepbrother shot
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville man was arrested after police say he shot his stepbrother. Blake Cadwalader was arrested last night after allegedly breaking into his stepbrother’s home. Police say the victim tried to hit Cadwalader with a baseball bat. That’s when police say he shot the victim twice in the leg. Officers say […]
Evansville man arrested for confinement and violating protective order
(WEHT) - An Evansville man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with confinement, intimidation and domestic violence with a protective order.
Police standoff in Pike County ends after it’s discovered that nobody was home
(WEHT) - A standoff that lasted hours in Pike County had a peaceful end after law enforcement discovered there was nobody inside of a residence where a suspect was believed to be barricaded.
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - We’re on alert for some storms this morning. Breaking overnight, multi-county chase ends in Evansville. Dispatchers say it started around 2 a.m. Thursday. Authorities say a crash and chase out of Vanderburgh County ends with the suspect taken to the hospital. This all started near North 2nd...
Owensboro man charged after Barren County police chase
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - An Owensboro man was charged after a police chase on Cumberland Parkway in Glasgow. Robert Frakes, 38, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, speeding, reckless driving, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, disregarding a stop sign, improperly on left side of the road, no registration plates and failure to maintain required insurance.
New details released after Haubstadt school incident
HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WEHT) — Heavy law enforcement presence was gathered outside the Haubstadt Community School in Gibson County earlier Wednesday. Sheriff Bruce Vanoven said deputies responded to the school after a person outside the building was having an “emotional crisis”. We’re told a 22-year-old man was trying to get into the school through a door […]
Police: Man dead after vehicle vs. pedestrian accident at Evansville Dollar General
(WEHT) - Evansville Police say one man is dead after a vehicle ran over him at the Dollar General on Diamond Avenue near Stringtown Road on Thursday.
Salvation Army holds Narcan giveaway in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - In Henderson, dozens of people came out to pick up life-saving medicine Friday. Officials handed out Narcan for free at the Salvation Army in Henderson with River Valley Behavioral Health and Henderson Police collaborating for the event. Henderson Police say with the rise in fentanyl deaths...
Gibson Co. needs deputies after school trespassing incident
HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson County Sheriff Bruce Vanoven said on Thursday that they need more deputies after an incident one day earlier where a man managed to enter Haubstadt Community School without permission. South Gibson School Corporation Superintendent Bruce Perry says a student spotted a man in the school...
Two arrests made after string of Daviess County burglaries
Detectives with the Daviess County Sheriff's Office say they have been investigating a series of related burglaries and thefts that took place throughout Daviess County from mid 2022 to January 2023.
