MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news
The San Diego Padres reportedly are continuing to make moves, despite a busy Thursday. The Padres expect to pursue an extension with six-time All-Star third baseman Manny Machado according to The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. With any luck, the long-term deal could come to fruition before Opening Day. The baseball world appears to have some thoughts Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
Padres' Yu Darvish: Signs 6-yr, $108M extension
Darvish and the Padres agreed Thursday to a six-year, $108 million contract extension, according to MLB.com's AJ Cassavell and Mark Feinsand. This deal could keep Darvish in San Diego through 2028, pushing into his early-40s. Prior to the new agreement, the 36-year-old right-hander was due $18 million in 2023 with free agency looming next winter. Darvish delivered a stellar 3.10 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 197:37 K:BB across 194.2 regular-season innings (30 starts) last season for the Friars. He also registered a 2.88 ERA and 23:6 K:BB over 25 innings (four starts) in the 2022 playoffs. It's the third different six-year contract of his illustrious MLB career.
CBS Sports
Reds' Will Benson: Traded to Reds
Benson was traded from the Guardians to the Reds on Wednesday. It was a swap of outfielders, with Justin Boyd heading to the Guardians in return. Cleveland will also get a player to be named later or cash considerations. Benson, the 14th overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft, went just 10-for-55 (.182) over his first 28 major-league games during the 2022 regular season. However, he possesses decent power and speed and has put up a shiny .873 OPS in 116 career games at the Triple-A level. The 24-year-old should have a clearer path to a regular role in Cincinnati, and his skill set figures to play well at Great American Ball Park.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Dealing with shoulder fatigue
General manager Matt Arnold said Wednesday that Ashby will be behind the Brewers' other starting pitchers in camp while he contends with left shoulder fatigue, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. The Brewers are going to take things easy with Ashby to start spring training, an approach that makes sense given...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Anthony Misiewicz: Dealt to Cardinals
The Cardinals acquired Misiewicz from the Royals on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations. In 32 appearances last season between Seattle and Kansas City, Misiewicz pitched to a 4.34 ERA and 27:10 K:BB over 29 innings. The lefty is expected to compete for a middle-relief role in St. Louis' bullpen during spring training.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Justin Thomas breaks from 2023 WM Phoenix Open to interview Patrick Mahomes, other Super Bowl 57 stars
With Super Bowl 57 on Sunday in nearby Glendale, Justin Thomas took a break from this week's WM Phoenix Open to cross over to a potential side gig in media. Thomas visited Super Bowl media day and queried a variety of players about how they're feeling ahead of the big game on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Reds' Alejo Lopez: Pushed off 40-man roster
Lopez was designated for assignment by the Reds on Wednesday. This move opens up a 40-man roster spot for Will Benson, who was just acquired via trade from the Guardians. Lopez has shown a good amount of defensive versatility, but the 26-year-old owns a career .262/.307/.321 batting line with only one home run in 179 total major-league plate appearances.
NBA world blasts shocking Bucks news
The Milwaukee Bucks may soon be under new ownership. Shams Charania of The Athletic delivered a bombshell report on Friday afternoon. Charania reported that the current Milwaukee co-owner, Marc Lasry, is reportedly in “serious talks” to sell his stake of the team to Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam. American businessman/Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Haslam Sports Read more... The post NBA world blasts shocking Bucks news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Caleb Smith: Lands deal with Pirates
Smith (elbow) signed a minor-league deal that includes an invitation to spring training with the Pirates on Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Smith pitched nearly exclusively out of Arizona's bullpen in 2022 and posted a 4.11 ERA and 1.37 WHIP across 70 frames. He also surrendered 5.0 BB/9 and 1.8 HR/9, which led to him being DFA'd by the Diamondbacks in November. Smith will fight for a low-leverage role in the Pirates' bullpen during spring training.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Jose Alvarado: Avoids arbitration with Phillies
Alvarado agreed to a one-year, $3.45 million contract with the Phillies on Friday to avoid arbitration. The two sides met at the midpoint of the figures they exchanged last month, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports. Alvarado was actually optioned to the minors after a rough start for the Phils last season but was dominant after returning with a 1.66 ERA and 64:14 K:BB over 38 innings covering his last 42 appearances.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Vladimir Tarasenko: Traded to New York
Tarasenko was sent to the Rangers from the Blues on Thursday, along with Niko Mikkola, in exchange for Sammy Blais, Hunter Skinner, a 2023 conditional first-round pick and 2024 conditional fourth-round pick. Tarasenko has scored just 10 goals in 38 games this season and could miss the 30-goal threshold for...
CBS Sports
Mike Pereira says Packers' Aaron Rodgers 'has a point' about NFL officiating suffering because of TV gigs
Mike Pereira thinks Aaron Rodgers has a point about the current state of officiating in the NFL. In a recent appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," the Green Bay Packers quarterback said that all the best referees are leaving the NFL to take jobs in broadcasting because it pays more. Pereira, the former head of officiating in the NFL, said Rodgers might be onto something.
CBS Sports
49ers' Brock Purdy: Surgery scheduled
Purdy is slated to meet with Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas on Feb. 21 before undergoing surgery to repair the complete tear of the UCL is his right throwing elbow on Feb. 22, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Purdy suffered the injury during the 49ers' loss in the NFC...
CBS Sports
Jae Crowder trade: Bucks acquire veteran forward from Nets for five second-round picks
The Milwaukee Bucks got their man. In exchange for five second-round picks, veteran forward Jae Crowder will be rerouted from the Brooklyn Nets to the Bucks, as first reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania. This is a three-way trade that could be folded into the Kevin Durant blockbuster, which would...
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Malik Jefferson: Signs new deal with Dallas
Jackson signed a reserve/future contract with the Cowboys on Wednesday. Jefferson joined Dallas last offseason and failed to appear in a game during the 2022 campaign, but he'll have another shot to secure an active roster spot in 2023. The 26-year-old has operated mostly as a special-teams option over his five-year professional career.
