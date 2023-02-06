ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news

The San Diego Padres reportedly are continuing to make moves, despite a busy Thursday. The Padres expect to pursue an extension with six-time All-Star third baseman Manny Machado according to The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. With any luck, the long-term deal could come to fruition before Opening Day. The baseball world appears to have some thoughts Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Yu Darvish: Signs 6-yr, $108M extension

Darvish and the Padres agreed Thursday to a six-year, $108 million contract extension, according to MLB.com's AJ Cassavell and Mark Feinsand. This deal could keep Darvish in San Diego through 2028, pushing into his early-40s. Prior to the new agreement, the 36-year-old right-hander was due $18 million in 2023 with free agency looming next winter. Darvish delivered a stellar 3.10 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 197:37 K:BB across 194.2 regular-season innings (30 starts) last season for the Friars. He also registered a 2.88 ERA and 23:6 K:BB over 25 innings (four starts) in the 2022 playoffs. It's the third different six-year contract of his illustrious MLB career.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Will Benson: Traded to Reds

Benson was traded from the Guardians to the Reds on Wednesday. It was a swap of outfielders, with Justin Boyd heading to the Guardians in return. Cleveland will also get a player to be named later or cash considerations. Benson, the 14th overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft, went just 10-for-55 (.182) over his first 28 major-league games during the 2022 regular season. However, he possesses decent power and speed and has put up a shiny .873 OPS in 116 career games at the Triple-A level. The 24-year-old should have a clearer path to a regular role in Cincinnati, and his skill set figures to play well at Great American Ball Park.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Dealing with shoulder fatigue

General manager Matt Arnold said Wednesday that Ashby will be behind the Brewers' other starting pitchers in camp while he contends with left shoulder fatigue, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. The Brewers are going to take things easy with Ashby to start spring training, an approach that makes sense given...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Anthony Misiewicz: Dealt to Cardinals

The Cardinals acquired Misiewicz from the Royals on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations. In 32 appearances last season between Seattle and Kansas City, Misiewicz pitched to a 4.34 ERA and 27:10 K:BB over 29 innings. The lefty is expected to compete for a middle-relief role in St. Louis' bullpen during spring training.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
CBS Sports

Reds' Alejo Lopez: Pushed off 40-man roster

Lopez was designated for assignment by the Reds on Wednesday. This move opens up a 40-man roster spot for Will Benson, who was just acquired via trade from the Guardians. Lopez has shown a good amount of defensive versatility, but the 26-year-old owns a career .262/.307/.321 batting line with only one home run in 179 total major-league plate appearances.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

NBA world blasts shocking Bucks news

The Milwaukee Bucks may soon be under new ownership. Shams Charania of The Athletic delivered a bombshell report on Friday afternoon. Charania reported that the current Milwaukee co-owner, Marc Lasry, is reportedly in “serious talks” to sell his stake of the team to Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam. American businessman/Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Haslam Sports Read more... The post NBA world blasts shocking Bucks news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Pirates' Caleb Smith: Lands deal with Pirates

Smith (elbow) signed a minor-league deal that includes an invitation to spring training with the Pirates on Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Smith pitched nearly exclusively out of Arizona's bullpen in 2022 and posted a 4.11 ERA and 1.37 WHIP across 70 frames. He also surrendered 5.0 BB/9 and 1.8 HR/9, which led to him being DFA'd by the Diamondbacks in November. Smith will fight for a low-leverage role in the Pirates' bullpen during spring training.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Jose Alvarado: Avoids arbitration with Phillies

Alvarado agreed to a one-year, $3.45 million contract with the Phillies on Friday to avoid arbitration. The two sides met at the midpoint of the figures they exchanged last month, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports. Alvarado was actually optioned to the minors after a rough start for the Phils last season but was dominant after returning with a 1.66 ERA and 64:14 K:BB over 38 innings covering his last 42 appearances.
CBS Sports

Rangers' Vladimir Tarasenko: Traded to New York

Tarasenko was sent to the Rangers from the Blues on Thursday, along with Niko Mikkola, in exchange for Sammy Blais, Hunter Skinner, a 2023 conditional first-round pick and 2024 conditional fourth-round pick. Tarasenko has scored just 10 goals in 38 games this season and could miss the 30-goal threshold for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Mike Pereira says Packers' Aaron Rodgers 'has a point' about NFL officiating suffering because of TV gigs

Mike Pereira thinks Aaron Rodgers has a point about the current state of officiating in the NFL. In a recent appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," the Green Bay Packers quarterback said that all the best referees are leaving the NFL to take jobs in broadcasting because it pays more. Pereira, the former head of officiating in the NFL, said Rodgers might be onto something.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

49ers' Brock Purdy: Surgery scheduled

Purdy is slated to meet with Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas on Feb. 21 before undergoing surgery to repair the complete tear of the UCL is his right throwing elbow on Feb. 22, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Purdy suffered the injury during the 49ers' loss in the NFC...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Malik Jefferson: Signs new deal with Dallas

Jackson signed a reserve/future contract with the Cowboys on Wednesday. Jefferson joined Dallas last offseason and failed to appear in a game during the 2022 campaign, but he'll have another shot to secure an active roster spot in 2023. The 26-year-old has operated mostly as a special-teams option over his five-year professional career.
DALLAS, TX

