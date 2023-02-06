Read full article on original website
Wells Fargo exec was raped by colleague, punished by bank, lawsuit says
A senior vice president at Wells Fargo was raped by her colleague who barged into her hotel room and assaulted her while she was intoxicated during a business trip in Southern California, according to a bombshell lawsuit. The unidentified married woman filed suit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday alleging that the bank retaliated against her after she reported the alleged rape to management by excluding her from important meetings and reassigning some of her clients. She is suing the bank and four Wells Fargo workers for unspecified damages. The lawsuit names Eric R. Pagel, a senior investment strategist and managing director...
Megan Hess: Funeral home owner and her mother plan to appeal sentences for mail fraud case
A mother-daughter team who previously ran a funeral home and organ donor service convicted of mail fraud plan to appeal their sentences imposed on them at the start of January 2023, according to the Montrose Daily Press.
California MS-13 member accused of 10-year-old's torture and murder is in US illegally: source
Kareem Leiva, accused of torturing and murdering a California 10-year-old, is also an illegal immigrant and MS-13 member, a source tells Fox News Digital.
Florida man who bought mansion, Maserati using COVID funds sentenced to prison
A Florida man was sentenced to over eight years in prison for obtaining more than $7 million in COVID relief funds
Black Farmer Arrested After Accusing White Neighbors Of Racism, Harassment
Colorado farmers Courtney and Nicole Mallery were arrested after alleging that they were stalked, harassed, chased, and followed by their white neighbors for years.
Former FBI official accused of hiding a $225,000 cash payment from an ex-foreign officer while overseeing an agency counter-intelligence division
Charles McGonigal, the ex-FBI official, was also charged with violating US sanctions by allegedly agreeing to provide services to a Russian oligarch.
Louisiana drug informant sues over rape during sting operation
A woman who was an informant to Louisiana law enforcement is alleging that she was allowed to be raped twice in order to secure drug buys for police, according to a lawsuit.
Woman sentenced after fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 relief loan, using it for Trump resort trip and plastic surgery
A Tennessee woman will spend over six years in prison because she lied to get her hands on COVID-19 relief money and used it for an out-to-state trip to a Trump resort and plastic surgery. Leslie Bethea, 30, pleaded guilty back on Aug. 25, 2022, to a count each of wire fraud and making a false statement to her probation officer.
JPMorgan and the US Virgin Islands are blaming each other in court for failing to stop Jeffrey Epstein's sex-trafficking scheme
The US Virgin Islands gave tax breaks to a company that facilitated Jeffrey Epstein's sex-trafficking operation, JPMorgan says.
1st black woman elected to NC Superior Court seat dies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former North Carolina Supreme Court judge Shirly Fulton passed away Wednesday morning at the age of 71. The South Carolina native made history as the first Black woman elected to a Superior Court seat in North Carolina. "When Shirley Fulton entered a room, one could feel...
A.V. Club
Harvey Weinstein accuser, who testified in L.A. trial, files civil suit against him for rape
Harvey Weinstein is going from one rape trial to the next. Ahead of sentencing over the multiple sex crimes he was found guilty of last year, one of his initial accusers, a model-turned-actress known only as Jane Doe #1, has sued the disgraced Hollywood executive of sexual battery, false imprisonment, negligence, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, per Deadline. The new lawsuit comes after the mixed result in the main Los Angeles-based sexual misconduct suit against Weinstein. Though she was not named in the previous lawsuit, Jane Doe #1 testified in the first trial, where she accused Weinstein of sexually assaulting her in a Beverly Hills hotel room in February 2013. Her testimony was key in leading to Weinstein’s second conviction.
Alex Murdaugh claimed he was broke and couldn’t pay $10 million lawsuit, lawyer testifies
The defense in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh objected ahead of testimony to one of the prosecution's witnesses Thursday after it was revealed he had donated to a GoFundMe campaign set up by the children of Murdaugh’s mother’s caregiver “for her bravery” following her testimony.
