Harvey Weinstein is going from one rape trial to the next. Ahead of sentencing over the multiple sex crimes he was found guilty of last year, one of his initial accusers, a model-turned-actress known only as Jane Doe #1, has sued the disgraced Hollywood executive of sexual battery, false imprisonment, negligence, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, per Deadline. The new lawsuit comes after the mixed result in the main Los Angeles-based sexual misconduct suit against Weinstein. Though she was not named in the previous lawsuit, Jane Doe #1 testified in the first trial, where she accused Weinstein of sexually assaulting her in a Beverly Hills hotel room in February 2013. Her testimony was key in leading to Weinstein’s second conviction.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO