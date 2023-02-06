ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

New York Post

Wells Fargo exec was raped by colleague, punished by bank, lawsuit says

A senior vice president at Wells Fargo was raped by her colleague who barged into her hotel room and assaulted her while she was intoxicated during a business trip in Southern California, according to a bombshell lawsuit. The unidentified married woman filed suit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday alleging that the bank retaliated against her after she reported the alleged rape to management by excluding her from important meetings and reassigning some of her clients. She is suing the bank and four Wells Fargo workers for unspecified damages. The lawsuit names Eric R. Pagel, a senior investment strategist and managing director...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WCNC

1st black woman elected to NC Superior Court seat dies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former North Carolina Supreme Court judge Shirly Fulton passed away Wednesday morning at the age of 71. The South Carolina native made history as the first Black woman elected to a Superior Court seat in North Carolina. "When Shirley Fulton entered a room, one could feel...
CHARLOTTE, NC
A.V. Club

Harvey Weinstein accuser, who testified in L.A. trial, files civil suit against him for rape

Harvey Weinstein is going from one rape trial to the next. Ahead of sentencing over the multiple sex crimes he was found guilty of last year, one of his initial accusers, a model-turned-actress known only as Jane Doe #1, has sued the disgraced Hollywood executive of sexual battery, false imprisonment, negligence, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, per Deadline. The new lawsuit comes after the mixed result in the main Los Angeles-based sexual misconduct suit against Weinstein. Though she was not named in the previous lawsuit, Jane Doe #1 testified in the first trial, where she accused Weinstein of sexually assaulting her in a Beverly Hills hotel room in February 2013. Her testimony was key in leading to Weinstein’s second conviction.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC News

NBC News

