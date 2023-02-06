Deputies identify two men who died in Gates Pass crash

Pima County Sheriff's deputies identified two men who died in a Saturday crash on Gates Pass Road.

According to the department, 23-year-old Anthony Nguyen and 20-year-old Ryan Au died in the wreck.

Nguyen and Au were in a car. Four people were in a pickup truck also involved in the crash. All four were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

PCSD says the car, which was speeding, crossed over the center line and hit the pickup truck.

----

——-

Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9 . He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .