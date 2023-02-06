ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NE

COVID-19 cases in Douglas County increase, hospitalizations decrease

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jNw8I_0keHmv0n00

The Douglas County Health Department on Monday confirmed that 146 new cases of COVID-19 were reported to the department since our last report on Thursday. There are a total of 179,768 cases of COVID-19 reported in the county since March of 2020.

The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

DCHD received confirmation of three additional COVID-19-related deaths since Thursday. A man and two women, all over 80 years of age, have died. The women had been vaccinated, but the man had not. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic now is 1,277.

The health department told 3 News Now that it considers being vaccinated for COVID-19 as having the first two shots and that individuals who are listed as vaccinated may or may not have had boosters.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital coalition update received by DCHD on Sunday:

  • There were 78 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, including one pediatric case.
    • Zero suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients were on a ventilator.
    • There were three COVID-19 persons of interest, generally awaiting test results, and all were adults.
  • Medical and surgical beds were occupied at an 83% rate with 306 staffed beds available.
    • Adult ICU beds were occupied at a 87% rate with 34 staffed beds available.
    • Pediatric ICU beds were at 76% of capacity with eleven beds available.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 2

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Trucker faces probable cause hearing for chase across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A North Dakota man is scheduled for a hearing next month to determine criminal probable cause after a December pursuit crossing six counties in Nebraska. Kasey Martinson, 56, of Sanborn, North Dakota, is charged in Lancaster County Court with assault on an officer using a motor...
SANBORN, ND
Western Iowa Today

Nebraska Woman Sentenced to Federal Prison for Drug Offense

(Council Bluffs) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says 46-year-old Cindy Anne Ortiz, of Omaha, Nebraska was sentenced on February 1 to 156 months in prison. In September 2022, a jury rendered a guilty verdict convicting Ortiz of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Upon her release from prison, Ortiz was ordered to serve five years of supervised release.
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Mirch Appointed to Fill Vacancy on the Nebraska Public Service Commission

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 8)–Governor Pillen on Wednesday appointed 35-year-old Christian Mirch as the new District 2 commissioner on the Nebraska Public Service Commission. Mirch will fill out the remaining four years of a six-year term. He replaces Crystal Rhoades who vacated the position last year after being elected to serve as the District Court Clerk in Douglas County.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Otoe County files meth charges against Falls City women

NEBRASKA CITY – Two Falls City women are charged in Otoe County with possession of methamphetamine. A Nebraska State Trooper told the court he searched a Dodge Avenger after a Highway 2 traffic stop. He says meth was found in the car and during a jail search. Preliminary hearings...
OTOE COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Saunders County fire sends one to the hospital

You can submit your photos for Good News Friday through our website or 10/11 NOW app. Yes, you can definitely bake with protein powder but there are a few things to consider. Many protein powders contain flavors or alternative sweeteners, so you’ll want to be mindful of that as you make adjustments in your recipes.
SAUNDERS COUNTY, NE
klin.com

Fugitive Task Force Nabs Wanted Man In Lincoln Parking Lot

The Metro Fugitive Task Force arrested a wanted man around noon Wednesday in the parking lot of a convenience store at 28th and O Street. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says Robert Ironbear was a passenger in a vehicle that pulled into the lot. “He was taken into custody and...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Colfax County farmer shows optimism despite ongoing drought

COLFAX COUNTY, Neb. — As of Thursday, Feb. 9 Nebraska's Colfax County is under "exceptional drought" conditions based onNebraska's drought monitor. Brent Hopkins, a farmer who farms land in Colfax and Dodge County, says that can't impact how he goes into a season. "You kind of have to be...
COLFAX COUNTY, NE
kfornow.com

Task Force Members Arrest Man Wanted on Warrants

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 10)–A 39-year-old man is in jail, after members of the Metro Fugitive Task Force tracked him down around noon Wednesday in the parking lot of the NP Mart off of 28th and “O” Street. According to Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner, Robert Ironbear was...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Person injured in fire near Mead

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An investigation is underway into the cause of a building fire earlier this week near Mead in Saunders County. Wednesday night, just after 11 p.m., the Mead Fire Department responded to the area of Highway 77 and County Road Q. Firefighters said they were dispatched to...
SAUNDERS COUNTY, NE
kfornow.com

Lincoln Man Arrested Following Ongoing Drug Investigation

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 9)–A 21-year-old Lincoln man is in jail, after the Lincoln Police Gang Unit on Wednesday afternoon served a warrant at an apartment, as part of an ongoing drug investigation and found marijuana, cash and a gun. LPD Sgt. Chris Vollmer said when the warrant was served...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Police respond to injury-crash in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium on Friday at around 8:15 p.m. A reporter at the scene said they could only see one vehicle involved with the crash. The vehicle was significantly damaged. Two people were transported to a hospital.
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Noerrlinger named special prosecutor in alleged Nebraska GOP break-in

LINCOLN — A former Otoe and Jefferson County prosecutor, who is now a criminal defense attorney based in Lincoln, has been appointed as a special prosecutor to review a police investigation into last summer’s alleged break-in at the Nebraska Republican Party. Lancaster County District Court Judge Andrew Jacobsen appointed Tim Noerrlinger to the role after […] The post Noerrlinger named special prosecutor in alleged Nebraska GOP break-in appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
thebestmix1055.com

DCSO investigates Logan View threat

At about 9 Wednesday morning, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a potential threat that was made on social media pertaining to Logan View Public Schools. School officials contacted authorities as soon as they were made aware of the situation. An investigation was conducted that determined the threat to be credible. Officials said, however, that there is no danger to the public or any students at Logan View.
kfornow.com

Wanted Man Surrenders Peacefully At Northeast Lincoln Home

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 8)–Investigators with the Metro Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday morning arrested a wanted man, who refused to come out of a camper at a northeast Lincoln home. According to Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner, 37-year-old David Barrett indicated he had a gun on him and deputies...
LINCOLN, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy