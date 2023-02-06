ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public asked to help name new Winter Haven elementary school

By Athina Morris
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County’s newest elementary school needs a new name, and the district is asking for the public’s help in choosing one.

The school, which will serve just shy of 1,000 students, is located at 9525 State Highway 653 in Winter Haven, and is expected to open in August.

A naming committee came up with four possible names for the school. Now the district wants members of the community to help them narrow down the list.

The four options are:

  • Sensabaugh Elementary, named after Effie Reeve Sensabaugh, a beloved elementary teacher with more than 40 years spent teaching students in Winter Haven.
  • South Pointe Elementary
  • Osprey Elementary
  • Osprey Landing Elementary

Community members can fill out a survey online and cast their vote by visiting polkschoolsfl.com/namesurvey

Voting will close on Monday, Feb. 20, then the winning name will go to the Polk County School Board for consideration.

