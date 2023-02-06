ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Xcel Energy to host Energy Assistance Fair in Amarillo

By Erin Rosas
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34lS3J_0keHmnCD00

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Xcel Energy is providing more information on accessing billing assistance through its Energy Assistance Fair from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Great Hall of Polk Street United Methodist Church, located at 1401 S. Polk.

The fair, officials with Xcel Energy detailed, will give customers the opportunity to:

  • Speak with experts who can answer questions about the energy assistance program;
  • Learn more about energy-saving tips to help reduce billing costs in the future;
  • Connect with 20 other local organizations that can provide additional aid resources; and
  • Review program application details and assist in the submission process.

Officials added that interested individuals must fill out an energy assistance application and bring identification and proof of income documents for all household members along with copies of their latest utility bills.

For more information call Panhandle Community Services at 806-372-2531.

For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.

Comments / 0

Related
everythinglubbock.com

What’s the status of Buc-ee’s in Amarillo? – 2022 overview, catch up

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Buc-ee’s, the chain of travel centers boasting the cleanest restrooms and a multitude of fuel pumps, received approval to build a travel center in southeast Amarillo in February 2022 but was stalled due to legal trouble with the land. Many may be wondering where...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Facts you might not know about Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Whether you’re passing through on Route 66 or your end goal is to reach Amarillo by morning, the cultural and economic center of the Texas Panhandle has something to offer to everyone. While it may be best known for its involvement in Route 66 or attractions such as Wonderland Amusement Park […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

26 year old Amarillo native buys historic $3 million dollar hotel

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The owner of the newest dual branded independent hotel, Cactus Cove Inn & Suites and The Westerner extended stay, Matt Marrs, is a 26-year-old from right here in Amarillo Texas. The finance and economics major stumbled onto the real estate game when he was just 20 years...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Medicaid changes could cause issues for Amarillo patients

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After three years the public health emergency will expire in May, meaning continuous Medicaid coverage will end by the first of April. With covering ending it could leave many children, new mothers and young adults uninsured. “There are certain people that have been under expanded eligibility...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Planned protests in Amarillo over abortion meds lawsuit

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There are two planned protests set to take place in Downtown Amarillo on Saturday, regarding a federal lawsuit on abortion medications. Background on the litigation:An Amarillo nonprofit organization, Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, filed a lawsuit with a group of doctors and other associations, against the FDA surrounding the use of Mifepristone […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Dillos Burger Bus Opens in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —It’s a food truck, that’s in a bus, where you can have a dine-in experience. Dillos Burger Bus recently opened its bus door to the community offering gourmet burgers with unique backstories and one-of-a-kind sides. Make sure to follow them on Facebook to see where they’ll be.
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Emma Needs A Good Home

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —We’ve got another great pet in need of a home, and Carpet Tech is covering the adoption fee for the pet you see above. Carpet Tech Amarillo is also offering a mix-match and save special. You can save 10%-15%-20% on 1,2,or 3 services. For more...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

33K+
Followers
22K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy