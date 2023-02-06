Read full article on original website
Tampa rapper claims he killed pregnant woman in self-defense, court records show
In a 2.5-hour statement to police, Billy Adams III, 25, told detectives he killed a 22-year-old pregnant woman after she pointed a gun at him first, according to the prosecution’s pretrial detention motion.
St. Pete woman accused of stabbing boyfriend, leaving body for days
St. Petersburg police arrested a woman Thursday night in connection with a murder that happened earlier this week.
The case against Billy Adams: Court records show evidence gathered in young mother's murder
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa man who was just acquitted of a double-murder after claiming self-defense to a jury has been arrested for killing someone else, and prosecutors say he tried to claim self-defense again. New court records say that three days after he heard "not guilty" in a Tampa...
30-Year-Old St. Pete Woman Charged In Stabbing Death Of Man
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Detectives arrested Shakerra Long, 30, for 2nd-degree murder in the death of 43-year-old Brian Graham. Long was taken into custody Thursday at 11:35 p.m.acoording to police. Police say the pair were in a domestic relationship, and investigators believe Long stabbed Graham
Hillsborough deputies searching for man accused of trying to rob Brandon bank
BRANDON, Fla. - An attempted bank robbery suspect is on the run after deputies say he tried to rob a Brandon bank on Friday. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect entered the Truist Bank at 3511 Bell Shoals Road around 2 p.m. Investigators say the man...
Deputies accidentally shot victim and the man who was attacking her: Sheriff
Bodycam video from Hernando County Sheriff's deputies showed a domestic dispute that ended with both people involved shot.
Officials: Hillsborough deputy had breath-alcohol level of 0.177, arrested for DUI
TAMPA, Fla. - A Hillsborough County deputy is on administrative leave – without pay – after he was arrested on a DUI charge. Officials said his breath-alcohol level was double the legal limit. Before midnight Thursday, a Tampa officer noticed a speeding vehicle that wasn't staying within a...
‘It’s upsetting’: Hillsborough deputy arrested on DUI charge, sheriff says
A Hillsborough County patrol deputy was arrested on a DUI charge shortly before midnight Thursday, according to officials.
Bradenton Proud Boys member pleads guilty to felony charge in Capitol riot, faces decades in prison
A Bradenton man and self-identified Proud Boy has pleaded guilty to felony charges for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection, federal court records show.
‘No-win situation’: Hernando County deputies shoot domestic violence suspect and victim
Officials are giving an update on a Hernando County deputy-involved shooting that wounded two men on Jan. 29.
Parrish High: 4th student arrested for false shooting tip, 3 arrested for TikToks depicting mass shootings
PARRISH, Fla. - Four students in Manatee County have been arrested in the last two days in connection to school threats, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. Two of the students, who go to Parrish Community High School, were arrested after posting videos on social media depicting a simulated mass shooting, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
Florida man killed pregnant girlfriend after she planned to attend party celebrating his double murder acquittal: Police
Police say a man fatally shot his pregnant girlfriend just days after a Florida jury acquitted him of murdering two men. Billy Bennett Adams III, 25, killed Alana Sims, 22, on Jan. 30, apparently because he did not want to be in her life and he was not ready to have a child, police said in a press conference covered by WFLA.
Victim, suspect recovering after deputies 'in a no-win situation' open fire
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - A few minutes before 8 p.m. on the last Sunday in January, dispatchers in Hernando County got several concerning calls. A man and woman had been drinking, and the woman said he had a gun. Deputies headed to Cobb Road while 911 dispatchers talked to the victim,...
Tampa father charged with 13-year-old son’s death at illegal street racing event
A Tampa father has been charged with the death of his teenage son in January.
Mothers address Steven Lorenzo in court: ‘You do not deserve to be living’
"He was my first born, light of my life, he wasn't perfect but he was loved by all," Ruth Wachholtz said about her son Michael.
Woman arrested after dog found with rope embedded in neck, deputies say
A Polk County woman was arrested after her dog was found with a rope embedded in its neck, deputies said.
'It's no joke': Manatee law enforcement urges parents to caution teens as investigation into school threats continues
PARRISH, Fla. — Deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office are still investigating anonymous bomb and shooting threats made to Parrish Community High School in the past week. So far three students have been arrested – not for the threats, but instead for using the chaos of the lockdown...
Tampa rapper arrested for young mother's murder days after being acquitted of recording studio double-murder
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa jury acquitted Billy Adams of killing two men in a makeshift recording studio in Lutz. He walked free from a Tampa courtroom on January 27. Three days later, a young mother who was pregnant with her second child was found shot to death in a residential area of New Tampa. Her toddler was still in her vehicle nearby.
Caregiver stole $450,000 from woman with dementia, Gulfport police say
A Gulfport woman was accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a woman under her care.
5 teens arrested after shooting Orbeez at students waiting at bus stop, deputies say
Five teenagers were arrested Friday after deputies said they shot Orbeez at several middle school students waiting at a bus stop.
