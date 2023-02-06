ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox13news.com

Parrish High: 4th student arrested for false shooting tip, 3 arrested for TikToks depicting mass shootings

PARRISH, Fla. - Four students in Manatee County have been arrested in the last two days in connection to school threats, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. Two of the students, who go to Parrish Community High School, were arrested after posting videos on social media depicting a simulated mass shooting, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
