Meridian Township police investigate incident at elementary school playground

Meridian Township Police Department, along with the Meridian Township Fire Department, is investigating an incident that happened Monday at the Cornell Elementary School playground.

Meridian Township said in a news release that there is no threat to the public or anyone at the school, but they did not specify what the incident was.

"This incident is unrelated to the school, but happens to be within proximity to the school," the township said in a social media post.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Sgt. Ed Besonen at 517-853-4800 or to submit an anonymous tip through social media.

Cornell Elementary is a part of Okemos Public Schools.

On Monday afternoon, the district sent a message to the Cornell Elementary families about the incident saying school personnel contacted police about a dead body on the grounds.

"The school has contacted parents/guardians of children who may have witnessed the scene, which we believe was limited to the third grade classrooms," the message said. "As a result of this situation, Cornell will release students at 1:45 p.m. today."

This is a developing story.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook