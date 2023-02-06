Read full article on original website
Craving a Sandwich? These Are Best Sandwich Shops in HarrisburgMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Owner of 54-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Urges Its Demolition and RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergHarrisburg, PA
Some of The Best Markets to Visit in Lancaster Are in Rural Areas [If you know, you know]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Sweet Dessert Spots in Lancaster, PA [Valentine's Day Treats]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Low-Key Yet Romantic Bars Ideal For Date Night [Valentine's Day]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
The best sandwiches always comes down to the freshness of the ingredients, and the bread. From turkey to meatballs, lettuce, tomato, cheese - whatever you choose - it all has to be fresh.
OnlyInYourState
This Rustic Restaurant In Pennsylvania Serves Up Heaping Helpings Of Country Cooking
Have you ever gotten into a rut when it comes to dining out? Maybe you consistently go to the same restaurants over and over again. Even though those go-to spots dish up delicious food, sometimes you need a break from the same-old same-old. Treat yourself – and your taste buds – to an old-fashioned, home-cooked meal at this country restaurant in Pennsylvania that might shoot straight to the top of your list of favorites.
abc27.com
Tröegs releases new beer with a ‘cordial’ twist
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Tröegs Brewery out of Hershey announces a decadent twist on its iconic holiday beer, Mad Elf. Called the Cordial Elf, the beer is a chocolate-covered cherry version of the iconic Mad Elf blend. “It started as an experiment that stemmed from Chocolate Elf, a...
New business to open this spring at former Lewisburg Freez
Lewisburg, Pa. — May's Drive-in along Route 405 has been a Lewisburg favorite for years, and now they plan to revive another Lewisburg favorite—the Lewisburg Freez. The Lewisburg Freez closed in August 2022 after more than 30 years of serving soft serve ice cream at 242 N. Derr Drive, along Routes 11/15. In a Facebook post made Thursday on the May's Drive-in Lewisburg page, the owners said that they will...
abc27.com
Where to get the best pizza in the Midstate, according to Yelp
(WHTM) — It’s National Pizza Day, a day where ignoring all the groceries you bought and ordering a pizza is totally acceptable. Here is a list of the highest rated pizza shops in the Midstate, according to Yelp. These pizza shops all had at least 20 reviews. Adams...
Cumberland County winery tapping into local fruit, large family to grow its fan base
Located at 1925 McClure’s Gap Road, about a 15-minute drive northwest of Carlisle, The Winery at the Long Shot Farm is housed in a remodeled historic barn, surrounded by vineyards, a large pond and a gorgeous view of Blue Mountain. Tina and Jeff Weyant opened the place in 2018,...
tourcounsel.com
Colonial Park Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania
Colonial Park Mall is a shopping mall in Lower Paxton Township, Pennsylvania, about 3 miles (4.8 km) NE of Harrisburg. Located at the northeast corner of U.S. Route 22 and Colonial Road in the Colonial Park CDP just east of Interstate 83 and south of Interstate 81, it serves the eastern and northern suburbs of the Harrisburg metropolitan area.
Roundtop Mountain Resort gearing up for 1st Winter Carnival
LEWISBERRY, Pa. — We're well into winter, and that means all the snow-themed festivities. Roundtop Mountain Resort is getting ready to host their Winter Carnival on Saturday, Feb. 11. "It's important for us to be a part of the community and celebrate winter and celebrate our employees, celebrate our...
tourcounsel.com
Chambersburg Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania
Chambersburg Mall is a regional shopping mall located near Chambersburg, Pennsylvania in the unincorporated community of Scotland. Located at exit 20 off Interstate 81, the mall has 4 stores but a capacity of at least 64. It is currently owned and managed by Namdar Realty Group. The mall's anchor stores are Black Rose Antiques & Collectibles and AMC Theatres.
Pucker up for Olivia's delicious 'kiss'mopolitan and stuffed flounder this Valentine's Day
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than with a romantic 'kiss'mopolitan?. The raspberry twist on a classic cosmopolitan pairs well with Olivia's stuffed flounder Imperial, which is baked to a perfect golden brown and served along with garlic smashed potatoes and steamed broccoli.
abc27.com
Bed Bath & Beyond to close Cumberland County location
CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Bed Bath & Beyond recently announced that it will be closing multiple store locations, including one in central Pennsylvania. The number of Bed Bath & Beyond stores that will be leaving Pennsylvania. is now up to eight total – the newest addition, according to the list, is in Mechanicsburg, located at 6416 Carlisle Pike, Suite 2500, in Silver Spring Township.
Fleet feet opens new store in Dauphin County
A sneaker store has opened its doors on the East Shore. Shelby and Fred Joslyn opened a Fleet Feet store on the West Shore in 2015. And on Thursday, the couple opened Fleet Feet Harrisburg on the East Shore in the High Pointe Commons shopping center at 4640 High Pointe Blvd. in Swatara Township. The Joslyns, originally from New York, moved to the area eight years ago to open their first Fleet Feet store.
berkscountyliving.com
Breakfast and Lunch: So FRESH in West Reading
With a clear-eyed, curated focus on creating new, gorgeous, imaginative breakfasts and deliciously healthy luncheons, FRESH Restaurant in West Reading promises all the pleasure one hopes for in a meal, with zero guilt. Among the breakfast offerings are burritos, avocado toast and an avocado bowl featuring two poached eggs on...
abc27.com
OSHA fines Mars Wrigley after workers fell in chocolate tank
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) has fined Mars Wrigley Confectionary after two contractors fell into a chocolate tank at their Elizabethtown, Lancaster County facility last year. Two workers had to be rescued after they fell into a partially filled chocolate tank on June...
abc27.com
Highest-rated bars in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated bars and pubs in Harrisburg on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. When Stacker was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants.
Builder of York's first 'skyscraper' helped people to freedom
YORK, Pa. — A lone man sits silently in his top hat and suit, keeping a watchful eye on Philadelphia Street in York. His hand clasps a lantern, one that perhaps signaled freedom seekers to his home in the darkness of night. Unveiled just last year, the statue is...
Two Harrisburg area natives won Grammy Awards last weekend: ‘It was surreal to be up there’
The 65th Grammy Awards ceremony was held on Feb. 5, and two musicians and audio/sound engineers from central Pennsylvania claimed their own Grammy Awards. Andy Greenwood, originally from Harrisburg and now a resident of San Francisco, and Hershey native Fred Pellegrini, were both among those honored for this year’s Best Regional Roots Music Album. Their award was presented during the Grammy’s Premiere Ceremony, which precedes the main broadcast and where the majority of Grammy Awards are given out.
Some of The Best Markets to Visit in Lancaster Are in Rural Areas [If you know, you know]
When it comes to markets, Lancaster is best known for its downtown Central Market, a historic public market located in Penn Square - also the oldest, continuously running public farmers’ market in the country.
abc27.com
Community supports Lower Windsor Township Police
LOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are giving law enforcement in York County more protection. Lower Windsor Township Police accepted a check to purchase a ballistic shield, which costs several hundred dollars. Members from the following organizations contributed:. Water’s Edge UMC. Rev. Ed Zeiders.
Lancaster Farming
Green Dragon Auction Under Bird Ban as Avian Flu Returns to Pennsylvania
Green Dragon Small Animal Auction was missing the usual plumage for its Friday night sale. The Ephrata Township business, usually teeming with some combination of hens and roosters, peafowl and parakeets, had only mammals like guinea pigs and goats on the auction block Feb. 3. “We had a considerably shorter...
