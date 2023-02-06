ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyInYourState

This Rustic Restaurant In Pennsylvania Serves Up Heaping Helpings Of Country Cooking

Have you ever gotten into a rut when it comes to dining out? Maybe you consistently go to the same restaurants over and over again. Even though those go-to spots dish up delicious food, sometimes you need a break from the same-old same-old. Treat yourself – and your taste buds – to an old-fashioned, home-cooked meal at this country restaurant in Pennsylvania that might shoot straight to the top of your list of favorites.
MANHEIM, PA
abc27.com

Tröegs releases new beer with a ‘cordial’ twist

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Tröegs Brewery out of Hershey announces a decadent twist on its iconic holiday beer, Mad Elf. Called the Cordial Elf, the beer is a chocolate-covered cherry version of the iconic Mad Elf blend. “It started as an experiment that stemmed from Chocolate Elf, a...
HERSHEY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

New business to open this spring at former Lewisburg Freez

Lewisburg, Pa. — May's Drive-in along Route 405 has been a Lewisburg favorite for years, and now they plan to revive another Lewisburg favorite—the Lewisburg Freez. The Lewisburg Freez closed in August 2022 after more than 30 years of serving soft serve ice cream at 242 N. Derr Drive, along Routes 11/15. In a Facebook post made Thursday on the May's Drive-in Lewisburg page, the owners said that they will...
LEWISBURG, PA
tourcounsel.com

Colonial Park Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania

Colonial Park Mall is a shopping mall in Lower Paxton Township, Pennsylvania, about 3 miles (4.8 km) NE of Harrisburg. Located at the northeast corner of U.S. Route 22 and Colonial Road in the Colonial Park CDP just east of Interstate 83 and south of Interstate 81, it serves the eastern and northern suburbs of the Harrisburg metropolitan area.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Roundtop Mountain Resort gearing up for 1st Winter Carnival

LEWISBERRY, Pa. — We're well into winter, and that means all the snow-themed festivities. Roundtop Mountain Resort is getting ready to host their Winter Carnival on Saturday, Feb. 11. "It's important for us to be a part of the community and celebrate winter and celebrate our employees, celebrate our...
LEWISBERRY, PA
tourcounsel.com

Chambersburg Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania

Chambersburg Mall is a regional shopping mall located near Chambersburg, Pennsylvania in the unincorporated community of Scotland. Located at exit 20 off Interstate 81, the mall has 4 stores but a capacity of at least 64. It is currently owned and managed by Namdar Realty Group. The mall's anchor stores are Black Rose Antiques & Collectibles and AMC Theatres.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Bed Bath & Beyond to close Cumberland County location

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Bed Bath & Beyond recently announced that it will be closing multiple store locations, including one in central Pennsylvania. The number of Bed Bath & Beyond stores that will be leaving Pennsylvania. is now up to eight total – the newest addition, according to the list, is in Mechanicsburg, located at 6416 Carlisle Pike, Suite 2500, in Silver Spring Township.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Fleet feet opens new store in Dauphin County

A sneaker store has opened its doors on the East Shore. Shelby and Fred Joslyn opened a Fleet Feet store on the West Shore in 2015. And on Thursday, the couple opened Fleet Feet Harrisburg on the East Shore in the High Pointe Commons shopping center at 4640 High Pointe Blvd. in Swatara Township. The Joslyns, originally from New York, moved to the area eight years ago to open their first Fleet Feet store.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
berkscountyliving.com

Breakfast and Lunch: So FRESH in West Reading

With a clear-eyed, curated focus on creating new, gorgeous, imaginative breakfasts and deliciously healthy luncheons, FRESH Restaurant in West Reading promises all the pleasure one hopes for in a meal, with zero guilt. Among the breakfast offerings are burritos, avocado toast and an avocado bowl featuring two poached eggs on...
WEST READING, PA
abc27.com

OSHA fines Mars Wrigley after workers fell in chocolate tank

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) has fined Mars Wrigley Confectionary after two contractors fell into a chocolate tank at their Elizabethtown, Lancaster County facility last year. Two workers had to be rescued after they fell into a partially filled chocolate tank on June...
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Highest-rated bars in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated bars and pubs in Harrisburg on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. When Stacker was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Two Harrisburg area natives won Grammy Awards last weekend: ‘It was surreal to be up there’

The 65th Grammy Awards ceremony was held on Feb. 5, and two musicians and audio/sound engineers from central Pennsylvania claimed their own Grammy Awards. Andy Greenwood, originally from Harrisburg and now a resident of San Francisco, and Hershey native Fred Pellegrini, were both among those honored for this year’s Best Regional Roots Music Album. Their award was presented during the Grammy’s Premiere Ceremony, which precedes the main broadcast and where the majority of Grammy Awards are given out.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Community supports Lower Windsor Township Police

LOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are giving law enforcement in York County more protection. Lower Windsor Township Police accepted a check to purchase a ballistic shield, which costs several hundred dollars. Members from the following organizations contributed:. Water’s Edge UMC. Rev. Ed Zeiders.
YORK COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy