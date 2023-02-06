Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso, surrounded by friends and family, announced Wednesday he will not be seeking re-election in the fall of 2023 and plans to retire. Mancuso worked for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s office for 40 years. He said he began his career after realizing he needed a reliable job with benefits to support his future family. “I knew I couldn’t start a family and get married without having some stable job … so I got a job at the Sheriff’s Office with really no intentions on staying here as long as I did.”

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO