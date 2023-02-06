Read full article on original website
Softball season opens with Cowgirl Classic, five games in three days
McNeese State opens a new softball season this weekend with the Cowgirl Classic. The Cowgirls, the reigning Southland Conference champions who went 40-21 last season, will play twice today, against Idaho State at 5:30 p.m. and against Texas Southern at 8 p.m. The tournament field also includes Alabama-Birmingham and Central...
Jim Gazzolo column: McNeese off and running
On the morning of Aug. 27, 2020, McNeese State’s athletic program was a complete mess. The facilities had been devastated by Hurricane Laura, athletes were scattered all over the country, there was no housing and the football program was on NCAA academic probation. The school didn’t even have an...
Hard habit to break, nine-game losing streak haunts Cowboys
It’s another Thirsty Thursday in the Legacy Center with the Cowboys starving for a victory. With time running out, a desperate McNeese State looks to turn its season around before it is too late. Tonight, the Cowboys try to end a nine-game losing streak when they host Southeastern Louisiana...
Tors score three in second half, going back to quarterfinals
SULPHUR — The fifth-ranked Sulphur Tors made the right adjustments in the second half to score three goals and beat No. 12 Central Lafourche 4-1 in a Division I regional soccer playoff game Thursday at Matt Walker Memorial Stadium. “It was good and bad,” Sulphur head coach Trevor Foolkes...
Gubernatorial candidate Hunter Lundy shares his plans for state
Lake Charles native Hunter Lundy said he brings a message of hope in his bid to be Louisiana’s next governor. “People need hope and we need some change and we need improvements,” Lundy said. “We’re a wonderful state with wonderful people and interesting culture, but we’ve been talking about the same things for 50 years and we’re not doing anything about them. I’m a guy who’s going to do things and not talk about them.”
John Freeman Conley
John Freeman Conley, 86, was born in DeRidder, La., on April 20, 1936, to John Atwood and Virgie Cooley Conley. He passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at his home in Lake Charles. John was a graduate of Ragley High School, served in the United States Air Force from October 1954 through October 1958, and retired as Shift Superintendent at CITGO Refinery.
James Edward Withers
James Edward Withers was born Nov. 23, 1949, to the union of Ruth Lucille Sowell and Francis Lee Withers in Lake Charles, La. He grew up most of his life in Mossville, La. James accepted Christ at a young age and was a member and Deacon of Brownsville Church of God in Christ under the Rev. William Alexander on 18th Street in Lake Charles, La.
Jo Franke “Jodie” (Hopkins) McFatter
Jodie McFatter, 88, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away Feb. 8, 2023, as her Lord and Savior called her home. She was a long time resident of Sulphur, La. Jodie was born Oct.16, 1934, to Cloyd Orville and Pansy Erline (Watson) Hopkins in Columbia, La. She was a...
Model of Excellence: Calcasieu schools earn state recognition
The Calcasieu Parish School Board was presented the Louisiana Models of Excellence Award Thursday by the Louisiana Department of Education. The Louisiana Models of Excellence award celebrates school systems that implement programs that prioritize the advancement of student success. “We try to, as much as possible, elevate good work across the state of Louisiana,” said Dr. Cade Brumley, State Superintendent.
Oliver Bennett Foreman
Oliver Bennett Foreman, 73, of Kirbyville, formerly of Sulphur, La., died Feb. 1, 2023, after a brief illness. He was a Vietnam veteran, an avid hunter, fisherman, and gardener. Left to cherish his memory is wife, Latrelle Payne Foreman; son, Shane Foreman and Amy of Waco; daughter, Karrie Stephenson of...
Rachel Emily Melancon
Rachel Melancon, 84, of Lake Charles, passed away Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at her home. Rachel was born March 8, 1938, to Clifton and Marie Himel in Port Arthur, Texas. After graduating high school, Rachel obtained an associate degree in cosmetology and began working in the field where she worked her way into management.
Third Eye Blind heading to Coushatta Casino Resort
The ’90s Platinum recording artists Third Eye Blind will perform in concert Saturday, March 11 at Coushatta Casino Resort. Third Eye Blind will perform in Coushatta’s new Entertainment Center, an 1,800-seat venue located inside the casino, adjacent to the gaming floor. Doors open at 7 p.m. The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are now on sale at Ticketmaster.com.
Work will start soon on Nelson Road extension
State and local officials announced that work will begin soon on a “more efficient route” connecting North and South Lake Charles. A groundbreaking was held Thursday to announce the $101.71 million project that will include a new bridge over Contraband Bayou. “This project will expand Nelson Road north...
Two local industries named among top polluters
Eight Louisiana facilities were ranked among the top public waterway polluters in the U.S. Local industries Citgo Refinery and Phillips 66 were named in the report. Environmental Integrity Project (EIP) analyzed public records from 81 refineries, according to an article in The Advocate. One of the report’s conclusions is that...
2/8: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Annilace Patricia Wills, 40, Houston — forgery; five counts direct contempt of court; two counts drug possession; use of certain wireless telecommunications devises for text messaging prohibited. Chad Kalem Deville, 44, 195 T and J Loop, Kinder — failure...
BREAKING: Parole rescinded for KK’s Corner killer
The parole that was granted this week for KK’s Corner killer Thomas Cisco has been rescinded. Calcasieu Parish District Attorney Stephen Dwight said he requested the chance to review all disciplinary records for Cisco on Thursday and was informed of an unreported infraction of contraband that would render ineligibility of parole.
UPDATE: Retiring sheriff says he’s ‘fulfilled my dream’
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso, surrounded by friends and family, announced Wednesday he will not be seeking re-election in the fall of 2023 and plans to retire. Mancuso worked for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s office for 40 years. He said he began his career after realizing he needed a reliable job with benefits to support his future family. “I knew I couldn’t start a family and get married without having some stable job … so I got a job at the Sheriff’s Office with really no intentions on staying here as long as I did.”
Who let the dogs out? Children’s Theatre Company unleashes ‘101 Dalmatians’
The Children’s Theatre Company is launching its 2023 season with “101 Dalmatians” and has scheduled two performances this weekend at Westlake High School. Based on the classic animated Disney film, the comedy musical features villain Cruella De Vil, her two bumbling sidekicks and 101 spotted heroes. Director...
GoFundMe account set up for Joubert funerals
Tiphanie Senegar has organized a GoFundMe to raise money for the funeral and memorial services for her mother, Stephanie Joubert, and Gary Joubert, who died from injuries from a fatal house fire that occurred on Saturday. Senegar said her mother lived her life with generosity at its core. “My mother...
Sunny Side Cafe: It’s an eatery with a higher purpose
Sulphur Christian Community Coalition (SC3) has finally made good on a delicious pre-hurricane idea. The Sunny Side Cafe, located on the east side of the SC3 Community Center at the corner of East Burton and Canal Streets is now open Monday – Thursday, 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
