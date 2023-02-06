ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Bicyclist crashes into Arnold Schwarzenegger, and he takes bike for repair

By Joe Hiti
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=467uTH_0keHk5QM00

Unlike his movie counterpart, the Terminator, who would have kept driving, actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a crash with a cyclist on Sunday, and he ended up taking the bike to help repair it.

Based on photos of the scene, the former California Governor appearing to be behind the wheel during the accident. However, authorities did not confirm that Schwarzenegger was involved or the one driving.

Police did confirming that it occurred at around 10:30 a.m. in the Brentwood neighborhood. The woman was injured as a result of the accident and taken to a local hospital, police shared.

A police sources said the crash is being treated as an ordinary traffic accident in which the cyclist pulled out in front of his car, leaving Schwarzenegger no time to stop before hitting her.

The report also said that the actor was not traveling fast at the time of the collision and that no crime is believed to have occurred.

After the accident and the woman was taken to the hospital, Schwarzenegger allegedly put the bike on the back of his vehicle to take it to a nearby bike shop to get it fixed.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, and police have not shared any additional details about the cyclist.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in traffic collision in West LA with bicyclist

Actor and former California Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, was involved in a traffic crash with a woman on a bicycle Sunday in West Los Angeles, according to police. The crash took place around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Burlingame Avenue, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.Schwarzenegger was not driving fast, law enforcement sources told TMZ, which first reported the accident. The woman was not seriously hurt. Lopez said that no crime was committed and it was a simple accident.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Arnold Schwarzenegger allegedly hits bicyclist with car: report

Arnold Schwarzenegger was reportedly involved in a car accident Sunday morning that resulted in a bicyclist being rushed to the emergency room. The former California governor, 75, allegedly hit a woman who was riding a bike and swerved onto his lane in West Los Angeles, sources told TMZ. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department could not immediately confirm the accident to Page Six. However, police sources told TMZ that Schwarzenegger does not appear to be to blame as the unidentified victim could not be avoided in the crash. The “Terminator” star was reportedly not going fast, but did not have a chance...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Recent High School Graduate Described as 'Life of the Party' Is Allegedly Killed by Man She Dated

Saraiah Acosta, 18, recently graduated from Cordova High School in California and loved softball A recent high school graduate is being remembered by loved ones after she was allegedly killed by her on-again, off-again boyfriend, according to multiple news reports. Devian Lewis, 22, is accused of fatally stabbing the 18-year-old girl inside a Rancho Cordova, Calif. home and running her over with a vehicle around 1:15 p.m. on Feb. 1, according to a joint press release from the Rancho Cordova Police Department and Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. The...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
People

Calif. Cops at 'Loss for Words' After 3 Cars Fall into Sinkhole on Marked Closed Road: 'This Can't Be Real'

California Highway Patrol's Tracy Division has advised motorists not to "drive around the barricades" during the closure of Kasson Road Three cars have crashed into the same sinkhole in California in the last two weeks — despite the road being clearly marked with "Road Closed" signs. California Highway Patrol's Tracy Division announced the "long term" closure of Kasson Road between Durham Ferry Road and the entrance to the San Joaquin River Club on Jan. 17 after a compromised retention pond caused the roadway to erode, and eventually collapse. Authorities...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

CHP: Fentanyl, bottles of alcohol found in and around vehicle after deadly crash off Highway 70

YUBA COUNTY – Authorities say a 41-year-old Sacramento man died after a crash off of Highway 70 north of Yuba City early Wednesday morning.  California Highway Patrol says, just after 1 p.m., a man crashed off the highway near Sparrow Lane. Exactly why the driver lost control is unclear, but the vehicle ended up crashing into a construction barrel cone and overturned several times. Officers say the driver, who wasn't wearing a seatbelt, was ejected in the crash. He suffered fatal injuries. The passenger escaped with minor injuries. He was partially restrained, officers say. Fentanyl and several bottles of alcohol were found in and around the wrecked vehicle, officers say. Investigators believe drugs and/or alcohol were factors in the crash. The name of the driver who died has not been released. 
YUBA CITY, CA
People

Man Who Dropped Off Human Jaw Bone at Calif. Police Station and Walked Away Has Been Found: Cops

San Bernardino police said the individual, who has not been publicly identified, entered their station Thursday with the what appeared to be human and animal remains in hand A man who brought human and animal bones to a California police station, dropped them off and then walked away has been found, according to authorities. The individual, who has not been publicly identified, entered the San Bernardino police station with the remains in hand on Thursday, according to a bulletin from the department. After approaching the public counter, the man...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
TheDailyBeast

‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Cody Longo Found Dead at 34

Actor Cody Longo, best known for his roles in the soap operas Hollywood Heights and Days of Our Lives, was found dead in his home this week while police were performing a wellness check, TMZ reports. Longo was only 34 years old. “He was an amazing father and the best husband. Our whole world is shattered,” Longo’s wife, Stephanie, was quoted telling TMZ.He leaves behind his wife and three children, a 5-year-old and 1-year-old son, and a 7-year-old daughter. The grim discovery was reportedly made Wednesday at Longo’s home in Austin, Texas. His wife became concerned after she could not...
AUSTIN, TX
Us Weekly

Harrison Ford Says Wife Calista Flockhart Doesn’t Fly With Him in Vintage Planes After Near-Death Accident

It’s no Millennium Falcon! Harrison Ford revealed that Calista Flockhart refuses to fly in “vintage” planes with him after his near-fatal accident in 2015. “My wife does not fly with me in vintage airplanes anymore — she will in others,” the Star Wars star*, 80, told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Wednesday, February […]
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Giant sinkhole in California swallows vehicle after driver ignores road closure signs

A truck fell into a sinkhole in Tracy, California, after ignoring road closure signs, just two days after another vehicle faced a similar situation.The two-lane road in the Central Valley had collapsed earlier in January after a series of destructive storms that wreaked havoc and compromised the retention pond leading to the road's erosion.Sinkholes are created by erosion and the drainage of water and vary in size, from a few feet to large enough to swallow whole buildings.Despite warning signs of the road's closure and the hole in the middle of the lane, drivers continued to attempt to travel...
TRACY, CA
CBS LA

Car drives off structure at Children's Hospital in Orange

A car drove over the side of a parking structure at Children's Health of Orange County (CHOC), a hospital located at 1201 W. La Veta Avenue in Orange.An Orange Police Dept. spokesman said the incident was reported at 8:04 a.m.A single vehicle fell from the fifth floor and fell onto the third story of another rooftop. The car somehow drove through fencing on the edge of the structure, and landed on its roof in an outdoor patio seating area two floors below.The driver self-extricated, police said, and sustained a minor injury.Authorities were on scene trying to figure out how to remove the vehicle.The incident was under investigation.
ORANGE, CA
CBS LA

Carson tow-yard shooting: Mustang found in South L.A.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were investigating a shooting at the scene of a tow-yard carjacking in Carson Wednesday morning.L.A. County sheriff's investigators confirm a Ford Mustang driven from a Carson tow yard early Wednesday morning is the same vehicle in which two men were later found shot in South L.A.  Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of shooting at a tow yard on the 2100 block of E. Del Amo Blvd. in Carson at about 5:20 a.m. Wednesday. A tow-truck driver reportedly shot at a Mustang several times at the tow yard located near Victoria Street and Wilmington Avenue on...
CARSON, CA
People

Woman, 74, Missing After Getting Separated from Family While Mushroom Picking in Calif. Woods

The U.S. Coast Guard was able to locate the woman's adult daughter on Saturday, but the 74-year-old woman and a black dog have been missing since Friday Although authorities were able to find and rescue her daughter, a 74-year-old woman who got separated from family while mushroom picking in California remains missing. The woman, whose name has not been released by authorities, was out foraging for mushrooms on Friday with her husband and adult daughter near French Hill Road in Gasquet, according to ABC affiliate KRCR-TV. Around 8:00 p.m....
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy