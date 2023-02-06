Bicyclist crashes into Arnold Schwarzenegger, and he takes bike for repair

Unlike his movie counterpart, the Terminator, who would have kept driving, actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a crash with a cyclist on Sunday, and he ended up taking the bike to help repair it.

Based on photos of the scene, the former California Governor appearing to be behind the wheel during the accident. However, authorities did not confirm that Schwarzenegger was involved or the one driving.

Police did confirming that it occurred at around 10:30 a.m. in the Brentwood neighborhood. The woman was injured as a result of the accident and taken to a local hospital, police shared.

A police sources said the crash is being treated as an ordinary traffic accident in which the cyclist pulled out in front of his car, leaving Schwarzenegger no time to stop before hitting her.

The report also said that the actor was not traveling fast at the time of the collision and that no crime is believed to have occurred.

After the accident and the woman was taken to the hospital, Schwarzenegger allegedly put the bike on the back of his vehicle to take it to a nearby bike shop to get it fixed.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, and police have not shared any additional details about the cyclist.

