local21news.com
Two charged in York City shooting that injured one man, police say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in York say two men are charged in connection with a Friday afternoon shooting that injured one man. According to police, it happened on the 600 block of East Market Street. Authorities say a 49-year-old man was shot and taken to the hospital for treatment.
abc27.com
Police investigating Lancaster County homicide, suspect in custody
COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are investigating a homicide with a suspect in custody. Columbia Borough Police say officers began an investigation after a deceased person was found inside a residence on the 500 block of Ave. H around 8:18 a.m. A suspect is in...
WGAL
Update: two suspects arrested in connection to shooting in York
YORK, Pa. — Update. During the investigation officers identified two suspects and took them into custody. 47-year-old, Douglas Dennis was charged with simple assault and persons not to possess a firearm. The second suspect was 54-year-old, Gregory Counts was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and person not to...
local21news.com
Police seek identity of man who allegedly threatened Harrisburg officers
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Harrisburg Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man after they say he threatened officers. According to authorities, officers were called to the area of Cameron and Market Streets around 7:30 AM on Friday, January 20 for reports of a man acting suspiciously.
Body found in Columbia home; police say it's a homicide and a suspect is in custody
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Columbia say they have a suspect in custody but are continuing to investigate after a body was found inside a home in the Lancaster County borough. The body was found Friday at about 8:18 a.m. inside a home on the 500 block of...
local21news.com
One injured in Lebanon City shooting, police investigating
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lebanon are investigating after one person was shot Friday morning. According to authorities, officers were called to the area of 8th and Cumberland Streets just before 7:00 pm on Thursday for reports of shots fired. Police say when officers arrived they discovered...
abc27.com
Lancaster Police arrest juveniles for possessing firearms
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Police announced they have arrested two juveniles who were in possession of firearms. Police say that around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, an officer with the department observed a group of three individuals on Pershing Avenue matching the description of suspects involved in a shots fired incident that occurred early in the day.
WGAL
Lancaster County man charged with aggravated indecent assault of a child
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man is accused of indecently assaulting a girl he knew. Derek Manz, 28, of Lititz, is charged with aggravated indecent assault of a child, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children. Police said...
local21news.com
Cumberland Co. man sentenced in connection with 2019 police stand-off, attempted homicide
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Cumberland County man has been sentenced to 20-40 years behind bars in connection with a 2019 incident in which he fired shots at officers, assaulted his then-girlfriend and barricaded himself in a home during an hours-long stand-off with police. According to the Cumberland...
local21news.com
Man charged with killing of 12-year-old daughter of ex-girlfriend in Lancaster Co.: police
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man is charged with homicide following an investigation into a body found inside a home in Columbia, Lancaster County on Friday morning. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office 39-year-old Jason Shackelford is charged in the killing of his ex-girlfriend's daughter on February 8 into February 9.
abc27.com
Lebanon Police arrest suspect in two shootings
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lebanon City Police Department, a 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with two shootings. Police say the first shooting happened on Tuesday, Jan. 17 on the 700 block of Lehman Street at around 5:30 p.m. A second shooting took place on the...
Police drop charges against Carlisle teen arrested in December Dollar General armed robbery
Pennsylvania State Police and Cumberland County prosecutors have reversed course and dropped all charges against a 16-year-old Carlisle teen arrested last week as one of two suspects in a Dec. 11 armed robbery at a Cumberland County Dollar General store. The charges against Isiah Rall, of the first block of...
local21news.com
Missing 18-year-old from York County located and is safe, police say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The Pennsylvania State Police say 18-year-old Aniya Bailey has been located and is safe. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) believes a missing 18-year-old last seen in York County could be at risk of harm. Police say Aniya Bailey, 18, is...
local21news.com
Man found guilty after selling fentanyl-laced drugs, led to death in Lancaster Co. : DA
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A jury found a Harrisburg man guilty after he reportedly sold fentanyl-laced cocaine in Lancaster County. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, Thomas Wiley Jr, 29, was convicted of drug delivery resulting in death and criminal use of a communication facility after a jury found him guilty Wednesday.
abc27.com
Police find missing York County woman safe
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Northern York Regional Police were looking for a woman missing in York County who may be at special risk of harm or injury. The 18 year old has since been found safe. Police say the woman entered a Lyft vehicle at 7 p.m....
WGAL
Body found in home in Lancaster County
COLUMBIA, Pa. — A body was found Friday morning inside a home in Columbia, Lancaster County. The Columbia Police Department issued a statement saying a deceased person was found inside a residence on the 500 block of Avenue H around 8 a.m. "This case is being investigated as a...
Police say disappearance of York girl “suspicious”
YORK, PA – Police in Northern York County are searching for 18-year-old Aniya Bailey, saying her disappearance earlier this week is deemed suspicious at this time. Bailey was last seen Wednesday at around 6 pm at her job at the Crumbl Cookies store on Town Center. When her father returned to pick her up from work, she was gone. Instead, a police investigation learned she entered a Lyft vehicle at around 7 pm and was last pinged in Hanover from her cell phone. Aniya Bailey is 5′ 2″ 115 lbs. with black hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen The post Police say disappearance of York girl “suspicious” appeared first on Shore News Network.
local21news.com
12-year-old hit by vehicle in Lancaster, police investigating
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster are investigating after a 12-year-old was hit by a vehicle in Lancaster City, emergency officials say. It happened around 6:45 PM on Thursday evening at Old Dorwart And Manor Streets. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, the child was taken to...
wkok.com
Police: Two Charged, One Still Being Sought for Infant Abuse
WATSONTOWN – Two people have been charged, with one of them still being sought by police, stemming from an infant child abuse investigation from late January. Watsontown Police say charged are 24-year-old Amanda Parker and 36-year-old Ernest Reynolds, both of Watsontown. Officers say they’re still attempting to find Reynolds....
WFMZ-TV Online
A Denver man fatally shot a 12-year-old who was allegedly driving his stolen car, police say
A 12-year-old boy was shot and killed last weekend by a man who found the child in his car after it was stolen, Denver police said. The man, who authorities did not identify, reported that his car had been stolen Sunday and told police that he was tracking the vehicle using an app, the Denver Police Department said in a release.
