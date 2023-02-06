ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

local21news.com

Two charged in York City shooting that injured one man, police say

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in York say two men are charged in connection with a Friday afternoon shooting that injured one man. According to police, it happened on the 600 block of East Market Street. Authorities say a 49-year-old man was shot and taken to the hospital for treatment.
YORK, PA
WGAL

Update: two suspects arrested in connection to shooting in York

YORK, Pa. — Update. During the investigation officers identified two suspects and took them into custody. 47-year-old, Douglas Dennis was charged with simple assault and persons not to possess a firearm. The second suspect was 54-year-old, Gregory Counts was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and person not to...
YORK, PA
local21news.com

One injured in Lebanon City shooting, police investigating

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lebanon are investigating after one person was shot Friday morning. According to authorities, officers were called to the area of 8th and Cumberland Streets just before 7:00 pm on Thursday for reports of shots fired. Police say when officers arrived they discovered...
abc27.com

Lancaster Police arrest juveniles for possessing firearms

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Police announced they have arrested two juveniles who were in possession of firearms. Police say that around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, an officer with the department observed a group of three individuals on Pershing Avenue matching the description of suspects involved in a shots fired incident that occurred early in the day.
local21news.com

Man charged with killing of 12-year-old daughter of ex-girlfriend in Lancaster Co.: police

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man is charged with homicide following an investigation into a body found inside a home in Columbia, Lancaster County on Friday morning. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office 39-year-old Jason Shackelford is charged in the killing of his ex-girlfriend's daughter on February 8 into February 9.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lebanon Police arrest suspect in two shootings

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lebanon City Police Department, a 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with two shootings. Police say the first shooting happened on Tuesday, Jan. 17 on the 700 block of Lehman Street at around 5:30 p.m. A second shooting took place on the...
LEBANON, PA
local21news.com

Missing 18-year-old from York County located and is safe, police say

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The Pennsylvania State Police say 18-year-old Aniya Bailey has been located and is safe. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) believes a missing 18-year-old last seen in York County could be at risk of harm. Police say Aniya Bailey, 18, is...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Man found guilty after selling fentanyl-laced drugs, led to death in Lancaster Co. : DA

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A jury found a Harrisburg man guilty after he reportedly sold fentanyl-laced cocaine in Lancaster County. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, Thomas Wiley Jr, 29, was convicted of drug delivery resulting in death and criminal use of a communication facility after a jury found him guilty Wednesday.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police find missing York County woman safe

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Northern York Regional Police were looking for a woman missing in York County who may be at special risk of harm or injury. The 18 year old has since been found safe. Police say the woman entered a Lyft vehicle at 7 p.m....
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Body found in home in Lancaster County ﻿

COLUMBIA, Pa. — A body was found Friday morning inside a home in Columbia, Lancaster County. The Columbia Police Department issued a statement saying a deceased person was found inside a residence on the 500 block of Avenue H around 8 a.m. "This case is being investigated as a...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Shore News Network

Police say disappearance of York girl “suspicious”

YORK, PA – Police in Northern York County are searching for 18-year-old Aniya Bailey, saying her disappearance earlier this week is deemed suspicious at this time. Bailey was last seen Wednesday at around 6 pm at her job at the Crumbl Cookies store on Town Center. When her father returned to pick her up from work, she was gone. Instead, a police investigation learned she entered a Lyft vehicle at around 7 pm and was last pinged in Hanover from her cell phone. Aniya Bailey is 5′ 2″ 115 lbs. with black hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen The post Police say disappearance of York girl “suspicious” appeared first on Shore News Network.
YORK, PA
local21news.com

12-year-old hit by vehicle in Lancaster, police investigating

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster are investigating after a 12-year-old was hit by a vehicle in Lancaster City, emergency officials say. It happened around 6:45 PM on Thursday evening at Old Dorwart And Manor Streets. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, the child was taken to...
LANCASTER, PA
wkok.com

Police: Two Charged, One Still Being Sought for Infant Abuse

WATSONTOWN – Two people have been charged, with one of them still being sought by police, stemming from an infant child abuse investigation from late January. Watsontown Police say charged are 24-year-old Amanda Parker and 36-year-old Ernest Reynolds, both of Watsontown. Officers say they’re still attempting to find Reynolds....
WATSONTOWN, PA

