2 Machinery Stocks That Are Likely to Beat This Earnings Season
With the fourth-quarter 2022 earnings season well underway, several machinery companies have already reported their financial numbers. Despite a soft demand environment, most companies held up well on the top-line front, owing to pricing actions and strength across key end-markets. The bottom line suffered the impacts of cost inflation and supply chain issues.
Bull of the Day: Nucor Corp. (NUE)
NUE - Free Report) , has seen its near-term earnings outlook shift positively across all timeframes over the last 60 days. Nucor is a leading producer of structural steel, steel bars, steel joists, steel deck, and cold-finished bars in the United States. How does the company currently shape up? Let’s...
Is a Beat in Store for Vornado (VNO) This Earnings Season?
VNO - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on Feb 13, before the opening bell. While the quarterly results are likely to exhibit revenue growth, funds from operations (FFO) per share might reflect a decline. In the last reported quarter, this New York-based real estate...
4 Staffing Stocks to Watch on Robust January Job Additions
The Fed aggressively hiked interest rates in 2022 and will continue with its policy this year, too, as the fight to control multi-year high inflation continues. This has raised concerns over the health of the nation’s economy, as many now fear the economy might slip into a recession in the coming months.
ScanSource (SCSC) Q2 Earnings and Sales Beat Estimates
SCSC - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of $1.06 per share for second-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Dec 31, 2022), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04. The bottom line rose 4% from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of $1.02 per share driven by strong demand and operating leverage in the hardware and Intelisys businesses.
Mohawk's (MHK) Q4 Earnings Beat, Stock Falls on Tepid Q1 View
MHK - Free Report) reported mixed results for fourth-quarter 2022. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the metric declined year over year. Net sales also missed the consensus mark and declined from the prior year owing to prevailing industry headwinds. Mohawk Industries’ shares dropped 2.12% in the after-hours trading session on Feb 9.
Flowers Foods (FLO) Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y
FLO - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with the top and bottom lines increasing year over year. Earnings came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while sales missed the same. The company is on track to counter the inflationary environment by implementing price increases, improving the profitability...
Brighthouse (BHF) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Fall Y/Y
BHF - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted net income of $3.51 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 81.9%. The bottom line dropped 32.2% year over year. The reported quarter witnessed lower revenues offset by lower expenses. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise. Brighthouse Financial,...
How to Find Strong Medical Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling...
IQVIA (IQV) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Mark, Rise Y/Y
IQVIA Holdings Inc. (. reported solid fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings per share (excluding $1.58 from non-recurring items) of $2.78 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1% and improved 9% on a year-over-year basis. The reported figure was within the guided range of $2.72-$2.82 per share.
Equity Residential (EQR) Meets Q4 FFO, Exceeds in Revenues
EQR - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 normalized funds from operations (FFO) per share of 94 cents came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The rental income of $699.7 million exceeded the consensus mark of $697.1 million. On a year-over-year basis, the normalized FFO per share grew 14.6% from 82...
ChatGPT & AI Mania: Stocks & ETFs in Focus
(1:00) - What Is ChatGPT and Generative AI?. (5:10) - What Are The Possible Benefits This Technology Can Bring?. (15:15) - Will AI Be The Most Disruptive Technology?. (19:35) - AI Wars: Which Tech Giant Will Be The Big Winner?. (22:50) - ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF: THNQ. (29:45) -...
STRL or HWM: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
STRL - Free Report) and Howmet (. HWM - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.
Bear of the Day: Kimberly-Clark (KMB)
KMB - Free Report) , has seen its near-term earnings outlook come under pressure as of late, pushing the stock into a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). Kimberly-Clark is principally engaged in manufacturing and marketing a wide range of consumer products worldwide. KMB operates three business segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional.
Newell (NWL) Q4 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Down Y/Y
NWL - Free Report) has reported fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom and the top lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both metrics declined year over year. Results have been affected by a tough environment, reduced inventory and reduced demand for general merchandise categories. Management expects the headwinds to persist in 2023.
First American (FAF) Q4 Earnings Miss, Revenues Decline Y/Y
FAF - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating income per share of $1.35, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.8%. Also, the bottom line decreased 40.7% year over year. The insurer’s results reflect soft performances in the Title Insurance and Services segment, partially offset by improved net investment income...
SIG vs. CFRUY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
SIG - Free Report) and Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (. CFRUY - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we...
Is Lumentum (LITE) a Great Stock for Value Investors?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
Moelis & Company (MC) Q4 Earnings Miss as Revenues Plunge
MC - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 33 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents. The bottom line reflects a plunge of 76.8% from the prior-year quarter. Results largely benefited from a decrease in expenses. Also, the company had a solid liquidity position in...
Acer (ACER) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
ACER - Free Report) pipeline and revenue guidance for the company’s recently approved drug, when it reports fourth-quarter 2022 results. ACER’s surprise record has been mixed so far, as its earnings beat expectations in two of the last four quarters, while missing the mark on other two occasions. It has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 95.82%, on average. In the last reported quarter, Acer’s earnings beat estimates by 59.21%.
