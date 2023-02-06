Stroudsburg Market Sells $5M Lotto Ticket

Weis Markets, 933 North 9th St., Stroudsburg Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Pennsylvania Lottery

One Monroe County shopper hit it big this weekend, say state officials.

A customer at Weis Markets at 933 North 9th St. in Stroudsburg purchased a jackpot-winning $5 Million Money Maker Scratch-Off, lottery representatives said in a statement Monday, Feb. 6.

The store will now receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the prize-winning scratcher, officials said.

The $5 Million Money Maker is a $50 game with a top prize of $5 million, lotto reps say. If your ticket is a winner, immediately sign your name on the back and call the Pennsylvania Lottery offices in Harrisburg at 1-800-692-7481.

To learn more, visit palottery.com.

