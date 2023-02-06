Stroudsburg Market Sells $5M Lotto Ticket
One Monroe County shopper hit it big this weekend, say state officials.
A customer at Weis Markets at 933 North 9th St. in Stroudsburg purchased a jackpot-winning $5 Million Money Maker Scratch-Off, lottery representatives said in a statement Monday, Feb. 6.
The store will now receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the prize-winning scratcher, officials said.
The $5 Million Money Maker is a $50 game with a top prize of $5 million, lotto reps say. If your ticket is a winner, immediately sign your name on the back and call the Pennsylvania Lottery offices in Harrisburg at 1-800-692-7481.
To learn more, visit palottery.com.
