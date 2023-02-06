ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

WCTV

LCSO finds loaded gun, arrests middle schooler

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Fairview Middle school student was arrested Monday, Feb. 6, after bringing a loaded gun to campus, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office. A student at the middle school notified the Leon County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy (SRD) of an incident involving a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

GCSO makes arrest in deadly shooting near Highway 12

HAVANA, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting Thursday in Havana. The shooting happened on Plantation Dive near Highway 12. Limited details were released but a spokesperson with GCSO told Eyewitness News that one person died as a result of the shooting. GCSO...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
valdostatoday.com

Woman arrested in Valdosta after lying on road

VALDOSTA – A 39-year-old Madison, FL resident was arrested after she laid on N. Troup Street, impeding traffic. Arrested: Barbara Roberson, African American female, 39 years of age, Madison, Fl resident. On February 7, 2023, at approximately 1:42 pm., a Valdosta Police Officer was traveling in the 800 block...
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Man riding motorcycle killed in Tallahassee crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash with a pickup truck in Tallahassee Thursday afternoon. Police say the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of South Monroe Street and Paul Russell Road. Details are limited, but the Tallahassee Police Department says...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Man killed in officer-involved shooting at Live Oak Busy Bee

Donald Dillbeck is scheduled to be executed for a Tallahassee murder later this month. FHSAA votes to remove mandatory menstrual questions from medical exam for female athletes. Updated: 6 hours ago. “That type of private information should be a conversation that remains between the girl, the parent and a physician...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Two bodies found on Crawfordville driveway, investigation underway

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead in the driveway of a Crawfordville home. Deputies responded to a house on Carousel Circle around 3:30 p.m. Saturday after they received a call about someone who was suicidal, said Lt. Jeffrey Yarbrough. When WCSO arrived, the bodies of two deceased people were found. At least one of them appeared to be the victim of a homicide, he told WCTV’s Katie Kaplan.
CRAWFORDVILLE, FL
WCTV

Head-on collision on U.S. Highway 84

UPDATE - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office says the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 84 have now reopened. THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 84 between Thomasville and Boston are closed at this hour after a head-on collision. The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office said two...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WCTV

Human remains discovered in St. Marks Wildlife Refuge

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - An investigation is underway after someone walking through a wooded area discovered human remains in the St. Marks Wildlife Refuge, according to the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office. Members of the WCSO Criminal Investigations Division responded to an area in the St. Marks National Wildlife...
WMBB

Bay High students respond to Wednesday’s lockdown

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A number of schools across the Panhandle received quite a scare Wednesday.  High schools in Bay, Jackson, and Escambia Counties went into lockdown after a 911 caller reported a school shooting.  After further investigation, officials deemed all calls to be part of what officials call a “swatting” incident, where someone […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
greenepublishing.com

Madison man walks into log truck

In the afternoon hours of Thursday, Feb. 2, a Madison man was injured when he crossed the path of a log truck. According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a log truck, driven by a Greenville man was traveling west on U.S. Hwy. 90. The truck made a right turn into the parking lot of Johnson and Johnson, Inc. and continued north within the parking lot. A pedestrian from Madison was walking in the same parking lot, in a northeasterly direction and approaching the truck. The pedestrian waved at the driver and the two made eye contact. Soon after, the pedestrian collided with the left side of the log truck's trailer. The truck came to a controlled stop, still in the parking lot, facing a northern direction. After colliding with the trailer, the pedestrian fell to the ground.
MADISON, FL
WCTV

One person injured in Tallahassee overnight shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a shooting Saturday morning that left one person injured. The shooting happened around 3:17 a.m. at the 900 Block of Volusia Street. As a result of the shooting, one man was injured and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WEAR

Deputies: Man charged after shooting woman in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. -- A man has been charged with second-degree attempted murder after a woman was shot in Jackson County over the weekend. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of 2110 Hook Way on Saturday after receiving a report that someone had been shot. Deputies and...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL

