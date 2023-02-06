Read full article on original website
WCTV
LCSO finds loaded gun, arrests middle schooler
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Fairview Middle school student was arrested Monday, Feb. 6, after bringing a loaded gun to campus, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office. A student at the middle school notified the Leon County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy (SRD) of an incident involving a...
WCTV
GCSO makes arrest in deadly shooting near Highway 12
HAVANA, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting Thursday in Havana. The shooting happened on Plantation Dive near Highway 12. Limited details were released but a spokesperson with GCSO told Eyewitness News that one person died as a result of the shooting. GCSO...
valdostatoday.com
Woman arrested in Valdosta after lying on road
VALDOSTA – A 39-year-old Madison, FL resident was arrested after she laid on N. Troup Street, impeding traffic. Arrested: Barbara Roberson, African American female, 39 years of age, Madison, Fl resident. On February 7, 2023, at approximately 1:42 pm., a Valdosta Police Officer was traveling in the 800 block...
WCTV
Man riding motorcycle killed in Tallahassee crash
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash with a pickup truck in Tallahassee Thursday afternoon. Police say the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of South Monroe Street and Paul Russell Road. Details are limited, but the Tallahassee Police Department says...
Suspect in Downtown Assaults Arrested, Mayor Dailey Issues Statement
The Tallahassee Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit has made an arrest related to a recent string of battery cases in the downtown area. Detectives have found probable cause to charge the suspect, 30-year-old Nitravian Henderson, with two counts of felony battery. The incident prompted a number of people to comment on Twitter about the homelessness […]
WCTV
Tallahassee man arrested for six armed robberies in the span of one week
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man is indicted for six armed robberies with a weapon in the span of one week. The federal grand jury handed down an indictment alleging 21-year-old Keshawn Jamarlin Robinson of Tallahassee robbed multiple stores with a gun. According to a press release, it alleges...
WCTV
Man killed in officer-involved shooting at Live Oak Busy Bee
Donald Dillbeck is scheduled to be executed for a Tallahassee murder later this month. FHSAA votes to remove mandatory menstrual questions from medical exam for female athletes. Updated: 6 hours ago. “That type of private information should be a conversation that remains between the girl, the parent and a physician...
UPDATE: Accidents on Interstate 10 in Leon County cleared
Traffic flow on Interstate 10 westbound Friday evening was altered because of multiple accidents.
TPD: One juvenile injured in shooting on Weatherby Ct.
Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Saturday, leaving one juvenile injured.
WCSO investigating human remains found at St. Marks Wildlife Refuge
Wakulla County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human remains were found in the woods Thursday afternoon.
Trial date set for Khalil Ogilvie in death of Makayla Bryant
A date to begin a trial in the death of a former Florida A&M University cheerleader and graduate student has been set.
WCTV
Two bodies found on Crawfordville driveway, investigation underway
CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead in the driveway of a Crawfordville home. Deputies responded to a house on Carousel Circle around 3:30 p.m. Saturday after they received a call about someone who was suicidal, said Lt. Jeffrey Yarbrough. When WCSO arrived, the bodies of two deceased people were found. At least one of them appeared to be the victim of a homicide, he told WCTV’s Katie Kaplan.
WCTV
Head-on collision on U.S. Highway 84
UPDATE - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office says the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 84 have now reopened. THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 84 between Thomasville and Boston are closed at this hour after a head-on collision. The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office said two...
WCTV
Human remains discovered in St. Marks Wildlife Refuge
WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - An investigation is underway after someone walking through a wooded area discovered human remains in the St. Marks Wildlife Refuge, according to the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office. Members of the WCSO Criminal Investigations Division responded to an area in the St. Marks National Wildlife...
Bay High students respond to Wednesday’s lockdown
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A number of schools across the Panhandle received quite a scare Wednesday. High schools in Bay, Jackson, and Escambia Counties went into lockdown after a 911 caller reported a school shooting. After further investigation, officials deemed all calls to be part of what officials call a “swatting” incident, where someone […]
Catholic deacon being investigated by Florida Department of Children and Families
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to The Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee, a deacon at Little Flower Catholic Church is being investigated by the Florida Department of Children and Families. The diocese said on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 2, Little Flower Catholic School received a complaint from three students regarding Deacon Tom Gordon, a deacon serving at Little […]
greenepublishing.com
Madison man walks into log truck
In the afternoon hours of Thursday, Feb. 2, a Madison man was injured when he crossed the path of a log truck. According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a log truck, driven by a Greenville man was traveling west on U.S. Hwy. 90. The truck made a right turn into the parking lot of Johnson and Johnson, Inc. and continued north within the parking lot. A pedestrian from Madison was walking in the same parking lot, in a northeasterly direction and approaching the truck. The pedestrian waved at the driver and the two made eye contact. Soon after, the pedestrian collided with the left side of the log truck's trailer. The truck came to a controlled stop, still in the parking lot, facing a northern direction. After colliding with the trailer, the pedestrian fell to the ground.
WCTV
One person injured in Tallahassee overnight shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a shooting Saturday morning that left one person injured. The shooting happened around 3:17 a.m. at the 900 Block of Volusia Street. As a result of the shooting, one man was injured and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,...
WCTV
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Friday, February 10
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the latest on the heavy rainfall expected over the next couple days. Watch the attached video for the full forecast:
WEAR
Deputies: Man charged after shooting woman in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. -- A man has been charged with second-degree attempted murder after a woman was shot in Jackson County over the weekend. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of 2110 Hook Way on Saturday after receiving a report that someone had been shot. Deputies and...
