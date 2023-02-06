Student arrested after loaded gun confiscated at Palm Beach Gardens HS

A student is in custody after a loaded gun was confiscated Monday at Palm Beach Gardens Community High School, according to the Palm Beach County School District.

The student, whose name has not been released, faces criminal charges.

And according to the school district's zero tolerance policy that student will be expelled from school for at least one full year.

"We gotta do better as a people and as a community and even as the public school system," Daniel Davis, a parent, said. "We got to do better. We got to put something in line to protect these children."

Below is the full message sent to parents and staff regarding the incident:

Hello Parents, Guardians, and Staff,



I am reaching out to share with you information about a situation that occurred on our campus today.



School District Police confiscated a loaded gun, without incident, from a student. The gun, which had not been used in a threatening manner, was discovered after another student reported to a member of staff that he had seen the weapon.



The School District of Palm Beach County is committed to ensuring a safe learning and working environment for all students and staff. Disciplinary action will be taken against any student who commits a violation of the District's Zero Tolerance Policy Florida statute explicitly prohibits firearms on School property.



The student involved today was arrested. In addition to criminal charges, the student is also subject to strict discipline, as outlined in the Student Code of Conduct .



Under Florida Law, The School Board has the right to expel any student who is found to have committed an offense on school property if the student is found guilty of a felony, or is found to have committed, or has adjudication withheld for a delinquent act which would be a felony if committed by an adult. Any student who is expelled for a violation of the Zero Tolerance Policy shall be expelled for a period of no less than one full year.



It's also important that students understand the importance of reporting threats. Students, parents, and staff are encouraged to download the Fortify Florida app , available in the App Store and the Google Play Store .



I'd also like to acknowledge the vigilance of our staff toward the goal of keeping students safe.



If you have any additional questions or concerns, please reach out to me or another member of the administration.



Thank you for your continued support of Palm Beach Gardens Community High School.