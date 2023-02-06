ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Student arrested after loaded gun confiscated at Palm Beach Gardens HS

By Scott Sutton
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V9RFJ_0keHjEJr00

A student is in custody after a loaded gun was confiscated Monday at Palm Beach Gardens Community High School, according to the Palm Beach County School District.

School District police confiscated the gun from the student without incident.

Principal Jay Blavatt said in an email to parents and staff that the gun was discovered after another student reported to a staff member that he had seen the weapon.

The weapon was not used in a threatening manner, the principal's email said.

The student, whose name has not been released, faces criminal charges.

And according to the school district's zero tolerance policy that student will be expelled from school for at least one full year.

"We gotta do better as a people and as a community and even as the public school system," Daniel Davis, a parent, said. "We got to do better. We got to put something in line to protect these children."

Below is the full message sent to parents and staff regarding the incident:

Hello Parents, Guardians, and Staff,

I am reaching out to share with you information about a situation that occurred on our campus today.

School District Police confiscated a loaded gun, without incident, from a student. The gun, which had not been used in a threatening manner, was discovered after another student reported to a member of staff that he had seen the weapon.

The School District of Palm Beach County is committed to ensuring a safe learning and working environment for all students and staff. Disciplinary action will be taken against any student who commits a violation of the District's Zero Tolerance Policy Florida statute explicitly prohibits firearms on School property.

The student involved today was arrested. In addition to criminal charges, the student is also subject to strict discipline, as outlined in the Student Code of Conduct .

Under Florida Law, The School Board has the right to expel any student who is found to have committed an offense on school property if the student is found guilty of a felony, or is found to have committed, or has adjudication withheld for a delinquent act which would be a felony if committed by an adult. Any student who is expelled for a violation of the Zero Tolerance Policy shall be expelled for a period of no less than one full year.

It's also important that students understand the importance of reporting threats. Students, parents, and staff are encouraged to download the Fortify Florida app , available in the App Store and the Google Play Store .

I'd also like to acknowledge the vigilance of our staff toward the goal of keeping students safe.

If you have any additional questions or concerns, please reach out to me or another member of the administration.

Thank you for your continued support of Palm Beach Gardens Community High School.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
truecrimedaily

Florida cheerleading coach pleads guilty to inappropriate relationship with underage student

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old volunteer high school cheerleading coach recently pleaded guilty to having an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old student. Kassidy Sottilare was initially arrested in February 2022 by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office on charges of sex offense — authoritative figure soliciting/engage in romantic relationship with student, obscene communication — travel to meet after use of computer to lure child, and moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended/habitual offender, records show. She was reportedly released from jail a day after her arrest.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

A Craigslist ad for a motorcycle led to a murder. Fingerprints led to a guilty verdict.

WEST PALM BEACH — A 25-year-old suburban West Palm Beach man will spend his life in prison after a jury convicted him of first-degree murder and armed robbery in the 2017 shooting death of another man. Circuit Judge Howard Coates ordered that Jeffrey Joseph serve consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole in the Jan. 10, 2017, fatal shooting of Allen Record. Joseph was also sentenced to a minimum of 10 years on the robbery...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Shooting, crash in Palm Beach Gardens under investigation

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department is investigating a shooting and crash in Palm Beach Gardens. Police say the incident occurred at around 4:42 p.m. on Northlake Blvd. near the intersection of Military Trail. Photos from the scene show multiple officers redirecting traffic...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
850wftl.com

20-year-old college student missing from Belle Glade area

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL– The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 20-year-old. Tyrone Miles has been missing since Feb. 7. Officials say he was last seen in Belle Glade around 5 a.m. near 5th Street. His father reported...
BELLE GLADE, FL
cw34.com

Elderly couple at the center of death investigation in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Riviera Beach police are investigating a death related to a suspicious incident involving an elderly couple. On Feb. 8, at approximately 9:40 a.m., police received a call from a concerned citizen near East 24th Street. The Criminal Investigations Section have begun investigating, and police...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Unlicensed teen driver, dad charged in fatal Broward wreck

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police in Miramar on Thursday announced the arrests of a teen and his father in connection with a violent wreck last year in which the unlicensed teen driver who was allegedly driving under the influence is accused of crashing into a car, killing a pregnant woman and critically injuring her young son.Cristina Hernandez, 30, who worked as an ICU nurse, died during the Dec. 19, 2022 accident, which left her 7-year-old son Jacob with severe injuries, according to Miramar police, who held a news conference about the incident. Family members said Jacob is still undergoing treatment at Joe...
MIRAMAR, FL
calleochonews.com

Missing Lyft driver found by investigators that uncovered the human remains

Investigators suspect that the remains may belong to Gary Levin, a missing Lyft driver. Who is suspected of being behind the Lyft driver's disappearance?. On Saturday morning, human remains were discovered near Okeechobee, the location where a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens was last seen on January 30. In addition to investigators and analysts from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office also arranged a media staging ground in front of the Agri-Civic Center. While an autopsy would help determine the man's identity, it has yet to be performed.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

PBSO looking for missing college student last seen in Belle Glade

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for a 20-year-old man who was last seen in Belle Glade. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said Tyrone Miles, 20, was last seen on Feb. 7, at around 5 a.m. near 5th Street. He was reported missing by his father the following day on Feb. 8.
BELLE GLADE, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

39K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy