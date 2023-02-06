ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wymt.com

Weekend Forecast: Quiet start, but active finish possible for some

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Happy Friday! Super Bowl weekend is on the way and it could get busy in the southeastern parts of our region on Sunday. The cold front is still working its way through the region, but the cooldown has begun. After seeing record-breaking temperatures on Thursday (yes, we broke the records at NWS Jackson and the London-Corbin Airport by one degree each), we will be much cooler this morning and this afternoon. Morning temperatures will start out near 40 and only climb into the low to mid-50s this afternoon. Clouds early should give way to some sunshine later this afternoon.
JACKSON, KY
wymt.com

Scattered showers continue to move through

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It has been soggy at times today with scattered showers off and on throughout the day...and that threat isn’t going away as we head into tonight. We are continuing to watch the potential for more heavy rain as we head through the nighttime hours tonight. I think things will likely be moving fast enough that we won’t have to deal with anything more than minor street flooding but we’ll continue to watch as we head through the rest of the night. Otherwise, showers with a few rumbles of thunder will be possible as we move through tonight. We keep it mild with lows near 50º.
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

EKY city hosts first annual Valentine’s Day Market

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Supporting each other has become even more important in Eastern Kentucky since the July flood. That is a big reason why the City of Whitesburg is hosting a Valentine’s Day Market, the second market of sorts since the flood. “We just want to bring people...
WHITESBURG, KY
wymt.com

New truck, new training, same mission for Pikeville Fire Department

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Fire Department received its newest addition to the fire and rescue fleet this week, as firefighters work to learn the new tech of a $1.2 million investment in community safety. Tower 1, the new fire and rescue truck with a 100-foot ladder, is a...
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Pikeville HS students make special donation

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - High school students from Pikeville made a special donation to police officers on Friday. The group, called ‘Teens Who Care’, donated bags of stuffed animals to the police department, so every officer can keep one in their car while on patrol. “These stuffed animals...
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

‘It’s our number one problem’: Fentanyl cases increasing around the region

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Substance abuse of prescription drugs, along with with heroin, methamphetamine and illicit fentanyl, remain one of the most critical public health and safety issues Kentucky is facing. Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle said fentanyl related cases are currently the counties number one problem. ”The biggest...
wymt.com

Pike County man arrested following police chase

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) were involved in a car chase Thursday night. Deputies said the chase was started by Kentucky State Police, and it crossed into Buchanan County, Virginia around 9:00 p.m. on Route 460. BCSO deputies and Virginia State...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
wymt.com

New management to bring upgrades to StoneCrest Golf Course

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Prestonsburg City Council recently welcomed a new management team to take over operations for StoneCrest Golf Course. The course, which has been a community recreation staple for more than 20 years, has cost the city hundreds of thousands in upkeep over the years. “Right now,...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
wymt.com

EKY sheriff’s office responds to increase in copper theft

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Since last year, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office has seen numerous cases of copper theft across the county, with the department arresting 13 suspects in the last few months. “It may be in Tomahawk tonight, tomorrow night it might be in Pigeon Roost,” said...
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Floyd County STEM teacher to be recognized on national television

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Floyd County teacher is being recognized for her dedication and passion for STEM education next Saturday. Tabitha Berger is a teacher at the Floyd County School of Innovation in Martin. At the school, she helps students realize their passions in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Woman injured, suspect arrested after shooting

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened earlier Wednesday near Hindman. Troopers with Kentucky State Police tell WYMT that they received a call Wednesday about a shooting in a home near Hindman Elementary School. Upon arrival, they found a woman shot inside a home. She was...
HINDMAN, KY
wymt.com

Eighteen mountain cheer squads set to compete at UCA Nationals

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Eighteen high school mountain cheer teams will head to Orlando to compete in the UCA National High School Cheer Competition. Two mountain squads will look to defend their 2022 National Title - Pikeville in Small Varsity DII and Pulaski County in Medium Varsity DII. All of...
ORLANDO, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy