Scattered showers temporarily exit as breezy conditions slowly diminish
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We continue to see some temporarily drier air pushing into the region on this Thursday night. That will bring us a nice break for at least a little bit, but we still need to keep an eye out for a little wintry action at the start of the weekend.
Weekend Forecast: Quiet start, but active finish possible for some
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Happy Friday! Super Bowl weekend is on the way and it could get busy in the southeastern parts of our region on Sunday. The cold front is still working its way through the region, but the cooldown has begun. After seeing record-breaking temperatures on Thursday (yes, we broke the records at NWS Jackson and the London-Corbin Airport by one degree each), we will be much cooler this morning and this afternoon. Morning temperatures will start out near 40 and only climb into the low to mid-50s this afternoon. Clouds early should give way to some sunshine later this afternoon.
Scattered showers continue to move through
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It has been soggy at times today with scattered showers off and on throughout the day...and that threat isn’t going away as we head into tonight. We are continuing to watch the potential for more heavy rain as we head through the nighttime hours tonight. I think things will likely be moving fast enough that we won’t have to deal with anything more than minor street flooding but we’ll continue to watch as we head through the rest of the night. Otherwise, showers with a few rumbles of thunder will be possible as we move through tonight. We keep it mild with lows near 50º.
EKY city hosts first annual Valentine’s Day Market
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Supporting each other has become even more important in Eastern Kentucky since the July flood. That is a big reason why the City of Whitesburg is hosting a Valentine’s Day Market, the second market of sorts since the flood. “We just want to bring people...
‘Love Your Downtown’ Valentine’s Day event celebrates Pikeville’s small business scene
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Whether you are looking to buy yourself flowers this Valentine’s Day or have a special someone in mind, Pikeville’s local businesses are looking for a little love. The “Love Your Downtown” event is on the schedule for Saturday, bringing some wine-filled treats and heart-filled...
Disaster response group pays a visit to EKY to assist in long-term recovery efforts
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - World Renew Disaster Response Services made its way to the mountains and, on Monday, volunteers began speaking with flood victims about their stories. “World Renew is located in Grand Rapids, Michigan. We have about 1,800 volunteers that go all over,” said World Renew volunteer Dennis...
Two Kentuckians arrested during major fentanyl bust in Southwest Virginia
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Two people from Kentucky are facing multiple charges following an undercover drug buy in Lee County, Virginia. In late January, officials with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Southwest Virginia Drug Task Force bought 300 pressed fentanyl tablets as part of the operation.
New truck, new training, same mission for Pikeville Fire Department
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Fire Department received its newest addition to the fire and rescue fleet this week, as firefighters work to learn the new tech of a $1.2 million investment in community safety. Tower 1, the new fire and rescue truck with a 100-foot ladder, is a...
Need a Valentine’s date plan? The Appalachian Arts Alliance has you covered
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Valentine’s Day is next Tuesday. If you are looking for the perfect date night, the Appalachian Arts Alliance in Hazard has you covered. The event is called ‘Love In the Mountains’. It will have drinks, appetizers and live music from the Bedford Band....
Pikeville HS students make special donation
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - High school students from Pikeville made a special donation to police officers on Friday. The group, called ‘Teens Who Care’, donated bags of stuffed animals to the police department, so every officer can keep one in their car while on patrol. “These stuffed animals...
‘It’s our number one problem’: Fentanyl cases increasing around the region
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Substance abuse of prescription drugs, along with with heroin, methamphetamine and illicit fentanyl, remain one of the most critical public health and safety issues Kentucky is facing. Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle said fentanyl related cases are currently the counties number one problem. ”The biggest...
Pike County man arrested following police chase
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) were involved in a car chase Thursday night. Deputies said the chase was started by Kentucky State Police, and it crossed into Buchanan County, Virginia around 9:00 p.m. on Route 460. BCSO deputies and Virginia State...
Laurel County ambulance service finds creative way to honor founder
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County has been serving the area since 1977, and first responders found a way to honor the man who started it all. “Well, I like it. I was surprised. It just, it ain’t got my smile on there,” Ambulance Inc. Founder Bill Smith said laughingly.
New management to bring upgrades to StoneCrest Golf Course
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Prestonsburg City Council recently welcomed a new management team to take over operations for StoneCrest Golf Course. The course, which has been a community recreation staple for more than 20 years, has cost the city hundreds of thousands in upkeep over the years. “Right now,...
EKY sheriff’s office responds to increase in copper theft
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Since last year, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office has seen numerous cases of copper theft across the county, with the department arresting 13 suspects in the last few months. “It may be in Tomahawk tonight, tomorrow night it might be in Pigeon Roost,” said...
‘He’s taking me to heaven tonight’ : Loretta Lynn’s life and legacy remembered
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - When you think of Johnson County, you can not help but think of the Queen of Country Music Loretta Lynn. The Lynn family matriarch died at the age of 90 last October. “Her favorite thing in the last month was banana pudding and watermelon,” said Loretta’s...
Floyd County STEM teacher to be recognized on national television
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Floyd County teacher is being recognized for her dedication and passion for STEM education next Saturday. Tabitha Berger is a teacher at the Floyd County School of Innovation in Martin. At the school, she helps students realize their passions in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields.
Woman injured, suspect arrested after shooting
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened earlier Wednesday near Hindman. Troopers with Kentucky State Police tell WYMT that they received a call Wednesday about a shooting in a home near Hindman Elementary School. Upon arrival, they found a woman shot inside a home. She was...
Eighteen mountain cheer squads set to compete at UCA Nationals
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Eighteen high school mountain cheer teams will head to Orlando to compete in the UCA National High School Cheer Competition. Two mountain squads will look to defend their 2022 National Title - Pikeville in Small Varsity DII and Pulaski County in Medium Varsity DII. All of...
North Laurel outlasts Covington Catholic 72-58 on WYMT Game of the Week
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A big time matchup in this week’s WYMT Game of the Week as the Colonels of Covington Catholic head down Interstate 75 to take on the No. 1 team in our Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten in the North Laurel Jaguars. North Laurel looking...
