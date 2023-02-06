HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It has been soggy at times today with scattered showers off and on throughout the day...and that threat isn’t going away as we head into tonight. We are continuing to watch the potential for more heavy rain as we head through the nighttime hours tonight. I think things will likely be moving fast enough that we won’t have to deal with anything more than minor street flooding but we’ll continue to watch as we head through the rest of the night. Otherwise, showers with a few rumbles of thunder will be possible as we move through tonight. We keep it mild with lows near 50º.

HAZARD, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO