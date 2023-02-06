ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ComicBook

Cody Rhodes Explains Why Current WWE Storylines Make WWE WrestleMania 39 Better Than The Rock vs. Roman Reigns

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
ComicBook
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kE0gK_0keHj02w00

Cody Rhodes made his return to in-ring action at WWE's Royal Rumble 2023 late last month, punching his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39 by winning the Men's Royal Rumble . The big rumor surrounding WrestleMania 39 for well over a year was that it would involve Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson returning to action to face Roman Reigns, but now all signs point to that no longer being the case . Rhodes discussed that in a new interview with The Daily Mail this week , saying that WrestleMania is better off this year given the stories this company is telling rather than bringing in "The People's Champ" for a one-off match.

"With all the respect in the world to one of the GOATs The Rock, it looks like the options we have here within the roster are even better because of the stories that are happening," Rhodes explained. "One story about finishing something that started in 1978 - seven years before I was even born - and another story of really the tragedy of being welcomed into the Bloodline and then what you saw unfolds. I think with the amount of time between now and WrestleMania, it's important I keep my eyes squarely fixed on WrestleMania, squarely wrestling for the WWE Undisputed Championship and as you hinted that may not be against Roman Reigns. Now I don't know if anyone can beat Roman Reigns, I truly don't, but for me, it's about picking up the chip.

WWE's WrestleMania 39 Card So Far

"I love the melodrama,I love the heaviness in these stories that develop in our industry, but I am very simply a man who's looking for a belt. I'm looking for a championship title belt, the most important one in our world the biggest in all - not just in the WWE bubble but in all the bubbles - and be the first to say as a Rhodes I did it, and it wasn't Dusty Rhodes and it wasn't Dustin Rhodes it was Cody Rhodes," he continued.

Related:

On top of Rhodes vs. Reigns, other advertised matches for WrestleMania include SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley and Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. the winner of the upcoming Women's Elimination Chamber match. Other rumored matches for the card include Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul, Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley III, Finn Balor vs. Edge, Dominik Mysterio vs. Rey Mysterio and Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Damage CTRL.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

The Undertaker Reveals What He Told Bray Wyatt at WWE Raw XXX

The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt shared a "passing of the torch" moment during Monday Night Raw's 30th Anniversary special last month, concluding with a moment where "The Deadman" whispered something to Wyatt before leaving the ring. Wyatt was asked about the interaction during Royal Rumble weekend but consistently declined to reveal what was said. The ...
ComicBook

WWE Hall of Famer Written Off WWE TV

WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) officially cut ties with Baron Corbin on this week's Monday Night Raw. Layfield first returned to WWE programming back in October and proclaimed Corbin as the "New Wrestling God" of the WWE. The alliance resulted in Corbin picking up a few singles wins on Raw, but ever ...
ComicBook

WWE's Pitch For a Third Brother of Destruction

The Undertaker/Kane storyline is one of the most well-known in all of WWE history. "The Big Red Machine" first debuted at Badd Blood: In Your House in 1997, interfering in the first-ever Hell in a Cell match by ripping off the cage door and attacking The Undertaker. This set the stage for their match at ...
ComicBook

WWE NXT Hires New Commentator

It appears that the WWE NXT commentary team has added someone new to the roster, and fans will get their first look at them tomorrow night. According to Fightful Select, WWE has hired independent commentator Blake Chadwick to join the NXT commentary team, and he will be known as Blake Howard on WWE TV. He ...
ComicBook

Jey Uso Returns to WWE, The Usos Retain Tag Team Titles on SmackDown

It was time for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match on WWE SmackDown, which was supposed to be between The Usos and the recent powerhouse team of Ricochet and Braun Strowman. Unfortunately, no one could get ahold of Jey, and Jimmy was by himself in the ring. Jey did show up right before the ...
ComicBook

Seth Rollins Compares CM Punk to Current WWE Superstar

Seth Rollins does not want CM Punk anywhere near WWE. Ahead of WWE Royal Rumble, Rollins was asked about a potential Second City Saint return to WWE, to which he adamantly proclaimed his distaste for the former WWE Champion. Rollins called Punk a "cancer" and repeatedly noted that he wanted him to "stay away." This ...
ComicBook

WWE SmackDown Fans Losing It Over Sami Zayn Acknowledging Jey Uso

Jey Uso made his grand return to WWE on tonight's episode of SmackDown, where he would reunite with Jimmy to successfully defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Braun Strowman and Ricochet. Jey's story wasn't over though, as later in the night Sami Zayn would find Jey and thank him for turning his back ...
ComicBook

Ronda Rousey Returns to WWE on SmackDown

Many have wondered what would happen next with Ronda Rousey, as she hasn't been seen in WWE since her loss to a returning Charlotte Flair several weeks ago on SmackDown. That was answered tonight, as Rousey made her return after Natalya and Shayna Baszler got into a war of words in the ring. Rousey was ...
ComicBook

Kevin Kiley Reveals What Brought Him Back to Wrestling (Exclusive)

The current iteration of the National Wrestling Alliance has been a haven for professional wrestlers that are looking for a second shot. Talent like Nick Aldis, Trevor Murdoch, and LA Knight all found a new lease on their respective careers once they stepped through Billy Corgan's promotion. The latest star to reintroduce himself within the ...
FLORIDA STATE
ComicBook

Gigi Dolin Shows Nasty Bruise From Where Jacy Jayne Stomped Her Face

This week's NXT saw what was left of Toxic Attraction implode as Jacy Jayne ruthlessly attacked Gigi Dolin following a talk show segment on Bayley's "Ding Dong! Hello!" show. The exclamation point came whe Hayne tossed Golin into the doorframe in the middle of the show's set, then stomped on her face. Dolin was left ...
ComicBook

ComicBook

1K+
Followers
627
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading website for geek entertainment news, covering superheroes, horror, science fiction, anime, gaming, and much more. Our coverage includes breaking news reports; one-one-one celebrity interviews; reviews of the latest comics, movies, TV shows, and games; and on-site photos and video from the largest comic conventions.

 https://comicbook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy