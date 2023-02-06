Read full article on original website
Related
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
Clip of woman making herself vomit on Lady Gaga resurfaces: ‘Societal decay’
It’s come back up. A clip of a woman making herself vomit on Lady Gaga during her SXSW performance in 2014 has resurfaced online — and the bile hasn’t aged well. Gaga, 36, incorporated performance artist Millie Brown into her choreography for “Swine” at the Austin festival. The British upchucker stuck her fingers down her throat and regurgitated a nasty green liquid on the pop star’s breasts during the set. Gaga continued to sing without missing a beat, later sharing a nauseating robotic pig ride with Brown. A video of the performance has gone viral again, thanks to right-wing podcaster Elijah Schaffer tweeting Thursday: “Why are...
New York Post
‘Unrecognizable’ Madonna proves she is a clueless narcissist
Madonna showed up to the Grammys on Sunday night looking like she was one Restylane injection away from becoming Marilyn Manson. Her cheeks were puffy, her lips were as inflated as the Chinese balloon and her lashes were cartoonishly long. Then things got even weirder. The 64-year-old blasted anyone with...
Comments / 0