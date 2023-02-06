It’s come back up. A clip of a woman making herself vomit on Lady Gaga during her SXSW performance in 2014 has resurfaced online — and the bile hasn’t aged well. Gaga, 36, incorporated performance artist Millie Brown into her choreography for “Swine” at the Austin festival. The British upchucker stuck her fingers down her throat and regurgitated a nasty green liquid on the pop star’s breasts during the set. Gaga continued to sing without missing a beat, later sharing a nauseating robotic pig ride with Brown. A video of the performance has gone viral again, thanks to right-wing podcaster Elijah Schaffer tweeting Thursday: “Why are...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO