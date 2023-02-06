Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Young Boy Came Out To His Mom As Gay And Then He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedManhattan, NY
New York government wants to spend $1 billion on housing migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
Migrants surge at a border after they receive misinformation that it would be easy to get into Canada through the USAnita DurairajEl Paso, TX
Deadly Fire In a Bronx Supermarket Destroyed The Building, Customers, And Employees Safely EscapedAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Related
Herald Community Newspapers
Yianna Foufas, Mepham High School wrestler, earns state title at first all-girls tournament
Yianna Foufas, a junior at Wellington C. Mepham High School, captured a state title in wrestling at the first New York State Public High School Athletic Association Girls Wrestling Invitational last month in Syracuse. Foufas, 16, said she hoped her success would inspire other girls to get involved in male-dominated sports.
Herald Community Newspapers
The Firefly Artists fly to Freeport
The Firefly Artists, a 12-year-old gallery in Northport, is showcasing local artists with the Long Island Arts Council throughout February in Freeport. The artists’ work will be on display at the Freeport Recreation Center, on Merrick Road, for the rest of the month, and the temporary gallery will be open for the same hours as the center.
Herald Community Newspapers
Students recognized for college accolades
Gianna Wayar of East Rockaway was recently initiated into the Adelphi University Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. Students initiated into the society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35 percent of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals.
Herald Community Newspapers
Former NBA player Zendon Hamilton retires Sewanhaka High School jersey
Zendon Hamilton has an illustrious basketball career as a former player and current coach — and it all started on the Sewanhaka High School court. On Jan. 27, the Sewanhaka High School boys basketball team retired Hamilton’s number 31 jersey during half time at a home game against Garden City High School. The Sewanhaka alum played center position on the school’s team and graduated in 1994. He was also a McDonald’s High School All-American and went onto play at St. John’s University.
Herald Community Newspapers
Fourth Battalion presents local scholarships
The Fourth Battalion Fire District recently presented its first Fourth Battalion College Scholarship to firefighter members or children of firefighters in the battalion who are graduating seniors or already attending college or graduate school. The first winners are Brendan O’Reilly of Lynbrook, Kaitlyn Mohr of Rockville Centre, Christian Morgan of...
Herald Community Newspapers
Hochul gives OK for upgrade to Belmont Park
The New York Racing Association has corralled Gov. Kathy Hochul’s support for the Belmont Park redevelopment plan — which would completely modernize the 118-year-old horse racing facility in Elmont. The NYRA has proposed demolishing Belmont Park, on Hempstead Turnpike, rebuilding it from scratch and transforming the racetrack into...
Herald Community Newspapers
Wantagh High School's Evan Thole is blazing a scholarly trail all on his own
Evan Thole is a candidate for a U.S. Department of Education Presidential Scholar. This program was established in 1964, honoring the most prestigious high school seniors in the country. More information on it can be found at tinyurl.com/USPresidentialScholars. If selected, Thole would be one of roughly 100 students in the country to earn this honor.
Herald Community Newspapers
Lawrence's Number Five School for sale, vote on Feb. 16
The fate of the Lawrence school district’s Number Five School lies in the hands of the public as a Feb. 16 referendum vote could determine new ownership of the Cedarhurst building. The asking price for the 97,000-square-foot building built in 1929 is $12.5 million. The Shulamith School for Girls,...
Herald Community Newspapers
Hewlett students continue to shine as six are Junior Science semifinalists
Hewlett High School students continue to be recognized for their skills in science research, as six have been named 2023 Junior Science and Humanities Symposium semifinalists. “Our community values research, and our specific programs are designed to support our students in their research investigations,” Principal Alexandra Greenberg stated in a news release. “We are so proud of our six students and their contributions to the field of academia.”
Herald Community Newspapers
At chili cook-off, Irish Pub supports injured bartender
Samantha Berg, a bartender at the Irish Pub and a clerk at the Baldwin Public Library, was hit by two cars while crossing Merrick Road last November, and sustained several severe injuries. Since then, Berg has been out of work and focused on recovery — and has faced mounting medical...
Herald Community Newspapers
The life and service of Randall Bosch
The Rev. Dr. Randall Bosch, who died on Jan. 17, at age 91, was a man whose life was defined by service to others, including the Reformed Church of Locust Valley, from which he retired in 1996, and the Locust Valley Fire Department, which he served as chaplain for 15 years.
Herald Community Newspapers
‘For That Time,’ founded by Calhoun's Ryann Jordan, helps women in poverty across Long Island
When Ryann Jordan, a senior at Calhoun High School in Merrick, learned that there are countless women who can’t afford or don’t have access to basic necessities, like feminine hygiene products, she quickly sprang into action. Realizing that something needed to be done, Jordan, 18, founded the organization...
Herald Community Newspapers
Interim rabbi has plans for North Country Reform Temple
Many synagogues are struggling to maintain, let alone increase, their membership, and those on the North Shore are no different. Michael Churgel, North Country Reform Temple’s interim rabbi, is bringing his 20 years of experience to revitalize the Glen Cove synagogue. Churgel will stay on at North Country until...
Herald Community Newspapers
E.M., Westbury LIRR commuters weigh in on new terminal
The only good thing for me is it’s a much more doable walk from (Grand Central) and I can avoid the subway.”. After years of planning, construction, and deadline changes, Grand Central Madison finally opened to the public on Jan. 25. The 700,000-square-foot modern, sleek and clean station is...
Herald Community Newspapers
Lawrence Civic Association express anger on over-development
A 17-apartment residential development was proposed for 68 Washington Ave. A variance meeting will be held on Feb. 14, at 7 p.m., in Cedarhurst Village Hall. Transit-oriented development in North Lawrence and Inwood could bring up to 1,200 residential units to the area. The developers of the Woodmere Club, most...
Herald Community Newspapers
City’s chef competes in ‘Tailgate Takedown’
Last September, a crowd of 40 people gathered at Downtown Café, eagerly watching “Tailgate Takedown,” an hour-long collaboration between the NFL and Food Network. The national spotlight showcased Glen Cove’s John Zozzaro and colleague Angelo Competiello from New Jersey, both of whom are avid food and sports enthusiasts. The duo was contracted to keep the episode’s ending a secret, which kept their friends and family on the edge of their seats before the winners were announced.
Herald Community Newspapers
Driving while intoxicated in Lawrence: Far Rockaway woman charged
A Far Rockaway woman was arrested in Lawrence for driving while intoxicated and endangering the life of a child at 6 p.m. on Feb. 9, according to Nassau police. Rachael Hess, 44, of Lanett Avenue, was headed south driving a 2018 Chevrolet Traverse on Rockaway Turnpike near Broadway, when she hit a black Honda HRV that forced the driver, a 37-year-old man, to strike a gray Jeep driven by a man, 46, that stopped at a traffic signal, police said.
Herald Community Newspapers
V.S. firefighters are off to a scorching start of the year
It’s been a relentlessly demanding start of the year for the Valley Stream Fire Department who’ve had their hands full taking on a spate of fires throughout Valley Stream and neighboring communities. On Jan. 10 shortly after 3 p.m., firefighters lent a hand to the Elmont Fire Department...
Herald Community Newspapers
Malverne school district officials elated by state aid increases
State aid to school districts across New York will increase significantly next year under Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposed budget, released last week. The money — a boost of 10 percent overall over the current academic year — would meet the state’s legal requirement for funding its school districts.
Herald Community Newspapers
Queens man arrested in Valley Stream for allegedly selling illegal drugs
A Queens man was arrested in connection with the fatal overdose of a Nassau County resident after an investigation by Nassau County police. Derrick Perry, 48, was taken into custody in Valley Stream on Feb. 8 at 5:40 p.m., where he was allegedly discovered harboring a stash of illegal drugs including four pills of Acetaminophen and Oxycodone and eight pills of Alprazolam.
Comments / 0