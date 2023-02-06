Last September, a crowd of 40 people gathered at Downtown Café, eagerly watching “Tailgate Takedown,” an hour-long collaboration between the NFL and Food Network. The national spotlight showcased Glen Cove’s John Zozzaro and colleague Angelo Competiello from New Jersey, both of whom are avid food and sports enthusiasts. The duo was contracted to keep the episode’s ending a secret, which kept their friends and family on the edge of their seats before the winners were announced.

