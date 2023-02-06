Read full article on original website
Lady Jackets’ Head Coach Tim Haworth announces retirement from coaching, teaching
After 40 years as a teacher and coach, Mitchell High School Girls Basketball Head Coach Tim Haworth will be resigning from his position with the team and ultimately retiring. Haworth will also be retiring from his role as an educator at Mitchell High School following the end of the school year.
BNL’s Gabhart finishes 23rd in state butterfly
INDIANAPOLIS – Bedford North Lawrence senior Emma Gabhart capped her high school career during the IHSAA state championship preliminary races at IUPUI on Friday night. Gabhart finished 23rd in the 100-yard butterfly event in 58.80. The top eight in the field of 32 advanced to the state championship race on Saturday, while places 9-16 qualified for the state consolation.
Loogoottee students place at Oakland City University’s second Annual Scholastic Contest
OAKLAND CITY – 242 students from 12 area high schools poured into Oakland City University on Wednesday, February 8th, for the second annual OCU Scholastic Contest. President Dr. Ron Dempsey welcomed the students and advisors before introducing contest coordinator Dr. Sarah Wilson, Director of the Honors Program and an Associate Professor of Chemistry at Oakland City University.
Benter, Braves rally late for 47-46 victory over BNL
BEDFORD – For all the banter about Benter, for all the shots Brownstown’s sensational Purdue recruit has made – and will make as his viral career continues – it was one Jack Benter missed that doomed Bedford North Lawrence. For want of a rebound, a game...
BNL in familiar role of overwhelming favorite as Stars prepare to chase another regional championship
BEDFORD – Jeff Allen is a math guy, especially when the numbers work in favor of his basketball team. There’s a lot of available statistics and data to consider when grading Bedford North Lawrence, although the only digits that really matters are the wins and losses. Right now that’s 23 victories, with the Stars hoping to add four more to that impressive total.
Obituary: Dianne Bellush
Every Christmas, every Thanksgiving, and most summers, Dianne Bellush’s house would be full of visitors. At the winter holidays, they’d gather around her large dining room table and share a meal. When the weather was nice, the adults would sit on her screened porch for hours, while generations of children ran through her backyard, looking for fireflies.
Tonight’s Springville Community Academy Board of Trustees meeting canceled
SPRINGVILLE – The Springville Community Academy Board of Trustees meeting, which was scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m. has been canceled. No makeup date has been announced as of now.
Master Trooper Jarrod Lents selected as the 2022 “Trooper of the District”
JASPER – At a recent post-meeting, Lieutenant Jason Allen, Jasper District Commander, announced Master Trooper Jarrod Lents has been selected as the 2022 “Trooper of the District.”. M/Trp. Lents will be recognized later this year in Indianapolis by Superintendent Douglas G. Carter, along with other Troopers who were...
Obituary: Roy Wayne Hall
Roy Wayne Hall, 65, of Mitchell, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Kindred Hospital in Indianapolis. Born September 3, 1957, in Decatur County, Kentucky, he was the son of Charles L. and Lola A. (Kidd) Hall. Roy worked as a concrete finisher and did masonry work. Surviving is his...
Obituary: Michael Dale Wright
Michael Dale Wright, 65, passed away Monday, February 6, 2022. Born February 13, 1957, in Orange County, he was the son of John and Nadine (Wright) Sanders. Michael was of the Christian faith. He was a lifelong construction worker and enjoyed mushroom hunting and fishing. Surviving are his son, Michael...
Obituary: Mildred Olive (Broady) White
Mildred Olive (Broady) White, 91, of Mitchell, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Richland-Bean Blossom Health Campus in Ellettsville. Born May 11, 1931, in Scott County, she was the daughter of Elmer Francis and Minnie Ethel (Mull) Broady. Mildred married Charles Lee White on June 18, 1950, and he preceded her in death on January 18, 2000.
Obituary: Rosendo “Rock” Escobedo
Rosendo “Rock” Escobedo, 65, of Bedford, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at IU Health Bloomington Hospital. Born on May 21, 1957, in Corpus Christi, TX, he was the son of Jose J. Escobedo and Gloria H. (Herrada) Shepherd. He married Karlynn Curren on December 23, 2017, and she survives.
Obituary: Pixie Ann Judah
Pixie Ann Judah, 71, of Bedford, passed away at 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at I.U. Health Hospice in Bloomington. Born May 27, 1951, in Lawrence Co., she was the daughter of Bruce and Kathleen (Hayes) Judah. She retired from GE in Bloomington and was a member of I.B.E.W. Local 2249 and Gullett’s Creek Baptist Church.
Apparently, This is the Rudest City in Indiana
One website recently named the rudest city in each state. When it comes to Indiana, it might come as a shock to you. Rude people are everywhere, let's be honest. You tend to find more of them in bigger cities because everything is more fast-paced, people are in a hurry, and tend to only look out for themselves. However, even in smaller towns, you will still run into a few rude people. When you think of Indiana, is there one city, off the top of your head, that is ruder than the others?
Medora Community School Corporation receives a $230,000 grant to expand school counseling services and resources
INDIANA – In conjunction with School Counseling Week, the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today announced recipients of $5 million in funding, which will support 26 school districts, charter schools, and community partners to further develop and expand school counseling services and resources that improve student achievement, well-being and college and career readiness.
Conductor Christian Reif will lead the ISO and oboist Jennifer Christen
INDIANAPOLIS — Accompanied by conductor Christian Reif, Principal Oboe Jennifer Christen performs Strauss’ Oboe Concerto with its lyrical, soaring lines and bold harmonic shifts. The debut of Augusta Read Thomas’ Sun Dance, commissioned by the ISO, sets the stage for Beethoven’s “Pastoral” Sixth Symphony, an expression of nature...
17-year-old Purdue Polytechnic student killed in east side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A Purdue Polytechnic High School student was shot and killed Saturday night on the east side of Indianapolis. Family have identified the student as 17-year-old James Johnson III. He was found in critical condition following a shooting on Lowell Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. He later died at Riley Hospital. “We should not […]
Ivy Tech now offering an eight week Project Management Professional course
BLOOMINGTON — Ivy Tech Community College Bloomington is offering an eight-week Project Management Professional (PMP) certification preparation class. The course starts on Feb. 28 and will be held virtually on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The course is intended for individuals who wish to obtain...
Martin County Alliance partners with Martin County Chamber of Commerce to host annual dinner
LOOGOOTEE – The Martin County Alliance for Economic Growth along with the Martin County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual dinner on Thursday, March 16th, at the St. John’s Center Lower Level in Loogootee. Several awards will be presented that evening, including the Gene Shaw Award, the...
