Mitchell, IN

wbiw.com

BNL’s Gabhart finishes 23rd in state butterfly

INDIANAPOLIS – Bedford North Lawrence senior Emma Gabhart capped her high school career during the IHSAA state championship preliminary races at IUPUI on Friday night. Gabhart finished 23rd in the 100-yard butterfly event in 58.80. The top eight in the field of 32 advanced to the state championship race on Saturday, while places 9-16 qualified for the state consolation.
LAWRENCE, IN
wbiw.com

Loogoottee students place at Oakland City University’s second Annual Scholastic Contest

OAKLAND CITY – 242 students from 12 area high schools poured into Oakland City University on Wednesday, February 8th, for the second annual OCU Scholastic Contest. President Dr. Ron Dempsey welcomed the students and advisors before introducing contest coordinator Dr. Sarah Wilson, Director of the Honors Program and an Associate Professor of Chemistry at Oakland City University.
OAKLAND CITY, IN
wbiw.com

Benter, Braves rally late for 47-46 victory over BNL

BEDFORD – For all the banter about Benter, for all the shots Brownstown’s sensational Purdue recruit has made – and will make as his viral career continues – it was one Jack Benter missed that doomed Bedford North Lawrence. For want of a rebound, a game...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

BNL in familiar role of overwhelming favorite as Stars prepare to chase another regional championship

BEDFORD – Jeff Allen is a math guy, especially when the numbers work in favor of his basketball team. There’s a lot of available statistics and data to consider when grading Bedford North Lawrence, although the only digits that really matters are the wins and losses. Right now that’s 23 victories, with the Stars hoping to add four more to that impressive total.
wbiw.com

Obituary: Dianne Bellush

Every Christmas, every Thanksgiving, and most summers, Dianne Bellush’s house would be full of visitors. At the winter holidays, they’d gather around her large dining room table and share a meal. When the weather was nice, the adults would sit on her screened porch for hours, while generations of children ran through her backyard, looking for fireflies.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Oakland City University hosts high school Scholastic contest

OAKLAND CITY – 242 students from 12 area high schools poured into Oakland City University today for the second annual OCU Scholastic Contest. Dr. Sarah Wilson, Director of the Honors Program and an Associate Professor of Chemistry at Oakland City University, is the Scholastic Contest’s coordinator. Oakland City...
OAKLAND CITY, IN
wbiw.com

Master Trooper Jarrod Lents selected as the 2022 “Trooper of the District”

JASPER – At a recent post-meeting, Lieutenant Jason Allen, Jasper District Commander, announced Master Trooper Jarrod Lents has been selected as the 2022 “Trooper of the District.”. M/Trp. Lents will be recognized later this year in Indianapolis by Superintendent Douglas G. Carter, along with other Troopers who were...
JASPER, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Roy Wayne Hall

Roy Wayne Hall, 65, of Mitchell, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Kindred Hospital in Indianapolis. Born September 3, 1957, in Decatur County, Kentucky, he was the son of Charles L. and Lola A. (Kidd) Hall. Roy worked as a concrete finisher and did masonry work. Surviving is his...
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Michael Dale Wright

Michael Dale Wright, 65, passed away Monday, February 6, 2022. Born February 13, 1957, in Orange County, he was the son of John and Nadine (Wright) Sanders. Michael was of the Christian faith. He was a lifelong construction worker and enjoyed mushroom hunting and fishing. Surviving are his son, Michael...
ORANGE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Mildred Olive (Broady) White

Mildred Olive (Broady) White, 91, of Mitchell, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Richland-Bean Blossom Health Campus in Ellettsville. Born May 11, 1931, in Scott County, she was the daughter of Elmer Francis and Minnie Ethel (Mull) Broady. Mildred married Charles Lee White on June 18, 1950, and he preceded her in death on January 18, 2000.
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Rosendo “Rock” Escobedo

Rosendo “Rock” Escobedo, 65, of Bedford, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at IU Health Bloomington Hospital. Born on May 21, 1957, in Corpus Christi, TX, he was the son of Jose J. Escobedo and Gloria H. (Herrada) Shepherd. He married Karlynn Curren on December 23, 2017, and she survives.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Pixie Ann Judah

Pixie Ann Judah, 71, of Bedford, passed away at 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at I.U. Health Hospice in Bloomington. Born May 27, 1951, in Lawrence Co., she was the daughter of Bruce and Kathleen (Hayes) Judah. She retired from GE in Bloomington and was a member of I.B.E.W. Local 2249 and Gullett’s Creek Baptist Church.
BEDFORD, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Apparently, This is the Rudest City in Indiana

One website recently named the rudest city in each state. When it comes to Indiana, it might come as a shock to you. Rude people are everywhere, let's be honest. You tend to find more of them in bigger cities because everything is more fast-paced, people are in a hurry, and tend to only look out for themselves. However, even in smaller towns, you will still run into a few rude people. When you think of Indiana, is there one city, off the top of your head, that is ruder than the others?
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Medora Community School Corporation receives a $230,000 grant to expand school counseling services and resources

INDIANA – In conjunction with School Counseling Week, the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today announced recipients of $5 million in funding, which will support 26 school districts, charter schools, and community partners to further develop and expand school counseling services and resources that improve student achievement, well-being and college and career readiness.
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Conductor Christian Reif will lead the ISO and oboist Jennifer Christen

INDIANAPOLIS — Accompanied by conductor Christian Reif, Principal Oboe Jennifer Christen performs Strauss’ Oboe Concerto with its lyrical, soaring lines and bold harmonic shifts. The debut of Augusta Read Thomas’ Sun Dance, commissioned by the ISO, sets the stage for Beethoven’s “Pastoral” Sixth Symphony, an expression of nature...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

17-year-old Purdue Polytechnic student killed in east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A Purdue Polytechnic High School student was shot and killed Saturday night on the east side of Indianapolis. Family have identified the student as 17-year-old James Johnson III. He was found in critical condition following a shooting on Lowell Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. He later died at Riley Hospital. “We should not […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Ivy Tech now offering an eight week Project Management Professional course

BLOOMINGTON — Ivy Tech Community College Bloomington is offering an eight-week Project Management Professional (PMP) certification preparation class. The course starts on Feb. 28 and will be held virtually on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The course is intended for individuals who wish to obtain...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

