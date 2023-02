All the best Valentine’s Day dinners, specials and events happening throughout Tampa Bay

Forbici's offers a dessert pizza sampling for this year's Valentine's special.

Whether you actually believe in the romance of Valentine’s Day doesn’t really matter, chances are your partner wants to do something anyway. From pre-fixe dinners and wine pairings to shareable specials for two, here's a list special Valentine's dinners and events throughout Tampa Bay you can hit up with your loved one(s)—and don't forget to make those reservations.A few of our favorite non-dinner V-day events include the Tampa Theatre’s massive vow renewal and a romantic candlelight concert at Ybor City’s Centro Asturiano de Tampa.



This romantic holiday dinner features a three-course spread accompanied by live music and unique pairings of wine from select regions of Greece, Lebanon and Argentina.Fresh off of its grand opening, this new restaurant celebrates its first holiday with a special shareable steak entree for two and decadent dessert specials, in addition to its daily menu.This classic hidden bar might be known for its craft cocktails, but its pre-fixe Valentine’s dinner—complete with duck confit and grilled mahi-mahi—might bolster its reputation as a great restaurant, too.Enjoy a laid back beer and cheese pairing at this newly-opened Seminole Heights brewery, where you can also learn about the cheese making and brewing process.In addition to Élevage SoHo Kitchen & Bar’s regular weekday menu, the swanky restaurant will offer different Valentine’s Day specials, like baked brie with gooseberry marmalade, horseradish-crusted sturgeon and a 20-ounce dry-aged Delmonico steak for two. 5 p.m.-10 p.m.This Dunedin favorite offers a four course pre-fixe menu, where guests can choose a main entree of pistachio and apricot-stuffed pheasant or a six-ounce filet and Maine lobster claw. $95.Over four days, this long-running Tampa steakhouse offers two different three-course menus (one is a filet, the other a surf and turf featuring tomahawk steak with lobster tail and crab-stuffed shrimp scampi). There's a "Secret Clover" cocktail (gin, sherry, lemon juice, strawberry), too.This Ybor City hotel restaurant at Hotel Haya offers a pre-fixe menu of raw oysters, decadent risotto, and your choice of seared scallops, herb-crusted lamb rack or charred butternut squash.The star of Forbici’s holiday offerings is sampling of unique dessert pizzas, with flavors like pistachio truffle butter with dried apricots and milk chocolate with fresh strawberries and white chocolate. And if you don't have a sweet tooth, there's still a variety of Italian classics to choose from.Bern’s steak house's little brother will offer a tasting menu of scallop crudo, marinated beets, Wagyu tartare and miso-glazed ribs, alongside several other dishes and wine pairing options. Its regular dinner menu or happy hour specials won’t be offered during this exclusive dinner.Brazilian songstress Daniela Soledade will serenade the intimate crowd at Intermezzo’s Valentine’s Day party, where lovers can sip on some wine or craft cocktails.Lovebirds can enjoy a pre-fixe dinner at the waterfront K Club Bar & Bistro, which offers its modern American-inspired appetizers, entree and a decadent red velvet cake for dessert.Ybor City's newly-opened natty wine bar offers a completely vegan Valentine’s meal, complete with four courses and optional wine pairings.Besides its tasty waterfront views, this rooftop bar offers a variety of food and drink specials, which include grilled lamb chops and passion fruit crème brûlée.Clearwater's popular hotel restaurant typically dishes out Asian fusion cuisine, but its pre-fixe holiday dinner offers more modern American fare, like lobster risotto and demi-glazed steak.Far from fancy white tablecloth dinners, this brewery is celebrating V-day with a doggy kissing booth, local vendors, live music, pub grub and great beer.This newly-opened fine dining restaurant kicks off its debut holiday with its regular offerings, alongside an exclusive pre-fixe menu.The restaurant’s three-course, pre-fixe dinner will be accompanied by live music and an open bar.This limited-seating Dunedin gem is offering an exclusive tasting menu of lobster bisque with scallops, filet mignon with mushrooms, parsnips and pickled shallots and white chocolate mousse with chocolate ganache, raspberry and coconut for dessert.This tasting menu comes with a complimentary glass of champagne, a shared seafood platter and your choice of lobster and shrimp risotto, filet mignon, Atlantic salmon or roasted half chicken for dinner.A glossy, pre-fixe Valentine's dinner—which includes a bottle of fancy champagne—also offers some of the best rooftop views of downtown Tampa.You can enjoy the restaurant’s Southern-inspired menu or its one-night-only holiday menu of fontina-stuffed arancini, clam linguine and porcini-rubbed ribeye.This newly-opened five-star hotel offers a swanky holiday dining experience, with both of its signature restaurants—Lilac and Azure—offering luxurious pre-fixe dinners.Two of the resort’s restaurants will offer special V-day menus for you and your loved one; Palm Court Italian Grill features a few dinner specials while the RumFish Grill has a four course dinner for $95.Join the "Willa's Love Club" by partaking in its exclusive V-day menu, which includes chicken schnitzel frites and chocolate covered strawberries, in addition to craft cocktails like the "Love Me or Leave Me"—complete with tequila, hellfire bitters, lime, pomegranate and hibiscus.In honor of singles awareness week, the bar and kitchen hosts a "Love Sucks" brunch, the weekend after Valentine's Day, featuring pink strawberry waffles, country fried love, and more, plus a special cocktail menu.You can go on this romantic lunchtime cruise during the day and still make your dinnertime reservations. Enjoy a three-course lunch, DJ and entertainment, and beautiful waterfront views.