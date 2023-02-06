All the best Valentine’s Day dinners, specials and events happening throughout Tampa Bay
Whether you actually believe in the romance of Valentine’s Day doesn’t really matter, chances are your partner wants to do something anyway. From pre-fixe dinners and wine pairings to shareable specials for two, here's a list special Valentine's dinners and events throughout Tampa Bay you can hit up with your loved one(s)—and don't forget to make those reservations.
A few of our favorite non-dinner V-day events include the Tampa Theatre’s massive vow renewal and a romantic candlelight concert at Ybor City’s Centro Asturiano de Tampa.
Email kyla@cltampa.com to tell us about your specials.
Acropolis This romantic holiday dinner features a three-course spread accompanied by live music and unique pairings of wine from select regions of Greece, Lebanon and Argentina. $90 . 3023 W. Kennedy Blvd., Tampa. eventbrite.com
Boulon Brasserie Fresh off of its grand opening, this new restaurant celebrates its first holiday with a special shareable steak entree for two and decadent dessert specials, in addition to its daily menu. 1001 Water St., Tampa. boulontampa.com
Ciro’s Speakeasy This classic hidden bar might be known for its craft cocktails, but its pre-fixe Valentine’s dinner—complete with duck confit and grilled mahi-mahi—might bolster its reputation as a great restaurant, too. $110. 2109 Bayshore Blvd., Tampa. cirostampa.com
Common Dialect Enjoy a laid back beer and cheese pairing at this newly-opened Seminole Heights brewery, where you can also learn about the cheese making and brewing process. $45. 5023 N Florida Ave., Tampa. commondialectbeer.com
Epicurean Hotel In addition to Élevage SoHo Kitchen & Bar’s regular weekday menu, the swanky restaurant will offer different Valentine’s Day specials, like baked brie with gooseberry marmalade, horseradish-crusted sturgeon and a 20-ounce dry-aged Delmonico steak for two. 5 p.m.-10 p.m. 1207 S. Howard Ave., Tampa. epicureanhotel.com
Fenway Hotel This Dunedin favorite offers a four course pre-fixe menu, where guests can choose a main entree of pistachio and apricot-stuffed pheasant or a six-ounce filet and Maine lobster claw. $95. 453 Edgewater Dr., Dunedin. fenwayhotel.com
Fleming’s Steakhouse & Prime Wine Bar Over four days, this long-running Tampa steakhouse offers two different three-course menus (one is a filet, the other a surf and turf featuring tomahawk steak with lobster tail and crab-stuffed shrimp scampi). There's a "Secret Clover" cocktail (gin, sherry, lemon juice, strawberry), too. Feb. 10-14, $85 & up. 4322 W Boy Scout Blvd., Tampa. flemingssteakhouse.com
Flor Fina This Ybor City hotel restaurant at Hotel Haya offers a pre-fixe menu of raw oysters, decadent risotto, and your choice of seared scallops, herb-crusted lamb rack or charred butternut squash. $85-$125. 1412 E 7th Ave., Ybor City. hotelhaya.com
Forbici The star of Forbici’s holiday offerings is sampling of unique dessert pizzas, with flavors like pistachio truffle butter with dried apricots and milk chocolate with fresh strawberries and white chocolate. And if you don't have a sweet tooth, there's still a variety of Italian classics to choose from. 1602 W. Snow Ave., Tampa. eatforbici.com
Haven Bern’s steak house's little brother will offer a tasting menu of scallop crudo, marinated beets, Wagyu tartare and miso-glazed ribs, alongside several other dishes and wine pairing options. Its regular dinner menu or happy hour specials won’t be offered during this exclusive dinner. $105. 2208 W Morrison Ave, Tampa. havehaventampa.com
Intermezzo Coffee & Cocktails Brazilian songstress Daniela Soledade will serenade the intimate crowd at Intermezzo’s Valentine’s Day party, where lovers can sip on some wine or craft cocktails. 1111 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. intermezzo.co
The Karol Hotel Lovebirds can enjoy a pre-fixe dinner at the waterfront K Club Bar & Bistro, which offers its modern American-inspired appetizers, entree and a decadent red velvet cake for dessert. $75. 2675 Ulmerton Road, Clearwater. thekarolhotel.com
La Sétima Ybor City's newly-opened natty wine bar offers a completely vegan Valentine’s meal, complete with four courses and optional wine pairings. $75. 815 E 7th Ave., Ybor City. lasetimaclub.com
M Bird Besides its tasty waterfront views, this rooftop bar offers a variety of food and drink specials, which include grilled lamb chops and passion fruit crème brûlée. 1903 Market St., Tampa. mbirdtampa.com
Ocean Hai Clearwater's popular hotel restaurant typically dishes out Asian fusion cuisine, but its pre-fixe holiday dinner offers more modern American fare, like lobster risotto and demi-glazed steak. $95. 100 Coronado Dr., Clearwater Beach. oceanhaiclearwater.com
Pinellas Ale Works Far from fancy white tablecloth dinners, this brewery is celebrating V-day with a doggy kissing booth, local vendors, live music, pub grub and great beer. 1962 1st Ave. S, St. Petersburg. pawbeer.com
Ponte Modern American This newly-opened fine dining restaurant kicks off its debut holiday with its regular offerings, alongside an exclusive pre-fixe menu. $175. 1010 Gramercy Ln., Tampa. pontetampa.com
Red Mesa Cantina The restaurant’s three-course, pre-fixe dinner will be accompanied by live music and an open bar. $145. 128 3rd St. S, St. Petersburg. redmesacantina.com
The Restorative This limited-seating Dunedin gem is offering an exclusive tasting menu of lobster bisque with scallops, filet mignon with mushrooms, parsnips and pickled shallots and white chocolate mousse with chocolate ganache, raspberry and coconut for dessert. $115. 420 Patricia Ave., Dunedin. restorativerestaurant.com
Rusty Pelican This tasting menu comes with a complimentary glass of champagne, a shared seafood platter and your choice of lobster and shrimp risotto, filet mignon, Atlantic salmon or roasted half chicken for dinner. $90. 2425 N Rocky Point Dr., Tampa . therustypelicantampa.com
Sal Y Mar A glossy, pre-fixe Valentine's dinner—which includes a bottle of fancy champagne—also offers some of the best rooftop views of downtown Tampa. $250. 3650 Midtown Dr., Tampa. salymarrooftop.com
Steelbach You can enjoy the restaurant’s Southern-inspired menu or its one-night-only holiday menu of fontina-stuffed arancini, clam linguine and porcini-rubbed ribeye. 1902 N Ola Ave., Tampa. steelbach.com
Tampa Edition This newly-opened five-star hotel offers a swanky holiday dining experience, with both of its signature restaurants—Lilac and Azure—offering luxurious pre-fixe dinners. $125-$175. 500 Channelside Dr., Tampa. editionhotels.com
TradeWinds Island Resorts Two of the resort’s restaurants will offer special V-day menus for you and your loved one; Palm Court Italian Grill features a few dinner specials while the RumFish Grill has a four course dinner for $95. 5500 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. tradewindsresort.com
Willa's Join the "Willa's Love Club" by partaking in its exclusive V-day menu, which includes chicken schnitzel frites and chocolate covered strawberries, in addition to craft cocktails like the "Love Me or Leave Me"—complete with tequila, hellfire bitters, lime, pomegranate and hibiscus. $65. 1700 W Fig St., Tampa. willastampa.com
World Of Beer In honor of singles awareness week, the bar and kitchen hosts a "Love Sucks" brunch, the weekend after Valentine's Day, featuring pink strawberry waffles, country fried love, and more, plus a special cocktail menu. Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 18-19. 11 a.m. Various locations. worldofbeer.com
Yacht StarShip You can go on this romantic lunchtime cruise during the day and still make your dinnertime reservations. Enjoy a three-course lunch, DJ and entertainment, and beautiful waterfront views. $89.95 – $129.95 . 603 Channelside Dr., Tampa. yachtstarship.com
