ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

All the best Valentine’s Day dinners, specials and events happening throughout Tampa Bay

By Kyla Fields
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lDOAA_0keHgmWk00
Forbici's offers a dessert pizza sampling for this year's Valentine's special.
Whether you actually believe in the romance of Valentine’s Day doesn’t really matter, chances are your partner wants to do something anyway. From pre-fixe dinners and wine pairings to shareable specials for two, here's a list special Valentine's dinners and events throughout Tampa Bay you can hit up with your loved one(s)—and don't forget to make those reservations.


A few of our favorite non-dinner V-day events include the Tampa Theatre’s massive vow renewal and a romantic candlelight concert at Ybor City’s Centro Asturiano de Tampa.

Email kyla@cltampa.com to tell us about your specials.

Acropolis This romantic holiday dinner features a three-course spread accompanied by live music and unique pairings of wine from select regions of Greece, Lebanon and Argentina. $90 . 3023 W. Kennedy Blvd., Tampa. eventbrite.com

Boulon Brasserie Fresh off of its grand opening, this new restaurant celebrates its first holiday with a special shareable steak entree for two and decadent dessert specials, in addition to its daily menu.
1001 Water St., Tampa. boulontampa.com

Ciro’s Speakeasy This classic hidden bar might be known for its craft cocktails, but its pre-fixe Valentine’s dinner—complete with duck confit and grilled mahi-mahi—might bolster its reputation as a great restaurant, too. $110. 2109 Bayshore Blvd., Tampa. cirostampa.com

Common Dialect Enjoy a laid back beer and cheese pairing at this newly-opened Seminole Heights brewery, where you can also learn about the cheese making and brewing process. $45. 5023 N Florida Ave., Tampa. commondialectbeer.com

Epicurean Hotel In addition to Élevage SoHo Kitchen & Bar’s regular weekday menu, the swanky restaurant will offer different Valentine’s Day specials, like baked brie with gooseberry marmalade, horseradish-crusted sturgeon and a 20-ounce dry-aged Delmonico steak for two. 5 p.m.-10 p.m.
1207 S. Howard Ave., Tampa. epicureanhotel.com

Fenway Hotel This Dunedin favorite offers a four course pre-fixe menu, where guests can choose a main entree of pistachio and apricot-stuffed pheasant or a six-ounce filet and Maine lobster claw. $95. 453 Edgewater Dr., Dunedin. fenwayhotel.com

Fleming’s Steakhouse & Prime Wine Bar Over four days, this long-running Tampa steakhouse offers two different three-course menus (one is a filet, the other a surf and turf featuring tomahawk steak with lobster tail and crab-stuffed shrimp scampi). There's a "Secret Clover" cocktail (gin, sherry, lemon juice, strawberry), too. Feb. 10-14, $85 & up. 4322 W Boy Scout Blvd., Tampa. flemingssteakhouse.com


Flor Fina This Ybor City hotel restaurant at Hotel Haya offers a pre-fixe menu of raw oysters, decadent risotto, and your choice of seared scallops, herb-crusted lamb rack or charred butternut squash. $85-$125. 1412 E 7th Ave., Ybor City. hotelhaya.com

Forbici The star of Forbici’s holiday offerings is sampling of unique dessert pizzas, with flavors like pistachio truffle butter with dried apricots and milk chocolate with fresh strawberries and white chocolate. And if you don't have a sweet tooth, there's still a variety of Italian classics to choose from. 1602 W. Snow Ave., Tampa. eatforbici.com


Haven Bern’s steak house's little brother will offer a tasting menu of scallop crudo, marinated beets, Wagyu tartare and miso-glazed ribs, alongside several other dishes and wine pairing options. Its regular dinner menu or happy hour specials won’t be offered during this exclusive dinner. $105. 2208 W Morrison Ave, Tampa. havehaventampa.com

Intermezzo Coffee & Cocktails Brazilian songstress Daniela Soledade will serenade the intimate crowd at Intermezzo’s Valentine’s Day party, where lovers can sip on some wine or craft cocktails. 1111 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. intermezzo.co

The Karol Hotel Lovebirds can enjoy a pre-fixe dinner at the waterfront K Club Bar & Bistro, which offers its modern American-inspired appetizers, entree and a decadent red velvet cake for dessert.
$75. 2675 Ulmerton Road, Clearwater. thekarolhotel.com

La Sétima Ybor City's newly-opened natty wine bar offers a completely vegan Valentine’s meal, complete with four courses and optional wine pairings. $75. 815 E 7th Ave., Ybor City. lasetimaclub.com

M Bird Besides its tasty waterfront views, this rooftop bar offers a variety of food and drink specials, which include grilled lamb chops and passion fruit crème brûlée. 1903 Market St., Tampa. mbirdtampa.com

Ocean Hai Clearwater's popular hotel restaurant typically dishes out Asian fusion cuisine, but its pre-fixe holiday dinner offers more modern American fare, like lobster risotto and demi-glazed steak. $95. 100 Coronado Dr., Clearwater Beach. oceanhaiclearwater.com

Pinellas Ale Works Far from fancy white tablecloth dinners, this brewery is celebrating V-day with a doggy kissing booth, local vendors, live music, pub grub and great beer. 1962 1st Ave. S, St. Petersburg. pawbeer.com

Ponte Modern American This newly-opened fine dining restaurant kicks off its debut holiday with its regular offerings, alongside an exclusive pre-fixe menu. $175. 1010 Gramercy Ln., Tampa. pontetampa.com

Red Mesa Cantina The restaurant’s three-course, pre-fixe dinner will be accompanied by live music and an open bar. $145. 128 3rd St. S, St. Petersburg. redmesacantina.com

The Restorative This limited-seating Dunedin gem is offering an exclusive tasting menu of lobster bisque with scallops, filet mignon with mushrooms, parsnips and pickled shallots and white chocolate mousse with chocolate ganache, raspberry and coconut for dessert. $115. 420 Patricia Ave., Dunedin. restorativerestaurant.com

Rusty Pelican This tasting menu comes with a complimentary glass of champagne, a shared seafood platter and your choice of lobster and shrimp risotto, filet mignon, Atlantic salmon or roasted half chicken for dinner. $90. 2425 N Rocky Point Dr., Tampa . therustypelicantampa.com

Sal Y Mar A glossy, pre-fixe Valentine's dinner—which includes a bottle of fancy champagne—also offers some of the best rooftop views of downtown Tampa. $250. 3650 Midtown Dr., Tampa. salymarrooftop.com

Steelbach You can enjoy the restaurant’s Southern-inspired menu or its one-night-only holiday menu of fontina-stuffed arancini, clam linguine and porcini-rubbed ribeye. 1902 N Ola Ave., Tampa. steelbach.com

Tampa Edition This newly-opened five-star hotel offers a swanky holiday dining experience, with both of its signature  restaurants—Lilac and Azure—offering luxurious pre-fixe dinners. $125-$175. 500 Channelside Dr., Tampa. editionhotels.com

TradeWinds Island Resorts Two of the resort’s restaurants will offer special V-day menus for you and your loved one; Palm Court Italian Grill features a few dinner specials while the RumFish Grill has a four course dinner for $95. 5500 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. tradewindsresort.com

Willa's Join the "Willa's Love Club" by partaking in its exclusive V-day menu, which includes chicken schnitzel frites and chocolate covered strawberries, in addition to craft cocktails like the "Love Me or Leave Me"—complete with tequila, hellfire bitters, lime, pomegranate and hibiscus. $65. 1700 W Fig St., Tampa. willastampa.com

World Of Beer In honor of singles awareness week, the bar and kitchen hosts a "Love Sucks" brunch, the weekend after Valentine's Day, featuring pink strawberry waffles, country fried love, and more, plus a special cocktail menu. Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 18-19. 11 a.m. Various locations. worldofbeer.com

Yacht StarShip You can go on this romantic lunchtime cruise during the day and still make your dinnertime reservations. Enjoy a three-course lunch, DJ and entertainment, and beautiful waterfront views. $89.95 – $129.95 . 603 Channelside Dr., Tampa. yachtstarship.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Uncovering Florida

Florida Strawberry Festival Announces FREE Special Sensory-Considerate Day

A place that may typically be overwhelming for the neurodivergent family and friends in your life is officially crafting a special space for them to enjoy a day of fun and one of the Sunshine State's favorite fruits. Plant City's Florida Strawberry Festival took to social media 9 hours ago with the announcement, dubbing the unique effort Special Smiles Day — and an extra little perk is in store for the first 1000 Special Smiles Visitors through the gate.
PLANT CITY, FL
Modern Globe

People Have Love/Hate Relationship with Tampa Peacocks

Peacocks are not native to this state. However, you can find them throughout Central and South Florida, much to the delight and sometimes disgust of their neighbors. Fanning out their splendid green, purple and gold feathers, they’ve made plenty of allies, those who enjoy their prances through places like Brandon’s Hillside Terrace, Wellswood, King Richards’ mobile home park in Gibsonton, and many other neighborhoods. However, they are not always welcome as residents.
TAMPA, FL
brevardtimes.com

Florida Man Buys $1 Million Scratch Off At RaceTrac Gas Station

TAMPA, Florida – The Florida Lottery announced that Roman Rodriguez, 61, of Wimauma, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office. The Hillsborough County man chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Rodriguez...
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

5 passengers hurt on United Airlines flight to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Five people were hurt on a United Airlines flight on Thursday night, according to Tampa International Airport officials. Tampa airport officials said the five passengers were hurt aboard United Airlines flight 600 from Newark, New Jersey. When the plane landed in Tampa around 11 p.m., the passengers were taken to a […]
TAMPA, FL
Grant Piper News

Complete Guide To The 2023 Florida State Fair

The Florida State Fair is an annual event that takes place each year at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Hillsborough County. The fair features hundreds of vendors, unique shows, agricultural competitions, dozens of delectable bites, thrilling rides, great people, and hours of amazing fun. The fair runs for twelve days in February, and planning your visit can be daunting. There is so much to do and see. There are variable hours, variable prices, and different schedules for each day. To make your fair experience as fun and smooth as possible, we have compiled this guide to give you all of the information you need to make it to the fair to see the sites.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay has served the Tampa Bay area for more than 33 years with its cultural and news coverage. Our news desk's mission has always been the same: To further create a more informed public and contribute to the formation of a just community by offering a consistent and free medium that is critical, fair, and focused on highlighting underserved and underreported voices and opinions.

 https://www.cltampa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy