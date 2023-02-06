Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
westbendnews.net
Hicksville Team Competes @ MAC Gym Tournament
Hicksville 4th Grade Girls were victorious against Crestview in the championship game at the recent basketball tournament at the MAC gym in Antwerp. The Lady Aces went undefeated in regular season and tournament play.
westbendnews.net
PPEC donates to help PBIS initiatives
Delphos Jefferson Middle School students would like to say THANK YOU to Paulding Putnam’s Operation Round-Up for their recent donation to support PBIS initiatives. Shown accepting the check are front l to r: Kynlee Geary, Leah Schwinnen, Nephtalie Miller, Sydnee Bayman, Brynleigh Johnson. Back l to r: Paige Schwinnen, Kailee Agner, Keagan McDermitt, Nathan Ostendorf, and Kali Coil.
westbendnews.net
Copsey Speaks to Kiwanis
The Kiwanis Club of Paulding County was privileged to have Tim Copsey (VP Director, Paulding CIC) as the guest speaker at the February 2, 2023, club meeting. Tim came at the invitation of George Carter (CEO, Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative). Tim told the Kiwanians about the history of the Paulding CIC and projects that they are currently working on.
westbendnews.net
Donation Made to Pretty in Pink Fund Thru “No Shave” Fundraiser
Paulding County Sheriff Jason K. Landers’ “No Shave” fundraiser was donated to Pretty in Pink, a fund created in memory of Elaine Manz to assist other female cancer patients. Twenty-one employees donated $1,290 as a memorial to Karen Price who was a dispatcher for 10 years. She lost her long, hard-fought battle with cancer last September. Left to right–Family Members: Jodi and Mike Jones; Jerry Adams, Kelly Ankney, Sandra Parrish, Sheriff Landers, Deputy Brett Belew, Chief Deputy Shane Dyson, Lt. Matt McDougall and Deputy Simeon Shepherd.
westbendnews.net
Emergency repairs underway to reopen I-75
BOWLING GREEN – Emergency repair work is underway after an oversized semi struck the Lime City Road bridge over I-75 early this morning. Due to significant damage to the bridge, the northbound lanes are expected to remain closed until further notice, with the goal to get them reopened by midnight.
Comments / 0