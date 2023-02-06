Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersJanesville, WI
Hy-Vee Continues to Grow Despite Retail Industry Struggles: Company To Open Two New Stores In WisconsinMinha D.Janesville, WI
In cities like Madison, student suffers as teacher shortage takes a toll on education qualityEdy ZooMadison, WI
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Badgers beat Buckeyes 65-60, hold off Ohio State second-half comeback bidThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Two women charged after Janesville bar fight, shooting
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Two women were arrested after a shooting following a bar fight in Janesville Wednesday night. According to Janesville Police, Olivia Abarca, 34, and Jamie Payton, 39, got into an argument with a bartender in the 200 block of W. Milwaukee Street around 11 p.m. Police said the argument escalated into a […]
Man found guilty of 2021 murder at Rockford housing development
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A jury has found Charles Beacham, 31, guilty of killing Jaz Conley Smith in June 2021. Rockford Police say the shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. June 2nd in the 1500 block of Meadow Court in the Blackhawk Courts housing development. Prosecutors said Beacham had been at a party at the address. […]
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin felon prohibited from owning firearms sentenced after posting video with a gun
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from southern Wisconsin was sentenced for being a felon in possession of a firearm after reportedly posting a video making threats to law enforcement. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Tuesday that Alfonso Randall was sentenced to three years in prison....
nbc15.com
U.S. Marshals task force arrest suspect accused of shooting at woman’s vehicle
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Members of a U.S. Marshals task force arrested a 20-year-old suspect Friday accused of shooting at a woman while she was sitting in her car last month in Madison. Authorities said the 20-year-old suspect allegedly fired the weapon on Jan. 7 in the 4500 block of...
Channel 3000
Man wanted in Madison drive-by shooting found hiding under bed, arrested, US Marshals Service says
MADISON, Wis. -- Members of a U.S. Marshals Service task force on Friday arrested a 20-year-old man wanted in a drive-by shooting on Madison's east side earlier this year, the agency said. Members of the agency's Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Raizelle Schaffer at a home in the...
nbc15.com
Visually-impaired woman robbed on downtown Madison street
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A woman who is visually-impaired had her bag snatched on Wednesday evening while walking in downtown Madison, the police dept. reported. According to the MPD statement, the victim was using a guide cane as she walked down the 100 block of N. Broom St. Around 6:30 p.m., MPD continued, the perpetrator approached her from behind, grabbed the bag she was carrying, and took off after a brief struggle.
Janesville Police warn of man impersonating a police officer
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police say a driver in a black Hummer with flashing blue and red lights attempted to pull a woman over, but officials say he was not a legitimate police officer. According to police, the woman was driving on Center Avenue near Rockport Road around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday when the vehicle […]
nbc15.com
Madison police arrest three teens after string of crimes
With wintry weather hitting the Madison area, some people brought the winter activities out onto the ice. Madison area crews say heavy snow will take time to clear. Part of the challenge specific to this storm is the weight of the snow. A Bed Bath & Beyond in Madison is...
Channel 3000
Woman loses thousands to scammer posing as Sun Prairie police officer
MADISON, Wis. -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office says a scammer posing as a Sun Prairie police officer recently conned a woman out of thousands of dollars. Authorities say the woman from the Town of Bristol originally paid the man, who told her she had been subpoenaed and needed to pay him under the threat of being charged with a crime, a total of more than $7,000 through two different money transfer apps.
x1071.com
Woman Arrested For Operating Without a Valid Drivers License
A woman from Fitchburg was arrested in Iowa County for the second time on a traffic offense. A Linden Police officer conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 151. The driver’s information was run and as a result, 26 year old Sonyea Lightfoot of Fitchburg was arrested on a charge of Operating without valid Driver’s License, her 2nd Offense in 3 Years. Lightfoot was booked into the Iowa County Jail and released after posting bond.
Woman killed after reckless driver causes fiery crash in Walworth County
A woman is dead after a reckless driver struck the car she was in, resulting in a fiery crash in Walworth County on Thursday.
Janesville man sentenced to prison after posting video taunting police
MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — Alfonso Randall, 40, has been sentenced to spend 3 years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm during a traffic stop in which he threatened law enforcement. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Janesville Police were conducting a traffic stop on February 20th, 2021. Police […]
nbc15.com
Suspect accused of attacking man at Madison hotel
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A suspect was arrested after a confrontation at a hotel on Madison’s east side Monday evening in which he allegedly attacked another man. The Madison Police Dept. reported officers were first called to the Motel 6, near East Towne Mall, around 6:40 p.m. after learning the suspect was allegedly threatening a woman with a knife.
Jury finds Rockford man guilty of 2020 murder of Tammy Gonzalez
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A jury has found Brandon Taylor, 30, guilty of the murder of Tammy Gonzalez in 2020. According to police, on Thursday, October 8th, 2020, at 6 a.m., officers were called to a local hospital, where 46-year-old Gonzalez was being treated for gunshot wounds. She later died. Police learned that the shooting […]
KCCI.com
Police: Woman jumped from balcony to avoid arrest
AMES, Iowa — A woman accused of evading officers by jumping off a balcony is now in jail. The Ames Police Department said 40-year-old Karla Wallace, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, has been arrested. She faces eight charges, including intimidation with a dangerous weapon. According to the criminal complaint, on Sunday...
nbc15.com
Shooting outside Madison education center was accidental, man tells MPD
The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the inmate who died Thursday morning after she was found lying on the floor of her cell. A Milwaukee police officer chased down a robbery suspect and was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire early Tuesday. Madison veterans...
Three people arrested in Rockford shooting over fake drugs
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested three people Monday night following a shooting after what was described as a drug deal gone awry. Officers were called to the 800 block of Cottage Grove around 7:25 p.m. for a reported shooting. Witnesses told police they saw a person at the home shooting toward a blue […]
Crash, shooting in downtown Rockford, one man dead
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating a shooting that happened throughout downtown on Wednesday, leading to a crash. A 26-year-old man was killed, police said. At 11 a.m., police advised drivers to avoid the area of E. State Street and 1st Avenue, due to the crash scene investigation, with the site of the […]
nbc15.com
MPD: Group of suspects allegedly steal personal items from women at west side gym
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police say a group of suspects allegedly stole credit cards, cash and other personal items from another group of women at a gym on Madison’s west side. Madison Police Department said each woman whose items were stolen reported that they kept the items in an...
Rockford police warn of suspect with a gun, intentionally crashing into cars
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are searching for a suspect or suspects who have been attacking motorists after two similar incidents were reported on Saturday. According to police, around 7:30 p.m., an officer was in the process of assisting a driver with a disabled vehicle on Ethel Avenue. A 42-year-old man drove up and […]
Comments / 1