ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

Visually-impaired woman robbed on downtown Madison street

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A woman who is visually-impaired had her bag snatched on Wednesday evening while walking in downtown Madison, the police dept. reported. According to the MPD statement, the victim was using a guide cane as she walked down the 100 block of N. Broom St. Around 6:30 p.m., MPD continued, the perpetrator approached her from behind, grabbed the bag she was carrying, and took off after a brief struggle.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison police arrest three teens after string of crimes

With wintry weather hitting the Madison area, some people brought the winter activities out onto the ice. Madison area crews say heavy snow will take time to clear. Part of the challenge specific to this storm is the weight of the snow. A Bed Bath & Beyond in Madison is...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Woman loses thousands to scammer posing as Sun Prairie police officer

MADISON, Wis. -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office says a scammer posing as a Sun Prairie police officer recently conned a woman out of thousands of dollars. Authorities say the woman from the Town of Bristol originally paid the man, who told her she had been subpoenaed and needed to pay him under the threat of being charged with a crime, a total of more than $7,000 through two different money transfer apps.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
x1071.com

Woman Arrested For Operating Without a Valid Drivers License

A woman from Fitchburg was arrested in Iowa County for the second time on a traffic offense. A Linden Police officer conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 151. The driver’s information was run and as a result, 26 year old Sonyea Lightfoot of Fitchburg was arrested on a charge of Operating without valid Driver’s License, her 2nd Offense in 3 Years. Lightfoot was booked into the Iowa County Jail and released after posting bond.
FITCHBURG, WI
nbc15.com

Suspect accused of attacking man at Madison hotel

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A suspect was arrested after a confrontation at a hotel on Madison’s east side Monday evening in which he allegedly attacked another man. The Madison Police Dept. reported officers were first called to the Motel 6, near East Towne Mall, around 6:40 p.m. after learning the suspect was allegedly threatening a woman with a knife.
MADISON, WI
KCCI.com

Police: Woman jumped from balcony to avoid arrest

AMES, Iowa — A woman accused of evading officers by jumping off a balcony is now in jail. The Ames Police Department said 40-year-old Karla Wallace, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, has been arrested. She faces eight charges, including intimidation with a dangerous weapon. According to the criminal complaint, on Sunday...
AMES, IA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Crash, shooting in downtown Rockford, one man dead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating a shooting that happened throughout downtown on Wednesday, leading to a crash. A 26-year-old man was killed, police said. At 11 a.m., police advised drivers to avoid the area of E. State Street and 1st Avenue, due to the crash scene investigation, with the site of the […]
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy