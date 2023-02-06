Read full article on original website
Albert Pujols pulls interesting business move
Though he is now officially retired, Albert Pujols is still making moves. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Wednesday that the 11-time All-Star Pujols is leaving his longtime agent Dan Lozano and hiring Roc Nation Sports. Heyman adds that Roc Nation, the agency founded by rapper Jay-Z, will be repping Pujols in his... The post Albert Pujols pulls interesting business move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
What I’m hearing about Haslam Sports Group interest in the Milwaukee Bucks – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Several sources have reported Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam are talking about buying 25% of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks. Here’s what I’m hearing from some of my sources:. 1. The Haslams own Haslam Sports Group, which already owns 100% of the Browns....
NBA world blasts shocking Bucks news
The Milwaukee Bucks may soon be under new ownership. Shams Charania of The Athletic delivered a bombshell report on Friday afternoon. Charania reported that the current Milwaukee co-owner, Marc Lasry, is reportedly in “serious talks” to sell his stake of the team to Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam. American businessman/Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Haslam Sports Read more... The post NBA world blasts shocking Bucks news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DraftKings Ohio promo code: massive Eagles-Chiefs boosts, $200 bonus bets
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The latest DraftKings Ohio promo code offer is one of the top ways to bet on Super Bowl 57 this weekend....
Are Cavs are following the same game plan as the Guardians? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When it comes to the Cavaliers and the trade deadline, doing nothing is OK. No, it’s better than that. It’s smart. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
‘He’s going to be a problem’: What they’re saying about the Cavs after Wednesday’s win over the Pistons
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As Evan Mobley continues his rise in the NBA alongside fellow big man Jarrett Allen, opposing frontcourts around the league are embracing the chance to tussle with the Cavs’ twin towers. In Wednesday night’s loss to the Cavaliers, Pistons 6-foot-11, 250-pound rookie center Jalen Duren...
TMZ.com
Alleged Witnesses In Michael Irvin Incident Recount Story, Back Hall of Famer
Michael Irvin was pulled from NFL Network's Super Bowl coverage after he was accused of misconduct by a woman in a hotel lobby, but now two alleged witnesses are coming to the Hall of Famer's defense. TMZ Sports spoke to Phil Watkins, a man from Australia, in Arizona on Thursday,...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change
No one will ever know how the NFC Championship Game would have turned out had Brock Purdy not gotten injured, but San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey is hoping the circumstances surrounding his team’s loss will inspire a significant rule change. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Niners 31-7 after both Brock Purdy and backup quarterback... The post Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL World Reacts To Troubling Michael Irvin Update
NFL Network reportedly removed Michael Irvin from his scheduled Super Bowl appearances this week after a woman accused him of misconduct. "Former Cowboys WR Michael Irvin won't make any of his scheduled Super Bowl week appearances on NFL Network after a woman accused him of misconduct in a hotel ...
Cincinnati Bengals win Celebration of the Year at NFL Honors
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals are getting honored for more than just their big plays. After celebrating various touchdowns and turnovers with creative and even provocative celebrations, the Bengals were officially honored by the NFL for having the best touchdown celebration in the entire league during the 2022 season.
Ex-Ohio State star gets coaching promotion with Lions
Former Ohio State quarterback JT Barrett appears to be moving up in the world of coaching. The former Buckeyes star is being promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach by the Detroit Lions. Barrett spent last season with the Lions as an offensive assistant, and apparently impressed enough to warrant the promotion. The #Lions have hired former... The post Ex-Ohio State star gets coaching promotion with Lions appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Russell Westbrook, Darvin Ham had heated locker room exchange
Darvin Ham reportedly became frustrated with Russell Westbrook during the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, and the head coach did not hide his emotions. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Ham and Westbrook had a “heated verbal exchange” in the locker room during halftime of the Lakers’ 133-130 loss... The post Report: Russell Westbrook, Darvin Ham had heated locker room exchange appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kelly Clarkson joked about Cleveland Browns at NFL Honors, but some fans weren’t laughing
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Who doesn’t love Kelly Clarkson? Some Cleveland Browns fans, apparently. The singer, talk show host and, frankly, American treasure hosted the 2023 NFL Honors awards show in Phoenix on Thursday night. In her opening monologue, it took less than three minutes for the “Since U Been Gone” songstress to take a shot at the Browns.
Former Ohio State Wide Receiver Dead At 48
The Ohio State football family received tragic news on Thursday. Former Buckeye wide receiver Dimitrious Stanley has died at the age of 48 following a battle with prostate cancer, his family told WBNS in Columbus. Stanley starred as a running back at Thomas Worthington High School just outside of ...
Discussing Browns coaching moves with Garrett Bush, Tyler Johnson, Lance Reisland on Friday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. Garrett Bush of 92.3 The Fan and Tyler Johnson of The...
José Ramírez and Emmanuel Clase not on WBC rosters; Will Benson traded to Reds (Podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The biggest surprise for Guardians fans when World Baseball Classic rosters were announced Thursday for each of the 20 participating teams was the absence of All-Stars José Ramírez and Emmanuel Clase from the Dominican Republic squad. On Friday’s podcast, Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga...
Orange and Brown Talk Replay: Joe Thomas on the Hall of Fame, the struggles of losing and more
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- With Joe Thomas potentially being announced as a Hall of Famer tonight, today’s episode is a replay of Joe Thomas’ interview with Mary Kay Cabot, originally run on Jan. 17:. Former Browns left tackle Joe Thomas is up for the Pro Football Hall of Fame...
Haslam Sports Group in talks to buy stake in Milwaukee Bucks: Report
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Haslam Sports Group, led by Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam, are looking to expand into the NBA, according to a report. The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Eric Nehm and Sam Amick reported on Friday that the Haslams and Haslam Sports Group are in serious talks to buy Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry’s stake in the Bucks, according to their sources.
