OilPrice.com
A New Bottleneck Emerges For U.S. Oil And Gas
When the energy crisis hit a nadir two years ago, highly indebted E&P companies quickly changed their operational playbook, adopting stricter cost discipline, cutting back on expensive drilling programs and vowing to return more cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. But E&Ps are not the only...
Industrial Distribution
Steel Makers Abandon $460M Deal for Louisiana Plant
A pair of global steel manufacturers have walked away from a nearly half-billion dollar deal after federal antitrust officials raised objections. Tenaris, a global steel giant based in Luxembourg, last year announced plans to acquire a subsidiary of Austria’s Benteler that operates an advanced steel and tube production plant in Shreveport, Louisiana. Tenaris hoped that the deal for Benteler Steel & Tube Manufacturing would bolster both its production range and its U.S. manufacturing footprint.
beefmagazine.com
Dias Joins K-State Animal Sciences and Industry Department
Dr. Nicholas Wege Dias is a new assistant professor in the Kansas State University Animal Sciences and Industry Department. Dias is a beef cattle reproductive physiologist who focuses on the ultimate fertility factors of cows to create management strategies for producers that help improve fertility in their herds. His appointment is 40% research and 60% teaching.
beefmagazine.com
5 Trending headlines in beef industry
Here are five stories trending in the beef business. 1. The U.S. drought monitor was released this morning. Drought conditions are getting better in northern Montana and Nevada. Things are still dry but not extreme in those two states. The conditions are also improving in parts of Indiana which were...
beefmagazine.com
Winter hay worries
Grass tetany and nitrate poisoning are issues that we typically associate with animals grazing. However, both issues can be a problem in winter when animal diets are limited by what they are fed. Is your herd safe from possible hay worries?. Tetany occurs when an animal’s diet doesn’t have enough...
boatingmag.com
Marine Power Innovation Awards 2022: Rotax S Outboard Engine
This new outboard marries the high power-to-weight ratio of a traditional outboard while creating a wide-open aft deck that enhances access to water. Configured horizontally, instead of vertically, these new Rotax S outboards are available in 115- and 150-hp ratings. Another advantage of the Rotax outboard is its designed and...
freightwaves.com
Cummins on board for solid ’23 in truck equipment
Engine maker Cummins Inc. tracks with OEM projections for solid North American demand for new trucks for at least the first half of 2023. If the Chinese market recovers, look for a possible profit spike. Freight rates, especially spot rates that account for roughly 15% of the market that quote...
beefmagazine.com
What’s the Cattle Inventory Report mean for markets in coming years?
With the release of the January 1 cattle inventory report, there have been several questions concerning what it means for cattle markets the next several years. If the inventory report is paired with record low hay stocks and high feed prices then some longer-term implications are apparent. The first observation...
beefmagazine.com
Feeder cattle basis
Early in the year is a good time to reflect on price trends and consider price expectations. At the local level, one way to do that is to look back at basis levels. Basis is the difference between a cash price and a nearby futures price. For feeder cattle, the basis tends to be positive in the northern plains, meaning the cash price is higher than the futures price.
beefmagazine.com
Pertinent Eco-Solutions launches new fly control solution
Pertinent Eco-Solutions, a manufacturer of eco-friendly pest control products, has released an insect growth regulator (IGR) deliverable as a feed-thru for controlling horn fly populations in cattle pastures. Joining Pertinent’s line of highly effective, naturally derived adulticides and IGRs in the cattle market, the IGR 10.5% Feed-Thru Fly Solution was officially introduced to the agricultural marketplace at the 2023 National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) Industry Convention and Trade Show and is now available for purchase.
beefmagazine.com
A look into the costs of mud
Mud, like we’re experiencing this winter and also as has been experienced in most recent winters, can have significant impact on performance in a cow/calf operation. During last winter’s Ohio Beef School webinar series, then OSU Animal Sciences’ PhD candidate Kirsten Nickles’ shared her research into the impact of mud on the cow herd. In this 8 minute excerpt from that session, Nickles summarizes the long term costs of mud in terms of cow and calf performance if adequate supplemental nutrition is not provided to compensate for the added cow energy requirements created by a muddy environment.
beefmagazine.com
Beef cow numbers decline 3.6%
USDA-NASS released their January 1, 2023, cattle inventory estimates last week. To no one’s surprise, the report confirmed another year of contraction in the beef cattle industry. According to the report, cattle inventories totaled 89.27 million head, a 3% decline year over year. The table at the end of this article provides estimates for each cattle class in the report.
5 Biggest Harvesters
Their massive threshing drums pound and shake the stalks, separating the grain from the chaff. Meanwhile, their state-of-the-art sensors scan for any imperfections, ensuring that only the best crops make it into the hopper. But size isn't the only thing that sets these harvesters apart. They're also equipped with the...
9 Award-Winning Products From the 2023 International Builders’ Show
With IBS 2023 in the rearview, it's time to take a look at some of the best the trade show had to offer. Here are the winners of the Best of IBS Awards. The Door Stud took home this year’s “Best in Show” award, along with another for “Best Window and Door Products.” It makes it simple for one person to transport and install a door with an extra set of helping hands. The Door Stud is all one person needs to square and level a door — you won’t even need to bust out your shims.
scaffoldmag.com
Speedy starts external investigation into missing fleet
Speedy has begun an external investigation after a review of its equipment fleet identified missing non-mechanical equipment valued at £20.4 million, representing around 41% of its ‘non-itemised assets’ such as scaffold towers and fencing. Before the stock take, Speedy had valued its entire fleet at £226.9 million,...
