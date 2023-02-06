Read full article on original website
Related
Decision Made On Damar Hamlin's Future With NFL
A decision has been made regarding Damar Hamlin's future with the NFL.
FOX Sports
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes no longer needs a supporting cast. He creates one
PHOENIX — There sometimes comes a point in a quarterback's career when he makes big money. And then the hard part begins. For the first few years of the QB's career, the franchise does everything it can to cater to his needs, because it can afford to do so.
NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid pranked by press conference questions
Super Bowl Opening Night brought plenty of funny moments as coaches and players from the Eagles and Chiefs faced the media. More hilarity has ensued in the days since, especially for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes, the overwhelming favorite to win NFL MVP this...
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 preview: Warren Sharp predicts what Eagles, Chiefs will exploit
I've been analyzing this game for over a week. And yes, these are the two teams supposed to be here. We're lucky enough to get a Super Bowl featuring the best team from the NFC and the best team from the AFC. They've both been under scrutiny all season. When...
FOX Sports
Will Jalen Hurts be affected by shoulder injury in Super Bowl?
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts returned in Week 18 following a sternoclavicular or SC joint sprain he suffered three weeks earlier. Since then, he has been playing through the injury, and continuing to play at a high level, in leading his team to an appearance in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs (6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App).
FOX Sports
How will Russell Wilson and Sean Payton fare together in Denver? | THE HERD
New Orleans Saints DE Cam Jordan joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss how his former head coach Sean Payton will fare with Russell Wilson in Denver. Jordan believes the two pared together will have positive influences on each other.
FOX Sports
10 greatest defenses in Super Bowl history: From 1985 Bears to 2000 Ravens
The 1985 Bears are definitely up there. Same with the 2000 Ravens. But who else is even in the conversation?. Before the defenses of the Eagles and Chiefs look to cement themselves in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App), we answer that question.
FOX Sports
"Jalen Hurts will control this football game" — Skip makes his official Super Bowl prediction
Skip Bayless finally reveals his official Super Bowl LVII prediction. Will the experienced Kansas City Chiefs bounce back from their 2021 Super Bowl loss or the Philadelphia Eagles end their Cinderalla season hoisting up the Lombardi trophy? Hint: it comes down to Jalen Hurts.
FOX Sports
Why Patrick Mahomes is under pressure in SBLVII | THE HERD
Patrick Mahomes has won his second regular season MVP ahead of Super Bowl LVII and will face the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite a decorated career, is there any pressure on the QB? Watch as Colin Cowherd breaks down why there indeed is by comparing to how fans wanted more from Steph Curry and that Mahomes 'should be held the same standard.'
FOX Sports
Colin Cowherd shares his Super Bowl LVII prediction | THE HERD
The day is nearly here! Colin Cowherd shares his official Super Bowl LVII prediction between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
FOX Sports
Chris "The Bear" Fallica's best Super Bowl 2023 prop bets and picks
"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making. It has been an exciting couple of months, but I'm back and ready to get going on the next stage of my career here at FOX Sports. Our plan is to roll out sports betting content on...
FOX Sports
Jets owner Woody Johnson says team will look for 'experienced QB' in offseason
Are the New York Jets a quarterback away from being contenders in the AFC?. According to team owner Woody Johnson, if the organization can add an experienced QB who can come in and play well next season, then it's "kind of an ideal situation" for the Jets. New York began...
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Best bets for Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl LVII
We are just days away from Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on FOX Sports and the FOX Sports App. The NFL season finale is so close you can almost taste it. After countless conversations with bookmakers and professional bettors over the last week or...
FOX Sports
Million dollar Super Bowl jackpot up for grabs in FOX Bet Super 6 Challenge
Of all the reasons you should watch the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles face off in Super Bowl LVII on FOX and FOX Sports app, here's the No. 1 reason — One. Million. Dollars. Technically, that would be a million reasons, but you get the drift. Yes, get...
Comments / 0