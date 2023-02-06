ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free federal tax prep?! The IRS finally has online forms

By Jess Grotjahn
( WHNT ) – There are two things that are certain in life: death and taxes. It is once again time to hold your finances into account and pay up to Big Brother at the IRS.

Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA), the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) was able to begin a free online program for those who qualify.

5 things to know about 2023 tax filing season

The IRS says its process is easy, safe, and there is no cost to you for a federal return.

IRS Free File

Members of the armed forces and qualifying veterans can file their federal tax return and up to three state tax returns for free electronically using MilTax, a Department of Defense program.

The IRS also used IRA funds to hire thousands of customer-service staff to answer the phones, making sure taxpayers get the help they need. The technology upgrades to their systems are allowing them to offer automated support, as well as live phone assistance.

8 tax deductions, credits you may qualify for in 2023

The IRS opened 361 staffed Taxpayer Assistance Centers to give in-person support to Americans nationwide. The centers are located across the country and offer free tax help.

Find a Tax Assistance Center near you:

Taxpayers who e-file a tax return without any issues and choose direct deposit should receive their refund within 21 days of the date they file.

Federal returns are due by April 18, 2023.

