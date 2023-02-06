A police officer is expected to recover after he was shot twice in West Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon and all three suspects in the shooting are in custody, officials said. The 32-year-old 19th District police officer, who is a five-year veteran, and his partner were investigating a vehicle with three people inside along the 200 block of North 60th Street around 3:40 p.m., police said. One of the passengers then began struggling with the 32-year-old officer, took out a gun and opened fire, according to investigators.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO