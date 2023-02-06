ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Philadelphia

Arrest Made in Murder of Montgomery County Mom Jennifer Brown

An arrest has been made in the killing of Jennifer Brown, the Montgomery County mom whose body was found in a shallow grave earlier this year. As first reported by NBC10's Deanna Durante that Blair Watts -- Brown's former business partner -- has been charged with murder and related offenses in Montgomery County after he appeared in a Chester County court Thursday morning on an unrelated manner.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Officer Expected to Recover After Being Shot in West Philly, 3 in Custody

A police officer is expected to recover after he was shot twice in West Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon and all three suspects in the shooting are in custody, officials said. The 32-year-old 19th District police officer, who is a five-year veteran, and his partner were investigating a vehicle with three people inside along the 200 block of North 60th Street around 3:40 p.m., police said. One of the passengers then began struggling with the 32-year-old officer, took out a gun and opened fire, according to investigators.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy