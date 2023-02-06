Read full article on original website
WIBW
Joint Maintenance Facility held its ribbon cutting ceremony
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - City officials and construction representatives presided over a public dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony today inside the City’s brand-new joint maintenance facility, located southeast of U.S. 24 at 1000 Levee Drive. The event, held in the north vehicle repair and maintenance bay, began with comments from...
WIBW
Junction City celebrates its birthday with a special surprise
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City held its 164th birthday celebration today with a special surprise. The celebration was held in front of Central National Bank to unveil a Junction City statue. The statue was in honor of Junction City and EJ and Eunice Rolfs. Both of them were very grateful for this honor and it showed with the community there.
WIBW
Ascension Via Christi Manhattan honored for excellence in newborn screening
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan has been honored for its excellence in screening newborn babies. Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan announced on Wednesday, Feb. 8, that it has been recognized for its Newborn Screening Program which is typically conducted between 24 and f8 hours after birth to find and treat rare conditions.
WIBW
K-State Innovation Partners president set to retire after 20 years
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After 20 years of service at his alma mater, the K-State Innovation Partners president and CEO is set to retire. With two decades of service under his belt, Kansas State University announced on Wednesday, Feb. 8, that Kent Glasscock, Innovation Partners president and CEO, is set to retire on April 1.
WIBW
Manhattan teen arrested for November high school bathroom fire
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan teen has been arrested for a bathroom fire set at a local high school near the end of November as well as a few other infractions. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, officials were called to the 2300 block of Oak St. in Manhattan where a teen was arrested for a months-old bathroom fire at Manhattan High School.
1350kman.com
City authorizes pre-purchase of materials in preparation for Grand Mere roundabout replacement
Kimball Avenue will be no stranger to construction once again this summer. The Manhattan City Commission authorized city administrators this week to advance purchase up to $200,000 in waterline materials for an upcoming roundabout replacement at Kimball Avenue and Grand Mere Parkway. Manhattan City Manager Ron Fehr spoke about the upcoming project on KMAN’s In Focus Tuesday.
Saline County Booking Activity, Feb. 9
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Baker, Alyssa Saralynne; 32; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: Burse,...
WIBW
EPA Administrator in Alma to speak about electric school buses
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency parked in Alma today to take a look at the 2 new electric buses in the Wabaunsee school district. EPA administrator Michael Regan was excited to see history being made again in Kansas. “Wabaunsee is one of the first...
1350kman.com
Accused former Wamego teachers waive preliminary hearing
Two former Wamego teachers accused of unlawful sexual relations with a former student have been bound over to stand trial. Allen and Deborah Sylvester waived their right to a preliminary hearing Friday morning in Pottawatomie County District Court. The pair will be arraigned on March 7 at 1:30 p.m. According...
Saline Co. Sheriff's Office asks Dickinson Co. residents for tips about Picking
From the Saline County Sheriff's Office - Kansas Facebook page:. The Saline County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in locating Matthew Scott Picking. Picking is wanted for a Saline County District Court felony arrest warrant with charges of: one count of Aggravated Robbery and one count of Aggravated Battery. Picking was last known to live in the Abilene, Kansas area.
KWCH.com
More than $25,000 in hay stolen in Barton County
OLMITZ, Kan. (KWCH) - The Barton County Sheriff’s Office seeking more information in the case of more than $25,000 in stolen hay. The sheriff’s office said the incident occurred on Tuesday in a field near Olmitz. Sheriff Brian Bellendir said about 150 large bales were stolen from the...
WIBW
Officials search for man who stole $2.7K in home repair supplies
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Manhattan are searching for a man who stole more than $2,700 in home repair supplies from Menards. The Riley County Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, officials were called to the 500 block of McCall Rd. with reports of theft.
WIBW
Officials release pictures of Manhattan Menards theft suspect
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are attempting to identify a man they have photos of as a suspect in a recent theft at Manhattan’s Menards. Riley County Police say they are looking to identify the man pictured as a suspect in a theft from Menards, in the 500 block of McCall Rd., that happened on Sunday, Feb. 5. In the incident, two generators were stolen, a wrench, a vinyl sliding window and a water softener which cost the business about $2,780.
Man who escaped Saline County law enforcement in December found dead
It began in late Dec, 28 when a Saline County deputy attempted to stop a pickup truck with an expired tag near Broadway and State Street in Salina.
WIBW
Father, son arrested following alleged meth lab fire at Pottawatomie Co. home
LOUISVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities say a meth lab sparked a fire and landed a father and son behind bars. The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office said crews were called just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday to a mobile home fire in the 400 block of E. Plum St. in Louisville.
WIBW
Nearly 200 lbs of marijuana, 1,000 candy bars seized in Dickinson Co. bust
DICKINSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri man is behind bars after officials in Dickinson Co. busted him with nearly 200 pounds of marijuana, 1,000 mushroom candy bars, and more along I-70. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 10:07 a.m. on Tuesday, the Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office said deputies pulled over a 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup for a traffic infraction on Interstate 70. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the deputies detected a strong smell of marijuana in the vehicle, which led deputies to search the car.
WIBW
Officials search for man wanted on felony warrant believed to be around Abilene
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are searching for a man wanted on a felony warrant out of Saline Co. who is believed to be around the Abilene area. The Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office says it is searching for Patrick Paul Woodcox, 54, who is wanted on a felony arrest warrant for one count of aggravated robbery and one count of aggravated battery.
WIBW
Third man arrested in Aggieville homicide that led to officer-involved shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A third man has been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened in Aggieville in 2022 which led to an officer-involved shooting. The Riley County Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, Edward Wright, 27, of Junction City, was arrested for a murder that happened more than a year prior.
Woman seriously hurt in Republic County crash
It happened shortly before 8 a.m. Friday on 260 Road, about 3 miles south of the town of Cuba.
Police make arrest for arson fire in bathroom at Manhattan High
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an alleged arson fire at Manhattan High School have made an arrest. Just after 10a.m. Thursday, police arrested 16-year-old Jason Lucas of Manhattan in the 2300 block of Oak Street after he was found in his vehicle in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
