Iowa State

NBC Philadelphia

It Lasted Just 50 Seconds, Video Shows. But It Was Enough to Drive His Daughter to Suicide, NJ Dad Says

Silence from local prosecutors in one New Jersey county remained deafening for one family, and many supporters, Friday, as they awaited news on whether criminal charges would be filed against students in a school bullying case that has drawn national headlines, largely for one overwhelming reason: The 14-year-old girl at its center is dead.
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

RHONJ Teresa Giudice's Vehicle Stolen From Her NJ Home Driveway: Police

Teresa Giudice, star of Bravo's "Real Housewives of New Jersey," had her vehicle stolen from her driveway Tuesday morning, according to Montville Township Police Department. Additional information was not immediately available. The case is currently under investigation and all leads are being followed up, police said. News of the stolen...
MONTVILLE, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Man Pleads Guilty After Allegedly Killing 2 People, Kidnapping Another in CT in 2020

A former University of Connecticut student has pleaded guilty to several charges Wednesday after allegedly killing two people and kidnapping a woman in 2020. Court officials said 26-year-old Peter Manfredonia pleaded guilty to a murder charge and will be sentenced on April 20. He also pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and home invasion charges as a part of the plea deal.
DERBY, CT
NBC Philadelphia

Newsom Unveils Bill to Protect California's Climate-Threatened Joshua Tree

California Gov. Gavin Newsom this week proposed for the first time a bill that would protect the western Joshua tree, a native desert plant, and prohibit anyone from importing, exporting, selling or removing the species without a state permit. The legislation, called the Western Joshua Tree Conservation Act, comes after...
CALIFORNIA STATE

