Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Philadelphia
Marshals Nab NJ Kindergarten Teacher Slay Suspect in Florida, 2nd Man Wanted
US Marshals arrested a man in Florida in connection with the death of a 33-year-old New Jersey kindergarten teacher found beaten and strangled in a shallow grave this week, and the two know each other, according to multiple senior law enforcement officials and sources with direct knowledge of the case.
NBC Philadelphia
Alec Baldwin Attorneys Seek to Reduce Possible Penalty in Rust Movie Set Manslaughter Case
Alec Baldwin is facing two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust. His attorneys filed a motion saying a specific firearm enhancement, which carries a mandatory five- year jail sentence, doesn't apply to his case. "The prosecutors in this case...
NBC Philadelphia
It Lasted Just 50 Seconds, Video Shows. But It Was Enough to Drive His Daughter to Suicide, NJ Dad Says
Silence from local prosecutors in one New Jersey county remained deafening for one family, and many supporters, Friday, as they awaited news on whether criminal charges would be filed against students in a school bullying case that has drawn national headlines, largely for one overwhelming reason: The 14-year-old girl at its center is dead.
NBC Philadelphia
Life in Prison for Man Who Killed Family Friend in 2019, Torched Her NJ Mansion
A New Jersey man was sentenced to life in prison for murdering a family friend who had given him a place to stay, then burying her body and lighting her sprawling home on fire, according to prosecutors. Ronald Teschner was convicted in Oct. 2022 of killing 65-year-old Jacqueline Terrulli in...
NBC Philadelphia
RHONJ Teresa Giudice's Vehicle Stolen From Her NJ Home Driveway: Police
Teresa Giudice, star of Bravo's "Real Housewives of New Jersey," had her vehicle stolen from her driveway Tuesday morning, according to Montville Township Police Department. Additional information was not immediately available. The case is currently under investigation and all leads are being followed up, police said. News of the stolen...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Pleads Guilty After Allegedly Killing 2 People, Kidnapping Another in CT in 2020
A former University of Connecticut student has pleaded guilty to several charges Wednesday after allegedly killing two people and kidnapping a woman in 2020. Court officials said 26-year-old Peter Manfredonia pleaded guilty to a murder charge and will be sentenced on April 20. He also pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and home invasion charges as a part of the plea deal.
NBC Philadelphia
Newsom Unveils Bill to Protect California's Climate-Threatened Joshua Tree
California Gov. Gavin Newsom this week proposed for the first time a bill that would protect the western Joshua tree, a native desert plant, and prohibit anyone from importing, exporting, selling or removing the species without a state permit. The legislation, called the Western Joshua Tree Conservation Act, comes after...
Comments / 0