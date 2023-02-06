ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Sequel in the Works at Sony

Sony Pictures is moving forward with another sequel for the teen horror franchise I Know What You Did Last Summer , with Jennifer Love-Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. in talks to return, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The project, which dips into the late ’90s nostalgia, is in the earliest stages of development, and talent deals have yet to be fully hammered out, according to sources. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who co-wrote Thor: Love and Thunder and directed Netflix’s Do Revenge , is on board to direct the follow-up to the 1997 slasher film in which four friends are hunted by a murderer after they cover up an accident in which someone was killed.

The original version, which starred Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe and Prinze and was scripted by Scream scribe, Kevin Williamson, grossed $125 million.

I Know What You Did Last Summer also remained in the top box office spot for three consecutive weeks and earned nominations at several awards shows, including the MTV Movie Awards and the Blockbuster Entertainment Awards.

The movie was followed by the sequels I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998) and I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006). Hewitt and Prinze reprised their roles in the 1998 sequel, while the 2006 film featured a completely new cast. The property also spawned a streaming series on Amazon, which bowed in 2021. The films are based on the 1973 young-adult suspense novel by Lois Duncan.

The move comes as the Scream franchise has been successful at Paramount, with a mix of legacy characters and new stars populating the 2022 feature and the upcoming Scream 6 .

Deadline was the first to report the latest sequel at Sony.

