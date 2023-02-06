Denim Wins at the 65th Grammy Awards

Artists hit the stage and the red carpet in denim Sunday night for the 65th Grammy Awards.

Bad Bunny , winner of the 2023 Grammy Award for “Best Música Urbana Album,” opened the show with an homage to his native Puerto Rico dressed in light-wash dad jeans and a white T-shirt. The back-to-basics look was a sharp contrast to the dancers and performers gyrating around him in vibrant colors.

In a tribute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, artists including Flavor Flav and Flo Rida performed snippets of genre-defining songs dressed in metallic coated denim and leather-looking jeans.

On the red carpet, “Best New Artist” nominee Omar Apollo donned one of Bottega Veneta’s trompe-loeil looks straight from the runway. His jacket, button-down shirt and jeans were made entirely from leather.

Though the awards can always be counted on for bold denim looks, this year’s event saw several DIY-inspired pieces. Producer Benny Blanco wore a denim pull-over and long jean short. Colorful flower, butterfly and mushroom embroideries tied the pieces together. Jazz musician JD Beck’s slouchy overalls were decorated with sunflower and sheep appliqués.

Each member of Austrian pop group Cub Sport took a deconstructed approach to their denim wardrobe. Jeans and maxi skirts featured trains made from disassembled jeans and were paired with tie tops. Crystals decorated boot-cut jeans, while another member styled a denim miniskirt over jeans.

The Grammys also saw several coveted collaborations and designer pieces. Miguel dressed head-to-toe in Diesel . The musician wore the brand’s all-in-one pant boots with a long hooded denim jacket. Former freestyle skier and YouTuber Gus Kenworthy wore Prada’s ecru denim overalls and Lil Mosey was seen at an afterparty in a Levi’s x Denim Tears set.