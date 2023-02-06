Report: Patriots hiring Oregon assistant Adrian Klemm

The New England Patriots are set to reunite with Oregon’s Adrian Klemm by adding him to their coaching staff, ESPN reported Monday.

Klemm reportedly will join the Patriots as their offensive line coach and run game coordinator. He was the associate head coach, run game coordinator and offensive line coach at Oregon, where he helped the Ducks to form elite pass protection. Oregon (10-3) gave up just five sacks this past season to lead the nation.

Klemm, 45, was an offensive lineman for the Patriots for four seasons (2000, 2002-04), and he played one season (2005) for the Green Bay Packers. The Los Angeles-area native, who played college football at Hawaii, made 18 starts over his 42 career NFL games.

A coach at both SMU and UCLA, Klemm also was an offensive line coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019 and 2020.

The Patriots hired a new offensive coordinator this offseason when Bill O’Brien was added from Alabama.

