A Warning Sign For Stocks And Your Portfolio Looms In The Second Half Of February
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) is off to a strong start to 2023, but history suggests the second half of February could be a difficult road for the market. After a difficult December and a horrible overall 2022, the stock market rallied in January as fears over inflation subsided. Investors are now optimistic the Federal Reserve can avoid a hard landing for the U.S. economy and could even be in a position to begin cutting interest rates sooner than expected. Related Link: U.S. Consumer Sentiment Jumps 5.7% In February: What It Means For The Markets Historically Bad: Unfortunately, Carson...
Bitcoin Could March Towards $25K And Ethereum May Reach 'God Candle' After Breaking These Resistance Levels, Says Crypto Analyst
A pseudonymous crypto analyst gave an outlook for Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD in the event they break their respective resistance levels. What Happened: Pentoshi told his 674,100 followers on Twitter: If BTC flips $23,300 and ETH flips $1,680, the apex crypto could surge as high as $25,000 and ETH could reach a ‘god candle’ towards the $1,900 mark, before a major pullback.
Robinhood CEO Dismisses Tie-Up Plans With Elon Musk's Twitter As Cashtags For Bitcoin, Dogecoin Spark Rumors
Robinhood HOOD CEO Vlad Tenev said his company does not have any plans for a partnership with Elon Musk’s Twitter. What Happened: Tenev on a post-earnings call on Wednesday responded to the question about the new "cashtag feature" implemented by Twitter, linking users directly to the Robinhood app. The...
Nvidia Stock Or Cramer's Dog — Either One Of Them Is The 'Real AI Winner,' According To The CNBC Host
The AI war that is brewing between Microsoft Corp. MSFT and Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG has caught the attention of none other than Jim Cramer, who hosts the “Mad Money” show for CNBC. What Happened: Cramer chimed in with his view about the potential winner of the AI...
Peter Schiff Slams Inflation Reduction Act: 'Biden Knows Nothing About True State Of The Union'
Peter Schiff, chief economist and global strategist at Euro Pacific Capital, believes the Inflation Reduction Act will not do much in reining in price hikes but may, in turn, cause higher inflation. "The only way the Inflation Reduction Act will reduce #inflation is if it’s repealed. The act will result...
Tesla Rally Continues Unabated Above $200 Mark: What's Driving Shares Higher Today
Tesla Inc. TSLA stock is extending its dream run and traded solidly higher in premarket trading on Thursday. Rally Accelerates: Shares of the Elon Musk-led company have been on a tear since the start of the year. On Wednesday, it bucked the tech industry-wide pullback and ended 2.28% higher, at $201.29, breaching the $200 psychological resistance for the first time since Nov. 7, 2022.
Tesla Gaps Higher After Breaking This Technical Pattern: Here's Where The EV Stock May Top Out
Tesla, Inc TSLA gapped up over 3% on Thursday and continued to lift higher after the market opened. The move comes after the stock broke higher from a bull flag pattern on Wednesday, which Benzinga pointed out may happen on Monday. The bull flag pattern is created with a sharp...
Fintech Lufax Seeks Dual Listing as Pandemic Hits Profits
Key Takeaways: Online loans facilitator Lufax posted a 31% drop in profits in the first nine months of last year and expects a loss in the last quarter as the pandemic hurt its small and micro clients To reduce risks, Lufax has scaled back lending activities using its own capital By Ken Lo In October 2020, two Chinese fintech stars were poised for blockbuster IPOs. Ant Group’s share sale was cancelled at the last minute, but its competitor managed to go public in New York as planned, just days before Chinese regulators launched a crackdown on online lenders. Online loan facilitator Lufax Holding Ltd. (NYSE: LU), a...
S&P 500 Logs Weekly Loss As Investors Digest Latest Fed Chair Commentary
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) lost 0.43% this week as fourth-quarter earnings numbers continue to underwhelm. On Friday, the University of Michigan reported U.S. consumer sentiment increased 2.3% on a monthly basis in February and is now up 5.7% from a year ago. Consumers' median expected year-ahead inflation rate also ticked higher from 3.9% in January to 4.2% in February. In remarks to the Economic Club of Washington on Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said U.S. disinflation "has begun" but reiterated that it will take some time for the pricing environment to fully normalize. “If we continue to get,...
Steve Hanke Says With Money Supply Contracting At 'Unprecedented' Rate, Recession Is 'Around The Corner'
Steve Hanke, the professor of Applied Economics at Johns Hopkins University, reportedly said with the U.S. money supply contracting at an unprecedented rate, a recession will be right around the corner. What Happened: "The money supply changes eventually get transmitted first with a lag of about one to nine months...
US Stocks Open Lower; Global Payments Posts Upbeat Earnings
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 100 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.21% to 33,630.01 while the NASDAQ fell 0.84% to 11,690.24. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.39% to 4 4,065.46. Check This Out: Cameco Options Trader Sees Stock Rallying This Much By Friday Expiration Leading and Lagging Sectors Energy shares rose by 2.4% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL), up 15%, and Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ), up 3%. In trading on Friday, consumer discretionary shares dipped...
Nasdaq Down Over 100 Points; Lyft Shares Plummet
U.S. stocks traded mixed toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 100 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 0.27% to 33,789.71 while the NASDAQ fell 0.96% to 11,676.75. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.11% to 4,076.81. Check This Out: Cameco Options Trader Sees Stock Rallying This Much By Friday Expiration Leading and Lagging Sectors Energy shares rose by 3.5% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL), up 23%, and KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE), up 16%. In trading on Friday, consumer discretionary shares dipped...
Mutual Funds - The Great American Rip-Off
2021 was a great year for growth stocks. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) an ETF that tracks the performance of the S&P 500 index was up 33% but 98% of all growth managers failed to outperform that benchmark. Take it out “long term” and 90% of all domestic equity funds underperformed the S&P Composite 1500 Index over the past 20 years. The financial industry loves to talk about long-term investing, but what is long-term? Well, according to the IRS, long-term is 12 months and 1 day. Anything less than that is considered short-term from a tax perspective and taxed at your ordinary income tax rate. Think...
Pixelworks Analyst Opts For Conservative Numbers Until More Visibility
Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill maintained Pixelworks Inc (NASDAQ: PXLW) with a Buy and raised the price target from $4 to $4.20. Pixelworks guided well below expectations. The Q4 results excellently documented mobile-related weakness, and the analyst saw PXLW's report, essentially confirming that 1Q23 will be the bottom. The company expects mobile conditions to remain challenging as OEM customers reduce excess inventory. Chinese COVID impacts (shutdowns turned to mass infections) halted production and demand, but management (who is in China now) expects a vital reopening. The analyst believes the company has managed inventory well and will likely rebound strongly in 2H23. Pixelwork's TrueCut Motion technology was distributed globally for Avatar: The...
Investment Gurus Predict Next Bull Market For Cryptocurrencies
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead and Osprey Funds chief Greg King have both expressed optimism about the future of cryptocurrencies in the wake of the recent bear market. Blockchain assets have reached their lows and are now entering the next bull market cycle, regardless of what happens in the interest-rate-sensitive asset classes, Morehead says. This would be the seventh bull cycle, after six bear cycles. See Also: Former FTX CEO's Bail Conditions Revisited: Monitoring Software Proposal Emerges In Criminal Case King, meanwhile, says each down cycle is slightly less than the previous one and that prices wouldn't necessarily rise in a straight line. As optimism grows, it will translate into finding the 'wall of worry,' a term used in traditional financial markets to describe scenarios where markets trend higher despite a lack of positive sentiment, he told Bloomberg News. That being said, both Morehead and King remain optimistic about the future of cryptocurrencies and believe that the industry has bottomed out. Next: Bitcoin ATM Operator Coin Cloud Seeks Bankruptcy Protection, Owes Millions To Genesis Global © 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Freyr Battery Sees A Jolt After BofA Initiates Coverage With Buy Rating: What You Need To Know
Battery manufacturer Freyr Battery SA (NYSE: FREY) is set to become a major player in the gigafactory industry. So much so, that shares of Freyr jumped nearly 6% higher during Friday’s premarket session after analysts at Bank of America Global Research initiated coverage on the stock. The BofA Analyst: The investment bank’s equities research analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith initiated Freyr with a buy rating, and a $13 price target. Check out more analyst ratings, here. Dumoulin-Smith said in a Friday buy note to investors that Freyr is expected to turn committed offtake into bankable offtake, which could then lead to project financing. This could see...
Rolling Paper Co. Gets Injunction From Fed. Court: No More False Claims And Imaginary Charitable Foundations
Republic Brands, a distributor of rolling papers and smoking accessories, has obtained a permanent injunction in a federal lawsuit against defendant HBI International requiring HBI to cease making claims about its RAW Organic Hemp rolling papers. On January 31, 2023, the United States District Court for the Northern District of...
If Prices Of Crypto Assets Goes To Zero, 'Don't Expect Tax Payers To Socialize Your Losses,' Says Federal Reserve Governor
Federal Reserve Gov. Christopher Waller on Friday warned taxpayers in the U.S. to not expect any sympathy from the government should the prices of cryptocurrencies they invest in end up crashing. What Happened: Waller also emphasized the need for banks to be fully aware of the customers' business models, risk management systems and corporate governance structures in order to avoid any potential losses in the event of a crypto meltdown. “If people want to hold such an asset, then go for it. I wouldn't do it, but I don't collect baseball cards, either. However, if you buy crypto-assets and the price goes to zero at some...
Dow Rises Over 50 Points; Crude Oil Up 2%
U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 100 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 0.25% to 33,783.85 while the NASDAQ fell 1.14% to 11,655.07. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.22% to 4,072.54. Check This Out: Cameco Options Trader Sees Stock Rallying This Much By Friday Expiration Leading and Lagging Sectors Energy shares rose by 3.3% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL), up 22%, and KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE), up 10%. In trading on Friday, consumer discretionary shares dipped by...
Bitcoin Tumbles Below $22,000; dYdX Becomes Top Loser
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded lower, falling below the key $22,000 level on Friday. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) also recorded losses, dropping below the $1,600 mark this morning. Mina (CRYPTO: MINA) was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while dYdX (CRYPTO: DYDX) turned out to be the biggest loser. At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.01 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 4.8%. BTC was trading lower by 4.2% at $21,798, while ETH fell by around 6.2% to $1,539 on Friday. Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours: Gainers Mina (CRYPTO: MINA) Price: $0.8878 24-hour gain: 8.5% Hedera (CRYPTO: HBAR) Price: $0.0773 24-hour gain: 7.2% Rocket Pool (CRYPTO: RPL) Price: $46.33 24-hour gain: 1.6% Gemini Dollar (CRYPTO: GUSD) Price: $0.9901 24-hour gain: 0.2% Tether (CRYPTO: USDT) Price: $1.00 24-hour gain: 0.1% Losers dYdX (CRYPTO: DYDX) Price: $2.46 24-hour drop: 16.8% Frax Share (CRYPTO: FXS) Price: $10.63 24-hour drop: 16.1% Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) Price: $0.445 24-hour drop: 13.8% Enjin Coin (CRYPTO: ENJ) Price: $0.442 24-hour drop: 13.4% The Graph (CRYPTO: GRT) Price: $0.1521 24-hour drop: 12.9% Read This Next: Top Financial Stocks That Are Preparing To Pump In February © 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
