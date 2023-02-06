Read full article on original website
DIANE ADAMS: Mysterious Cairns of West Central Texas
Along the creeks and rivers and on the high ridges of West Central Texas, within an approximate circle of 14 contiguous counties stretching from Brown to Taylor and Coke counties, and north to the Salt Fork of the Brazos River, the remains of ancient rock cairns can still be seen. The cairns are the relics of an older civilization, erected by inhabitants that settled here before the more nomadic and warlike Apaches and then Comanches. The people who built these structures are still a mystery today. What kind of people were they, and why did they build so many of these rock mounds?
Get the legal help you need without breaking the bank: Taylor County Law Library offers free assistance to public
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Christine Sexton took over as the librarian for the Taylor County Law Library back in August of 2022. Since then, she’s seen a 67% increase in library traffic but is looking for more. “I think it is a little underutilized, that’s why I’m here today,” said Sexton. “I want to let […]
enchantingtexas.com
14 Best Things to do in Abilene, Texas
Abilene, Texas, is located in the heart of West Texas near the geographic center of the state. It belongs in the Panhandle Plains region of Texas along with Lubbock, Amarillo, and Palo Duro Canyon. It is about two hundred miles west of Dallas and one-hundred eighty miles east of El...
Did You Know You Could Take A Virtual Tour of Dyess AFB Airpark?
If you have an interest in aviation, then there is a good chance you've already checked out the Dyess Air Force Base Linear Air Park. If you haven't, or just want to check it out again, you can take a virtual tour of the airpark from the comfort of your own home or office.
Get Ready for the Abilene Police Auction February 14th through the 28th
The Abilene Police Department Impound Facility has scheduled its auction of abandoned and crashed vehicles with the auction company ReneBates.com. The auction opens for bidding on February 14th and will continue until 12 PM Friday, February 24th, 2023 at which time winning bidders can start removing their paid-for auction items.
San Angelo LIVE!
Officials Identify Lake Sweetwater Drowning Victim
SWEETWATER – The Nolan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday it was notified of a body found south of Lake Sweetwater Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 near FM-2035 and County Road 230 where Bitter Creek enters the far south end of Lake Sweetwater. “Our investigation revealed that the victim apparently...
Fourth mayoral candidate files for Abilene election
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A fourth Abilenian has thrown his name in the hat for the 2023 mayoral election. Dayakar Reddy has resided in the Abilene area for 15 years. On social media for his campaign, Reddy shared his focus on customer service, economic development and technology, safety, community involvement and more. Reddy filed for […]
Get Ready For Monster Trucks To Invade Abilene With the ‘Nitro Tour’
The monsters are coming back to Abilene to invade the Key City with the biggest and baddest monster truck show on the planet. Get ready for the Monster Truck Nitro Tour. Witness the thunder at Taylor Telecom Arena at the Expo Center on Saturday, February 25th. There will be two monster truck shows featuring the 10,000-pound car-crushing giants competing in racing, wheelie contest, and freestyle action.
ktxs.com
Abilene resident wins first in barrel racing at FWSSR ProRodeo Tournament
ABILENE, Texas — Abilene resident Jackie Ganter won barrel racing in the FWSSR ProRodeo Tournament this weekend on her gelding, Howes a Tycoon. The final day of the tournament took place Saturday, February 4th in the Dickies Arena. The pair stopped the clock at 16.30 seconds, matching the time...
ktxs.com
Multiple arrested after Abilene police find over four pounds of marijuana in home
ABILENE, Texas — Three individuals were arrested Thursday after police found over four pounds of marijuana in an Abilene home. According to an arrest report, police conducted a search warrant at a home in south Abilene Thursday night. During the search, police found approximately 1962.5 grams-- or 4.3 pounds of marijuana in a bedroom shared by Serenity Gloria and Alexis Luna. Both Gloria and Luna were arrested for state felony possession of marijuana.
PLEASE HELP: Abilene police need to identify cellphone theft suspect
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying a suspect accused of stealing a cellphone at a local business. Police circulated footage of the theft on social media Thursday, which shows the man enter a store on the 2800 block of S 14th Street in November. In the video, this man, who is wearing […]
ktxs.com
Big changes could be coming to several Abilene ISD schools
ABILENE, Texas — The 2024-2025 school year could bring a shift for where students learn, after Abilene Independent School District announced that they are looking to reconfigure 4 schools in the district into intermediate campuses. Those schools that would see the switch include Purcell, Martinez, Bowie, and Clack and...
Man drowns in Nolan County, no foul play suspected
NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man in Nolan County drowned south of Lake Sweetwater on February 4. According to a press release from the Nolan County Sheriffs Office, there were no indications of foul play. “Our investigation revealed that the victim apparently died as a result of an accidental drowning. It appears that the […]
San Angelo LIVE!
West Texas Police Chief Arrested for Theft While in Office
ANSON, TX – A West Texas police chief was arrested on Tuesday night by the Texas Rangers. According to multiple reports, on Feb. 7, 2023, former Anson Police Chief Coy Sanchez was booked into the Jones County Jail for theft of a property between $750 and $2,500 and theft of property between $100 and $750.
Crime Reports: Woman, grandfather caught shoplifting at Abilene store together
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1500 block of S 3rd Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly WeaponA report was completed […]
HAPPENING NOW: Three hospitalized after Callahan County crash
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three people were hospitalized after a crash in Callahan County Thursday afternoon. The crash happened on Highway 36 near CR 238 in Eula around 2:00 p.m. First responders told KTAB and KRBC one pickup was attempting to make a U-turn when it was t-boned by a 2nd pickup that was […]
Crime Reports: Abilene man admits to drinking, hitting parked car while backing out of driveway
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1500 block of Victoria Street – Theft of PropertyA victim reported her ex-husband stole […]
acuoptimist.com
Police log Jan. 31 – Feb. 7
Weekly Highlight Report for January 31st – February 7th, 2023. 02/03/2023 1:17 a.m SUSPICIOUS PERSON WILL HAIR PARK. While on a random patrol ACUPD contacted a white male sitting in a vehicle inside the park. The male was advised the park was closed and he needed to leave. 02/03/2023...
Crime Reports: 3 suspects arrested after more than 4 pounds of marijuana found at Abilene home
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3800 block of Grape Street – Assault Family ViolenceA suspect is accused of assaulting […]
