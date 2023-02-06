Read full article on original website
KDRV
Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team takes down 33% more illegal grow sites in 2022
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Today, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) released data from their search warrants during 2022, and they say they took down 33% more sites than last year. Last year, JMET executed search warrants on 69 illegal marijuana cultivation operations in the county, which they say...
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 2/9/23 – The Reimagined Moore Park Gets a Step Closer; ODF Klamath-Lake District Says Prescribed Fires Will Occur Today Near Midland
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
KDRV
Woman accused of helping & hiding Benjamin Foster appears in court for a second time
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Tina Marie Jones appeared in court on Tuesday where her attorney asked for Jones to be released from jail due to severe health conditions. Jones, who is 68 years old, is facing two felony counts of hindering prosecution in connection to Benjamin Foster. In today’s...
kpic
Child exploitation search warrant served at licensed marijuana farm
TRAIL, Ore. — Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a child exploitation search warrant at a licensed marijuana farm in Trail. According to the Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team, numerous images of child exploitation were uploaded from a home on the property. SOCET says the investigation started after...
Kidnapping, torture suspect evaded arrest with help from woman: Court docs
Grants Pass Police have accused a woman in Wolf Creek of helping a kidnapping suspect evade police by offering transportation and helping conceal evidence.
Grants Pass fugitive who tortured 1 and killed 2 ‘plagued our whole community’
SUNNY VALLEY — A wanted poster remained taped to the checkout counter at the Covered Bridge Country Store in this small southern Oregon community on Saturday as Betty Gaustad scanned a customer’s Powerball ticket. “He truly was the devil,” said Gaustad, the store’s owner. “And now he’s with...
kpic
Police: Medford man arrested on I-5 after leaving Roseburg motel in stolen car
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Southern Oregon man was arrested Wednesday morning after authorities responded to an incident at a local motel, a Roseburg Police Department report said. Just after midnight Wednesday, officers responded to the Motel 6 on NW Aviation regarding an individual caught siphoning fuel out of a U-Haul vehicle, RPD's report stated.
Woman, 74, Missing After Getting Separated from Family While Mushroom Picking in Calif. Woods
The U.S. Coast Guard was able to locate the woman's adult daughter on Saturday, but the 74-year-old woman and a black dog have been missing since Friday Although authorities were able to find and rescue her daughter, a 74-year-old woman who got separated from family while mushroom picking in California remains missing. The woman, whose name has not been released by authorities, was out foraging for mushrooms on Friday with her husband and adult daughter near French Hill Road in Gasquet, according to ABC affiliate KRCR-TV. Around 8:00 p.m....
krcrtv.com
Body of missing Washington man found near Orick
ORICK, Calif. — Detectives with the Arcata Police Department have reportedly found the body of a man from Washington that had been missing since Jan. 31. According to officials, the body of 69-year-old Carroll Johnson was found along Highway 101 on Feb. 7, just north of Orick. The department...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Bay Coast Guard Rescues Four Del Norte SAR Members Endangered During Search for Missing Woman
Press release from the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay:. BRAVO ZULU to the duty crew for rescuing four Del Norte SAR Members from steep terrain near Gasquet, CA. The Ground SAR team was continuing a search for a missing woman from the weekend when they encountered thick brush and steep terrain. Hypothermic and unable to safely continue at night, they called for a MEDEVAC.
KDRV
Medford playground fire becomes criminal investigation
MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford Police Department is treating Thursday morning’s playground fire at Bear Creek Park as a criminal investigation. 20% of the Olsrud Family Playground was destroyed after a fire started early Thursday morning. The Medford Fire Department responded to the fire just after 1 a.m. and were able to stop it from spreading to the rest of the playground.
KTVL
Water year, snowpack check and how our upcoming pattern could favor more precipitation
We are about halfway through the rainy season for our area and we're doing okay on rain and snow totals, but it could be much better. That being said, we have about three more months of the rainy season to go before the dry and hot month of July returns and the pattern this February may be in our favor.
KDRV
Investigation into Olsrud Family Community Playground fire
MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford Police continue to investigate a community playground fire that happened early this morning. At 1:01 a.m. Medford Fire Department responded to a report of a fire on the Olsrud Family Community Playground at Bear Creek Park. Police say that witnesses in the area saw an unidentified figure who was playing with a butane torch on the structure.
Mount Shasta Herald
Yreka City Council approves contentious housing expansion plan. What that could mean
Yreka took a first step at easing its housing shortage, approving a housing plan to make infill and higher-density developments easier to achieve, as well as efforts to smooth the way for worker and more affordable housing. “This is something that’s huge. But it’s also a huge development for our...
kpic
Jackson County Animal Shelter loses 'no-kill' status
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Jackson County Animal Shelter has had to put down a larger number of animals than expected recently, causing them to lose 'no-kill' status. Recently, it has begun limiting the number of people allowed to simply drop off animals. Typically, a shelter is considered 'no-kill'...
KDRV
Suspected drunk driver arrested after crashing into two telephone poles near Table Rock Road
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. - A driver is now in custody, on suspicion of driving under the influence, after they crashed into two telephone poles in Central Point. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) say deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash in the 5000 block of Table Rock Road near Vilas Road.
Klamath Falls News
Longtime employee Sherry Preston retires from Pacific Crest FCU
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Pacific Crest Federal Credit Union is saying a fond farewell to longtime employee Sherry Preston. Preston retired from her role as the Home Equity Loan Specialist in late January. During her 28 years of service Preston held many positions and gained a reputation for “doing right”...
KDRV
Britt Festival Orchestra 2023 season line-up announced, ticket sales start Wednesday
JACKSONVILLE, Ore. -- The Britt Music and Arts Festival says today its orchestra is returning to this summer's performance line-up with a film score and four guest artists. The Britt Festival Orchestra (BFO) today announced its 2023 season. BFO says it is "anchoring Oregon’s Britt Music and Arts Festival with three weeks of exciting open-air programming in historic Jacksonville, Oregon."
