Minnesota State

Really? Study Says Minnesota Has Second-Best Roads In The Country

There's only one state in the country that has better roads than we do here in Minnesota-- if you believe the results of a new study. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we're used to being ranked near the top of several national lists, right? Our health care, education, and general quality of life are all routinely top-ranked here in the North Star State. Heck, even some of our classic Minnesota food has been named the Best in America.
33 Unusual Minnesota High School Mascots You Won’t Believe Are Real

There are over 1,000 high schools throughout Minnesota. A lot of them have typical mascots for their sports teams, however, there are about 33 that you won't believe are real. According to the website, highschools.com, there are a little over 1,200 high schools throughout the Land of 10,000 Lakes. It even went on to say that Minnesota ranks as 22nd in terms of student enrollment, and about 17th in total number of schools.
Possible Fireball Was Spotted In Minnesota Sky

A fireball was possibly spotted in the Minnesota sky on the early morning of February 8th, 2023. If you're wondering what exactly causes a fireball in the sky, they are just meteors that burn up when they fall into the Earth's atmosphere. These are also super common as an object typically strikes Earth's atmosphere about 40 times a year if not more. What is crazy, is that typically fireballs are seen in populated areas, rather than major cities.
Minnesota Is Home To This Venomous Mammal

When I think about venomous animals in Minnesota, I think of snakes. I never thought of any mammal as being venomous. But we do have one venomous mammal here in Minnesota. According to the DNR, Minnesota is home to the Northern Short-Tailed Shrew, which has venomous saliva. The venom is to help them stun their insect prey, but people have been bitten by them, and will often experience swelling and itching, sort of like getting stung by a bee.
More School Bus Cameras Coming to SE Minnesota

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety has announced another round of grants to fund school bus stop arm cameras. The fourth round of grants totaled $1.4 million spread across 19 schools and transportation companies. The funding comes from a $14.7 million pool of money authorized by the state legislature to equip school buses with cameras to capture motorists who disobey school bus stop arm signals.
People In Minnesota + Wisconsin Tend To Marry Locals

Apparently, a report in The Washington Post (Paywall) from 2017-2021 showed that people in Minnesota and Wisconsin fell in the top ten of states who marry people from the same state. In a way, it makes sense because you most likely are going to meet someone in the town or city you live in and a majority of people stay in the place they grew up in.
15+ Unique And Memorable Valentines Date Ideas In Minnesota

We are one week away from Valentine’s Day and I could not be happier! While I do not have a romantic partner myself, I am still looking for things I can do for Galentine’s Day or something for myself. So whether you want to do something with your romantic partner, a friend or two, or just yourself, here are some ideas you can do at home or around Minnesota.
Minnesota County Sees 2nd Snowmobiling Death in Less Than a Week

Pequot Lakes, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota County is reporting its second snowmobiling fatality in less than a week. The second deadly snowmobiling wreck followed a weekend in which Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a snowmobile crash that claimed the life of a 65-year-old Staples man and another accident that sent a 15-year-old boy and his mother to the hospital. The latest deadly crash occurred about 30 miles northwest of Brainerd in rural Pequot Lakes shortly after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
CASS COUNTY, MN
