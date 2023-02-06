ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aryan Brotherhood Associate, from Los Angeles, Pleads Guilty to a Racketeering Conspiracy that Included Murders, Assaults, and Drug Trafficking from Within California Prisons

 4 days ago
goldrushcam.com

California Takes Down Coordinated Multi-State Retail Theft Crime Ring - Responsible for $1 Million in Goods Stolen from Stores

Individuals to be Charged with Felonies by Attorney General Bonta. February 10, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – The California Highway Patrol’s Organized Retail Crime Task Forces, expanded by Governor Newsom in 2022, alongside multiple law enforcement. agencies, announced the takedown of an organized retail theft ring responsible for the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

Autopsy of Orange County lawyer found dead in Mexico released

LOS ANGELES - The death of an Orange County public defender in Mexico last month was described in an autopsy released Thursday as an aggravated homicide. An autopsy for 33-year-old Blair performed in Mexico showed the lawyer sustained 40 fractures to the back of his skull as well as "road rash" on his knees and a toe injury, which indicated he was dragged, Blair family attorney Case Barnett said.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman charged with scamming immigrants out of $127,000

LOS ANGELES – A woman has been charged with scamming more than a dozen immigrants by allegedly pretending to be a consultant and sometimes an attorney, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Nubia Esmeralda Burrier, 56, is set to be arraigned next week on 10...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Lawsuit against ICE’s alleged practice of impersonating police officers proceeds as class action

LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles federal judge has granted class certification in a lawsuit challenging U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement’s alleged practice of impersonating police officers when conducting warrantless arrests of community members at their homes, two immigrant rights groups announced Thursday. “This development is monumental for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
goldrushcam.com

Unlicensed Westminster, California Insurance Agent Sentenced After Stealing $140,000 from Business Owners - Orange County District Attorney’s Office Prosecuted the Case

February 9, 2023 - ORANGE, Calif. — Robert Meseer, 69, of Westminster, was sentenced yesterday after pleading guilty to 55 felony counts of grand theft, insurance fraud, and forgery. Meseer was. sentenced to three years of supervised formal probation and ordered to pay $92,140 plus 10 percent interest. Meseer...
WESTMINSTER, CA
newsantaana.com

Santa Ana man arrested while hiding at a hotel in Irvine

On Sunday, the Irvine Police Department had no reservations about arresting Clayton Shamel, 31, of Santa Ana, for outstanding warrants at a hotel in the east part of Irvine. When Shamel realized the police were looking for him, he tried to hide from them by chilling behind an ice machine.
IRVINE, CA
HeySoCal

2 women convicted of killing elderly casino visitor during robbery

Two women who robbed and fatally assaulted a senior at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula were convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder and other offenses. A Murrieta jury deliberated two hours before finding Candace Tai Townsell, 42, and Kimesha Monae Williams, 38, both of Moreno Valley, guilty of the 2019 slaying of 84-year-old Afaf Anis Assad of Long Beach.
TEMECULA, CA
goldrushcam.com

California Attorney General Joins Multistate Amicus Brief Defending Access to Abortion Pill Mifepristone

Mifepristone is prescribed to patients who need critical, time-sensitive reproductive care, including for abortions and the treatment of miscarriages. February 10, 2023 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today joined a coalition of 22 attorneys general in a legal fight to protect nationwide access to mifepristone, which is widely used for medication abortion. The attorneys general filed an amicus brief opposing a lawsuit that challenges the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of mifepristone, despite the fact that mifepristone has been approved for more than 20 years. Mifepristone is prescribed to patients who need critical, time-sensitive reproductive care, including for abortions and the treatment of miscarriages. The plaintiffs in the lawsuit, Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine et al. v. FDA, are currently seeking a preliminary injunction that would force the FDA to rescind its approval of mifepristone.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

38-year-old man charged with murder in South Los Angeles

A 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in Los Angeles, police announced on Wednesday.   The incident occurred on Feb. 4 in the 9800 block of South Broadway, in the Broadway-Manchester area, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.   The suspect, identified as L.A. resident Richard Lara, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

