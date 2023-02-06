Aryan Brotherhood Associate, from Los Angeles, Pleads Guilty to a Racketeering Conspiracy that Included Murders, Assaults, and Drug Trafficking from Within California Prisons

Read full article on original website
goldrushcam.com
California Takes Down Coordinated Multi-State Retail Theft Crime Ring - Responsible for $1 Million in Goods Stolen from Stores
Individuals to be Charged with Felonies by Attorney General Bonta. February 10, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – The California Highway Patrol’s Organized Retail Crime Task Forces, expanded by Governor Newsom in 2022, alongside multiple law enforcement. agencies, announced the takedown of an organized retail theft ring responsible for the...
q95fm.net
Trio From California Facing Federal Drug Trafficking Charges Following Overdose Death Of Teenagers
Three individuals out of California recently pleaded guilty to federal charges after being accused of using Snapchat and Instagram to sell fentanyl to teenagers out of Wise County, who later overdosed on the drugs. 25-year-old Alexander Ortiz, 23-year-old Destin Perez, and 24-year-old Jorge Perez each pleaded guilty to one-count of...
foxla.com
Autopsy of Orange County lawyer found dead in Mexico released
LOS ANGELES - The death of an Orange County public defender in Mexico last month was described in an autopsy released Thursday as an aggravated homicide. An autopsy for 33-year-old Blair performed in Mexico showed the lawyer sustained 40 fractures to the back of his skull as well as "road rash" on his knees and a toe injury, which indicated he was dragged, Blair family attorney Case Barnett said.
2urbangirls.com
Woman charged with scamming immigrants out of $127,000
LOS ANGELES – A woman has been charged with scamming more than a dozen immigrants by allegedly pretending to be a consultant and sometimes an attorney, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Nubia Esmeralda Burrier, 56, is set to be arraigned next week on 10...
Inmate who walked away from correctional facility in Los Angeles found
An inmate who walked away from a correctional facility in Los Angeles over the weekend has been found, authorities said today.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Trump supporter in California bomb plot begs judge to accept plea deal that could net 9 years
One of the two Donald Trump supporters accused of plotting to firebomb Sacramento’s state Democratic headquarters building is asking a federal judge to accept a plea deal that would net him up to nine years in prison, and “begging you for a chance to redeem myself.”. In a...
2urbangirls.com
Lawsuit against ICE’s alleged practice of impersonating police officers proceeds as class action
LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles federal judge has granted class certification in a lawsuit challenging U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement’s alleged practice of impersonating police officers when conducting warrantless arrests of community members at their homes, two immigrant rights groups announced Thursday. “This development is monumental for...
Lawsuit alleges new deputy 'gang' forming in LA County Sheriff's Department
A new lawsuit alleges some Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies are forming a new "gang" in the department's East L.A. station.
goldrushcam.com
Unlicensed Westminster, California Insurance Agent Sentenced After Stealing $140,000 from Business Owners - Orange County District Attorney’s Office Prosecuted the Case
February 9, 2023 - ORANGE, Calif. — Robert Meseer, 69, of Westminster, was sentenced yesterday after pleading guilty to 55 felony counts of grand theft, insurance fraud, and forgery. Meseer was. sentenced to three years of supervised formal probation and ordered to pay $92,140 plus 10 percent interest. Meseer...
2 men accused of using elaborate fraud scheme to carjack victims in South Gate
Two men have been arrested in what authorities called an elaborate scheme to steal vehicles in the South Gate area by fraud and force. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said Thursday they know of 15 people who were victimized by Arnulfo Florentino Lira and Jose Luis Parga, of Bell Gardens, but there could be […]
Racial profiling claim made against San Bernardino Police Department
A business owner in San Bernardino says he was the victim of racial profiling after what he and his lawyer are calling an unlawful search and seizure by a San Bernardino police officer. They now plan to take legal action. Micaiah Barber owns L-7 Auto Group, an auto repair and used car shop in San […]
foxla.com
Anthony Avalos death trial: Woman testifies to seeing her dad drop 10-year-old boy
LOS ANGELES - A young woman testifying in the murder trial of her father and his girlfriend said that she saw her dad repeatedly drop his girlfriend's 10-year-old son on the floor and that the boy, Anthony Avalos, appeared to be dead when she saw him two days later. Called...
newsantaana.com
Santa Ana man arrested while hiding at a hotel in Irvine
On Sunday, the Irvine Police Department had no reservations about arresting Clayton Shamel, 31, of Santa Ana, for outstanding warrants at a hotel in the east part of Irvine. When Shamel realized the police were looking for him, he tried to hide from them by chilling behind an ice machine.
2 women convicted of killing elderly casino visitor during robbery
Two women who robbed and fatally assaulted a senior at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula were convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder and other offenses. A Murrieta jury deliberated two hours before finding Candace Tai Townsell, 42, and Kimesha Monae Williams, 38, both of Moreno Valley, guilty of the 2019 slaying of 84-year-old Afaf Anis Assad of Long Beach.
Suspect Arrested on Suspicion of Killing Longtime Girlfriend in South LA
A 38-year-old man was behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of killing a longtime girlfriend with whom he shared two children in South Los Angeles.
goldrushcam.com
California Attorney General Joins Multistate Amicus Brief Defending Access to Abortion Pill Mifepristone
Mifepristone is prescribed to patients who need critical, time-sensitive reproductive care, including for abortions and the treatment of miscarriages. February 10, 2023 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today joined a coalition of 22 attorneys general in a legal fight to protect nationwide access to mifepristone, which is widely used for medication abortion. The attorneys general filed an amicus brief opposing a lawsuit that challenges the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of mifepristone, despite the fact that mifepristone has been approved for more than 20 years. Mifepristone is prescribed to patients who need critical, time-sensitive reproductive care, including for abortions and the treatment of miscarriages. The plaintiffs in the lawsuit, Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine et al. v. FDA, are currently seeking a preliminary injunction that would force the FDA to rescind its approval of mifepristone.
goldrushcam.com
Los Angeles County Sheriff Department Homicide Bureau is Responding to a Shooting Death Investigation in Compton
February 8, 2023 - Los Angeles County Sheriff Department officials report Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide investigators are responding to a shooting death investigation. The incident occurred on Wednesday, February 8th, 2023, at approximately 8:22 A.M., at the 2100 block of E. Del Amo Blvd, in the City of Compton.
Young woman dies from fentanyl overdose while at rehab clinic in Riverside County
A 24-year-old woman is dead after overdosing on fentanyl while in a rehab facility in Riverside. Her devastated family is now suing, claiming the now-defunct clinic was not following proper protocols. Loving, passionate and caring are just some of the qualities Karri Ryder remembers about her daughter and middle child Melissa Bauman. “Melissa, […]
At least 15 vehicles stolen after their owners were lured through Facebook, police say
Investigators say at least 15 victims had their vehicles stolen, lured through Facebook by two people who in most cases offered $10,000 for the delivery of merchandise to Fresno.
38-year-old man charged with murder in South Los Angeles
A 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in Los Angeles, police announced on Wednesday. The incident occurred on Feb. 4 in the 9800 block of South Broadway, in the Broadway-Manchester area, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department. The suspect, identified as L.A. resident Richard Lara, […]
