Aryan Brotherhood Associate, from Los Angeles, Pleads Guilty to a Racketeering Conspiracy that Included Murders, Assaults, and Drug Trafficking from Within California Prisons

Mifepristone is prescribed to patients who need critical, time-sensitive reproductive care, including for abortions and the treatment of miscarriages. February 10, 2023 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today joined a coalition of 22 attorneys general in a legal fight to protect nationwide access to mifepristone, which is widely used for medication abortion. The attorneys general filed an amicus brief opposing a lawsuit that challenges the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of mifepristone, despite the fact that mifepristone has been approved for more than 20 years. Mifepristone is prescribed to patients who need critical, time-sensitive reproductive care, including for abortions and the treatment of miscarriages. The plaintiffs in the lawsuit, Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine et al. v. FDA, are currently seeking a preliminary injunction that would force the FDA to rescind its approval of mifepristone.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO