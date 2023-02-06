ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

PREACHER
4d ago

DISAGREE.. The best PIZZA in Vegas by far is PIZZA ROCKS at GREEN VALLEY & DOWNTOWN off Fremont. Take it from a guy from Detroit where the best PIZZA in the States are located.

news3lv.com

Vic's Las Vegas restaurant opens its doors in downtown

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Downtown Las Vegas is officially home to a new restaurant that features an iconic sign. Mayor Carolyn Goodman led the ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning at the new Vic's Las Vegas location. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Timelapse video shows part of Tropicana bridge come down...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Bed Bath and Beyond location in southwest Las Vegas closing

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Bed Bath & Beyond location in the southwest Las Vegas valley will be closing its doors. The company released a new list of store closures this week, and it includes the one on Arroyo Crossing Parkway, near Rainbow Boulevard and the 215 Beltway. Bed...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

LVMPD: Man shot, killed in far east Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near the intersections of Los Feliz Street and Lake Mead Boulevard just after 4:00 Friday afternoon. The incident occurred in the 2000 block of Los Feliz. Officers arrived to find an adult man suffering from injuries. Police tell...
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Durango Casino Food Hall To Make Southwest Las Vegas Foodie Heaven

Southwest Las Vegas used to be a barren wasteland of dining options. Durango and the 215 Beltway featured fast food and few other options. When Skinny Fats opened there, the neighborhood almost imploded! Well recently, the elbow of the beltway has seen their food options improve, and after Durango Casino opens their upcoming food hall, all GPS will have the southwest as a dining destination.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Las Vegas family favorite Farm Basket hatches a second spot

It’s all about the Clucketos. Friendly neighborhood drive-thru Farm Basket has been serving the addictive, rolled-and-fried chicken tacos since 1973 at its throwback eatery at 6148 W. Charleston Blvd., along with chicken and turkey sandwiches, fried chicken meals and the super-sweet, country-style orange rolls. One of the oldest restaurants...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Madoc

New Farmer Boys Location at Henderson, The Ideal Joint For Your Quality Cook To Order Meals

Farmer Boys offers cook-to-order quality and tasty foods that meet guests’ satisfaction. It’s one thing to have a fast food restaurant where nice and delicious meals are served, but it’s another thing to have one that is quality inclined. Farmer Boys brings to Henderson the excellent foods and dining experience their fans in other locations have been enjoying. The new restaurant is opened at 3431 St. Rose Pkwy., in Henderson, Nevada.
HENDERSON, NV
963kklz.com

8 Best Summerlin Restaurants You Should Eat At

Here are the best Summerlin restaurants for your entire family to enjoy. The restaurant scene in Vegas is very big with a wide variety of eateries to choose from. One area of town that has been renovating to become a Las Vegans paradise is Summerlin. According to Summerlin.com, Summerlin was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Police investigate homicide at Las Vegas park

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a homicide at a park west of the Las Vegas Strip Friday. The homicide was reported at Charlie Frias Park at Decatur Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue, according to officials from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. A media briefing is scheduled for 4:00 p.m., where police officials will […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Paranormal Cirque tour holding event in Las Vegas

Former Yale Football player & Dimopoulos Law Firm Attorney Michael Lafia sits down to talk about the Big Game this Sunday. This segment is sponsored by Dimopoulos Law Firm. Congrats Averey on being named this week’s Silver State Student of the Week! Silver State Student of the Week is made possible by our partner, Silver State Schools Credit Union - Prioritizing People Over Profit!
LAS VEGAS, NV

