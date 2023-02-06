Read full article on original website
PREACHER
4d ago
DISAGREE.. The best PIZZA in Vegas by far is PIZZA ROCKS at GREEN VALLEY & DOWNTOWN off Fremont. Take it from a guy from Detroit where the best PIZZA in the States are located.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
news3lv.com
Vic's Las Vegas restaurant opens its doors in downtown
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Downtown Las Vegas is officially home to a new restaurant that features an iconic sign. Mayor Carolyn Goodman led the ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning at the new Vic's Las Vegas location. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Timelapse video shows part of Tropicana bridge come down...
news3lv.com
Bed Bath and Beyond location in southwest Las Vegas closing
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Bed Bath & Beyond location in the southwest Las Vegas valley will be closing its doors. The company released a new list of store closures this week, and it includes the one on Arroyo Crossing Parkway, near Rainbow Boulevard and the 215 Beltway. Bed...
Fox5 KVVU
LVMPD: Man shot, killed in far east Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near the intersections of Los Feliz Street and Lake Mead Boulevard just after 4:00 Friday afternoon. The incident occurred in the 2000 block of Los Feliz. Officers arrived to find an adult man suffering from injuries. Police tell...
jammin1057.com
Durango Casino Food Hall To Make Southwest Las Vegas Foodie Heaven
Southwest Las Vegas used to be a barren wasteland of dining options. Durango and the 215 Beltway featured fast food and few other options. When Skinny Fats opened there, the neighborhood almost imploded! Well recently, the elbow of the beltway has seen their food options improve, and after Durango Casino opens their upcoming food hall, all GPS will have the southwest as a dining destination.
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Nevada
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
Las Vegas Weekly
Las Vegas family favorite Farm Basket hatches a second spot
It’s all about the Clucketos. Friendly neighborhood drive-thru Farm Basket has been serving the addictive, rolled-and-fried chicken tacos since 1973 at its throwback eatery at 6148 W. Charleston Blvd., along with chicken and turkey sandwiches, fried chicken meals and the super-sweet, country-style orange rolls. One of the oldest restaurants...
New Farmer Boys Location at Henderson, The Ideal Joint For Your Quality Cook To Order Meals
Farmer Boys offers cook-to-order quality and tasty foods that meet guests’ satisfaction. It’s one thing to have a fast food restaurant where nice and delicious meals are served, but it’s another thing to have one that is quality inclined. Farmer Boys brings to Henderson the excellent foods and dining experience their fans in other locations have been enjoying. The new restaurant is opened at 3431 St. Rose Pkwy., in Henderson, Nevada.
Leak affects Las Vegas gas pipeline
A leak has left a main gasoline pipeline into Clark County and the Las Vegas valley dry, a release from county officials said Friday.
Catalytic converter stolen from Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Las Vegas
Catalytic converter theft in the Las Vegas valley put the bite on the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile early Friday.
Second Farmer Boys Location in Henderson, Nevada Is Now Open
Opening Marks the Farm-Fresh Fast Casual Brand’s Ninth Location in Nevada
963kklz.com
8 Best Summerlin Restaurants You Should Eat At
Here are the best Summerlin restaurants for your entire family to enjoy. The restaurant scene in Vegas is very big with a wide variety of eateries to choose from. One area of town that has been renovating to become a Las Vegans paradise is Summerlin. According to Summerlin.com, Summerlin was...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas shelter shares update on Ghost, the dog found living with coyotes
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas shelter on Friday provided an update on “Ghost,” the dog who was found living with a pack coyotes in Henderson. According to the Animal Foundation, Ghost is at the shelter and is “doing well.”. In a message shared on...
Police investigate homicide at Las Vegas park
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a homicide at a park west of the Las Vegas Strip Friday. The homicide was reported at Charlie Frias Park at Decatur Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue, according to officials from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. A media briefing is scheduled for 4:00 p.m., where police officials will […]
Family affair for coffee roasting company in Boulder City
In Nevada Built: keeping Las Vegas caffeinated. Based in Boulder City, Colorado River Coffee Roasters has been serving Southern Nevada and beyond for 14 years.
Gas pipeline serving Southern Nevada shut down after spill
Emergency managers in Clark County don't anticipate any immediate impact on gas availability after a pipeline servicing Southern Nevada was shut down due to a spill.
This Is Nevada's Best Mom And Pop Restaurant For Incredible Comfort Food
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best mom and pop restaurants in every state for incredible comfort food.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas airport expects over 100,000 travelers this weekend as fans prepare for Super Bowl
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Harry Reid International Airport was busy all-day Thursday as people arrived to celebrate the big game. “Super Bowl baby,” said traveler from Hawaii Kiana Navarro. “To party for the Super Bowl,” said traveler from Canada Steve Kirkpatrick. This a common theme for travelers...
2 pharmacies robbed minutes apart in Las Vegas, Henderson
Henderson police investigated a reported robbery at a CVS pharmacy just minutes before another robbery at a CVS in Las Vegas on Wednesday night. It happened in the 2500 block of Anthem Village Drive at about 7:20 p.m., according to police.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate deadly stabbing Friday at park in southwest valley
UPDATE - 4:20 P.M. In a briefing, police said they responded to the area at about 12:30 p.m. for a reported stabbing near the tennis courts. The suspect was taken into custody without incident while a man suffering from a stab wound was pronounced deceased at the scene. The victim...
Fox5 KVVU
Paranormal Cirque tour holding event in Las Vegas
Former Yale Football player & Dimopoulos Law Firm Attorney Michael Lafia sits down to talk about the Big Game this Sunday. This segment is sponsored by Dimopoulos Law Firm. Congrats Averey on being named this week’s Silver State Student of the Week! Silver State Student of the Week is made possible by our partner, Silver State Schools Credit Union - Prioritizing People Over Profit!
Comments / 3