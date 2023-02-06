ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, IN

WTWO/WAWV

Driver arrested after 14 grams of meth found in vehicle

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a post made by the Washington Police Department, a woman was arrested after WPD found around 14.6 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle she was operating. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, after a driver had committed multiple traffic violations, WPD stopped the driver, identified as 46-year-old Shirley Coker, and detected […]
WASHINGTON, IN
FOX59

Columbus police bust meth lab, arrest 6

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Six people are under arrest after police busted a meth lab in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department and the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, deputies and SWAT officers executed searches on Monday night on Jewel Street and on 6th Street as part of two long-term narcotic investigations. Police reported locating large […]
COLUMBUS, IN
wamwamfm.com

Local Arrest Report

Washington Police arrested a Washington man Monday for Domestic Battery and Domestic Battery in the Presence of a Minor. 20-year-old Austin Riley is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center. Washington Police arrested 31-year-old Kaleb Hartley of Washington Monday for Possession of Methamphetamine, Criminal Trespass, and Unauthorized...
WASHINGTON, IN
953wiki.com

Madison Man Wanted On Numerous Warrants Arrested

February 5, 2023, Madison Police arrested Daniel W. Steelman 40, Madison, Indiana, on a warrant and for possession of drugs. Madison Police Officer Kyle Potter observed Steelman operating a vehicle in the 1900 block of Cragmont Street. Potter executed a traffic stop and took Steelman into custody without incident. The...
MADISON, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest

Just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, Trooper Michael Risley was patrolling I-74 near C.R. 700 W. in Shelby County, he noticed a silver Ford Ranger following another vehicle too closely. Trooper Risley pulled the truck over on I-74 near the 103 mile marker. While speaking with the driver and passenger, Trooper Risley became suspicious of possible drug activity. He requested assistance from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and two deputies responded. Trooper Hunter McCord and her K9 Koda also responded to assist.
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Tony Ivey, 54, of West Baden Springs, was arrested on a Petition to Revoke. Bond was set at $5,000 and bond was posted. Ryan Norrington, 47, of Bloomfield, was arrested on counts of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Syringe, and Resisting Law Enforcement No bond was set.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
witzamfm.com

ISP: Driver Arrested after Head on Collision near WITZ Bottoms

Jasper- In an update given to us today, an arrest was made after a head on crash near the WITZ studios. Indiana State Police told WITZ 31 year old Matthew Espino was arrested after colliding head on with 19 year old Avery Brucken. Troopers say Espino fled from the scene on foot, but was found shortly after by officers and was arrested. A blood draw was done at the hospital and showed he was intoxicated.
JASPER, IN
104.1 WIKY

Trial Date Set For Newburgh Woman Accused Of Killing Husband

A final pretrial meeting for a Newburgh woman was held on Monday. 59 year old Lisa Harris is charged in the murder of her husband 56 year old Michael Harris. In August of 2020, Indiana State Troopers were called to a campground near Birdseye. Medics treated the victim on scene...
NEWBURGH, IN
bcdemocrat.com

POLICE BLOTTER: Indianapolis man faces charge for helping runaway from county; Columbus man faces multiple charges; Greenwood woman faces theft charge

VAN BUREN TWP. — An Indianapolis man, 20-year-old Jack Waters, was charged with invasion of privacy after an event last month. On Jan. 12, Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Griggs responded for a runaway report on Becks Grove Road. He met with the runaway’s mother at her residence, who stated that a few hours before calling dispatch, she was in bed when she heard the front door alarm of her residence go off.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: February 7, 2023

2:29 a.m. Medical emergency in the 100 block of Stoneway Drive. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 3:33 a.m. Possible fire reported in the 1000 block of Beech Street. 6:59 a.m. Alarm sounding in the 1000 block of James Avenue. 7:12 a.m. School patrols at Lincoln Elementary. 7:52 a.m. Medical emergency...
BEDFORD, IN
FOX59

ISP: Indiana man ate bag of meth while fleeing arrest

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Police say a Vincennes man ate a bag of methamphetamine while running away from a traffic stop. According to Indiana State Police, the traffic stop occurred at 1:50 a.m. Friday in an alley south of 14th Street. Police said as soon as the vehicle came to a stop the passenger door […]
VINCENNES, IN

