Driver arrested after 14 grams of meth found in vehicle
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a post made by the Washington Police Department, a woman was arrested after WPD found around 14.6 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle she was operating. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, after a driver had committed multiple traffic violations, WPD stopped the driver, identified as 46-year-old Shirley Coker, and detected […]
Lawrence County Sheriff ramping up drug enforcement after officers shot during traffic stop
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — Two Lawrence county police officers who were shot over the weekend are now out of the hospital and recovering. Deputy Joshua Rhoades and Mitchell Police Officer Christian Anderson were shot during a traffic stop early Sunday morning. Newly-elected Sheriff Greg Day had just wrapped up working third shift with deputy Rhoades […]
WISH-TV
Mitchell police officer remains in hospital after shootout in violent traffic stop
MITCHELL, Ind. (WISH) — A day after a city police officer and a sheriff’s deputy were shot during an exchange of gunfire during a traffic stop, which left the suspect dead, one remained hospitalized. Of the two police officers who were shot, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputy Joshua Rhoades...
Columbus police bust meth lab, arrest 6
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Six people are under arrest after police busted a meth lab in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department and the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, deputies and SWAT officers executed searches on Monday night on Jewel Street and on 6th Street as part of two long-term narcotic investigations. Police reported locating large […]
MyWabashValley.com
Catalytic converter thieves targeting Toyota Priuses across Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — Police agencies across Monroe County are seeing a big increase in catalytic converter thefts, targeting one specific vehicle. The car part contains precious metals that can be sold for big bucks and data shows thieves are targeting Toyota Prius vehicles more than others. A recent...
Police: Man fatally shot by Indiana cops fired several shots
MITCHELL, Ind. (AP) — A man who was fatally shot Sunday during an exchange of gunfire that left two southern Indiana law enforcement officers wounded had fired several shots before he was killed, police said. Indiana State Police said Anthony Richmond, 29, of West Baden Springs, Indiana, was pronounced...
Man accused of shooting 2 Lawrence Co. officers was released from parole in Nov.
The suspect Anthony Richmond, had a criminal history of drug related offenses. He was killed during an exchange of gunfire with police.
wamwamfm.com
Local Arrest Report
Washington Police arrested a Washington man Monday for Domestic Battery and Domestic Battery in the Presence of a Minor. 20-year-old Austin Riley is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center. Washington Police arrested 31-year-old Kaleb Hartley of Washington Monday for Possession of Methamphetamine, Criminal Trespass, and Unauthorized...
953wiki.com
Madison Man Wanted On Numerous Warrants Arrested
February 5, 2023, Madison Police arrested Daniel W. Steelman 40, Madison, Indiana, on a warrant and for possession of drugs. Madison Police Officer Kyle Potter observed Steelman operating a vehicle in the 1900 block of Cragmont Street. Potter executed a traffic stop and took Steelman into custody without incident. The...
wbiw.com
Woman arrested after Bedford police find her intoxicated outside of an abandoned home
BEDFORD – A Bloomington woman was arrested on drug charges after Bedford Police Sgt. Faheem Bade received a report on Friday, Feb. 3 that a woman was attempting to get into an abandoned house at 13th and U streets. The caller reported that the woman appeared intoxicated. When Bade...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest
Just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, Trooper Michael Risley was patrolling I-74 near C.R. 700 W. in Shelby County, he noticed a silver Ford Ranger following another vehicle too closely. Trooper Risley pulled the truck over on I-74 near the 103 mile marker. While speaking with the driver and passenger, Trooper Risley became suspicious of possible drug activity. He requested assistance from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and two deputies responded. Trooper Hunter McCord and her K9 Koda also responded to assist.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Tony Ivey, 54, of West Baden Springs, was arrested on a Petition to Revoke. Bond was set at $5,000 and bond was posted. Ryan Norrington, 47, of Bloomfield, was arrested on counts of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Syringe, and Resisting Law Enforcement No bond was set.
witzamfm.com
ISP: Driver Arrested after Head on Collision near WITZ Bottoms
Jasper- In an update given to us today, an arrest was made after a head on crash near the WITZ studios. Indiana State Police told WITZ 31 year old Matthew Espino was arrested after colliding head on with 19 year old Avery Brucken. Troopers say Espino fled from the scene on foot, but was found shortly after by officers and was arrested. A blood draw was done at the hospital and showed he was intoxicated.
104.1 WIKY
Trial Date Set For Newburgh Woman Accused Of Killing Husband
A final pretrial meeting for a Newburgh woman was held on Monday. 59 year old Lisa Harris is charged in the murder of her husband 56 year old Michael Harris. In August of 2020, Indiana State Troopers were called to a campground near Birdseye. Medics treated the victim on scene...
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 21-year-old killed in single vehicle crash in Louisville's Valley Station neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 21-year-old man who died after police say he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a parked recreational vehicle last week. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Shawn Denham, of Louisville. It happened on...
bcdemocrat.com
POLICE BLOTTER: Indianapolis man faces charge for helping runaway from county; Columbus man faces multiple charges; Greenwood woman faces theft charge
VAN BUREN TWP. — An Indianapolis man, 20-year-old Jack Waters, was charged with invasion of privacy after an event last month. On Jan. 12, Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Griggs responded for a runaway report on Becks Grove Road. He met with the runaway’s mother at her residence, who stated that a few hours before calling dispatch, she was in bed when she heard the front door alarm of her residence go off.
wbiw.com
Police Log: February 7, 2023
2:29 a.m. Medical emergency in the 100 block of Stoneway Drive. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 3:33 a.m. Possible fire reported in the 1000 block of Beech Street. 6:59 a.m. Alarm sounding in the 1000 block of James Avenue. 7:12 a.m. School patrols at Lincoln Elementary. 7:52 a.m. Medical emergency...
wbiw.com
Bedford Police investigating a fatal accident at State Road 37 and John Williams Boulevard
BEDFORD – Police and emergency crews responded to a fatal accident at the intersection of State Road 37 and John Williams Boulevard this afternoon. The accident was reported just before Noon. Bedford Police is investigating the accident. Police closed the southbound lane of State Road 37 at 5th Street...
wbiw.com
UPDATED: All charges dropped against Springville woman charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated after blood test not taken within the lawful time frame
BEDFORD – The charges were dropped against a Springville woman who was arrested when Bedford Police officers were called to Revere’s Food & Fuel in October 2021 after a report of a possible intoxicated male and female in a white Dodge Caravan. The vehicle was found parked at...
ISP: Indiana man ate bag of meth while fleeing arrest
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Police say a Vincennes man ate a bag of methamphetamine while running away from a traffic stop. According to Indiana State Police, the traffic stop occurred at 1:50 a.m. Friday in an alley south of 14th Street. Police said as soon as the vehicle came to a stop the passenger door […]
