news3lv.com
Baby's Bounty holding 'largest baby shower' in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — More than 7,000 diapers were donated for the kick-off of the second annual 'largest baby shower' in Las Vegas. The fundraiser kicked off Friday morning outside Women's Health Associates of Southern Nevada and lasts through March 5. All donations will benefit Baby's Bounty, the largest...
news3lv.com
Clark County reflects on 42nd anniversary of deadly Las Vegas Hilton fire
Las Vegas (KSNV) — February 10 marks 42 years since a fire at the Las Vegas Hilton that killed eight people, injured more than 200 and was labeled the second deadliest hotel fire in Las Vegas. The fire happened in 1981, only three months after the massive fire at...
news3lv.com
Bed Bath and Beyond location in southwest Las Vegas closing
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Bed Bath & Beyond location in the southwest Las Vegas valley will be closing its doors. The company released a new list of store closures this week, and it includes the one on Arroyo Crossing Parkway, near Rainbow Boulevard and the 215 Beltway. Bed...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas restaurant delivers 30 pizzas to nonprofit
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The day to celebrate a cheesy pizza is here and one local restaurant is making sure everyone gets a slice. Yukon Pizza celebrated National Pizza Day by hosting its Slice Out Hunger event on Thursday. The local shop delivered 30 pizzas to Caridad’s Hebron tenants....
news3lv.com
Clark County monitoring leak in gas pipeline that feeds Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County is monitoring a leak in a California gas pipeline that helps feed Southern Nevada. The county said in a statement Friday that emergency managers are aware of the leak in a Kinder Morgan line, which feeds unleaded and diesel fuel into storage facilities in the area.
news3lv.com
MSG Sphere in Las Vegas expected to open in September, executives say
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The MSG Sphere in Las Vegas is expected to open this September, executives revealed on Thursday. It's the firmest timeframe yet for the debut of the new state-of-the-art venue, located adjacent to The Venetian at the corner of Sands Avenue and Koval Lane. Madison Square...
news3lv.com
Forever Home Friday: Meet Fraunces
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Today is a Forever Home Friday!. The Animal Foundation joins us now with Fraunces.
news3lv.com
'Ickey Shuffle' helps celebrate sportsbook opening at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Virgin Hotels Las Vegas has finally opened its sportsbook. The Betfred Sportsbook at the resort began taking wagers from the public on Thursday, just three days before Super Bowl LVII. Operators had to clear several regulatory hurdles to reach the occasion, which took place almost...
news3lv.com
Durango casino expected to open in late 2023, unveils food hall culinary lineup
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Construction of the Durango Casino & Resort project in the southwest Las Vegas valley remains on schedule as it approaches an expected opening date of late this year, according to executives. Red Rock Resorts, the parent company of Station Casinos, discussed the resort during its...
news3lv.com
Employee parking at Las Vegas airport raising safety concerns
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Airport and airline employees are raising safety concerns over the new employee parking situation at Harry Reid International Airport (LAS). The airport announced last month that the employee lot across from Terminal 1 would be transformed into 1,500 additional customer spaces. Employees were moved to the Terminal 1 Economy Lot as a result. This move came after airport parking hit capacity several times in 2022.
news3lv.com
Durango casino construction remains on schedule, opening expected in late 2023
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Construction of the Durango Casino Hotel project in the southwest Las Vegas valley remains on schedule as it approaches an expected opening date of late this year, according to executives. Red Rock Resorts, the parent company of Station Casinos, discussed the resort during its quarterly...
news3lv.com
Goodwill encourages donating ex's belongings for Valentine's Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Forget about your ex by donating their things to someone else in need. Goodwill of Southern Nevada is encouraging people to donate their ex's belongings this Valentine's Day. Forget the bad memories of a failed relationship and bring in items that can be loved by...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Councilwoman Victoria Seaman announces bid for mayor
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas City Councilwoman Victoria Seaman has announced she will run for mayor. Seaman made the announcement at a special event Thursday night. A Republican and a former Nevada assemblywoman, she has served on the city council since winning a special election in 2019. She...
news3lv.com
Fire tears through apartment units in east Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A fire gutted a couple of apartment units in the east Las Vegas valley Thursday morning. Crews from the Clark County Fire Department could be seen spraying a building on Karen Avenue near Maryland Parkway. The fire appeared to have damaged at least two units...
news3lv.com
A 7.8 magnitude earthquake could also shake Las Vegas one day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's a chance Las Vegas can also get struck by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake like the one that rocked Turkey and Syria, killing thousands of people. Nevada is the country's third most seismically active state, and Las Vegas has seven faults around the valley. However, it's a fault in neighboring California that's a concern for Graham Kent, the director of the Nevada Seismological Laboratory at the University of Nevada, Reno.
news3lv.com
Three people sought in string of robberies around Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are searching for three people responsible for a string of robberies around the Las Vegas valley recently. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say two people have used weapons to rob four different businesses in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson in the last week.
news3lv.com
Harry Reid International ranked top 10 best U.S. airports
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The valley's local airport was ranked in the top 10 list of best U.S. airports, according to a new study. Travel Lens conducted a report and analyzed airport's passenger satisfaction, average wait, time, Google reviews, carbon dioxide emissions, and overall rating. The study revealed Harry...
news3lv.com
Vegas Vipers host seat selection event for fans
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Lucky fans got a first look at the Vegas Vipers' nest over at Cashman Field. The team held a special event on Friday for fans looking to get great seats to see the Vipers in action. Fans got the chance to walk around and pick...
news3lv.com
Chili's Grill & Bar offers free Valentine's date with TikTok challenge
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Share your most embarrassing date a win a romantic night with your love. Chili's Grill & Bar is launching its TikTok challenge to give lovebird's a free date this Valentine's Day. Contestants are encouraged to post a TikTok sharing their most 'unhinged' date experience under...
news3lv.com
Concerns among some Las Vegas pharmacists after two armed robberies
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Independent pharmacists in Las Vegas are concerned following two armed robberies at drug stores in the valley. “It is scary,” Sharaf Haseebullah said. She is the owner of Raxo Drugs Inc. Her pharmacy is located on Eastern near Desert Inn and has been helping patients for 28 years. She remains alert about the recent crimes since she’s been a victim of several armed robberies over the years. The last one happened two years ago.
