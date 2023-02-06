ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baby's Bounty holding 'largest baby shower' in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — More than 7,000 diapers were donated for the kick-off of the second annual 'largest baby shower' in Las Vegas. The fundraiser kicked off Friday morning outside Women's Health Associates of Southern Nevada and lasts through March 5. All donations will benefit Baby's Bounty, the largest...
Bed Bath and Beyond location in southwest Las Vegas closing

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Bed Bath & Beyond location in the southwest Las Vegas valley will be closing its doors. The company released a new list of store closures this week, and it includes the one on Arroyo Crossing Parkway, near Rainbow Boulevard and the 215 Beltway. Bed...
Las Vegas restaurant delivers 30 pizzas to nonprofit

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The day to celebrate a cheesy pizza is here and one local restaurant is making sure everyone gets a slice. Yukon Pizza celebrated National Pizza Day by hosting its Slice Out Hunger event on Thursday. The local shop delivered 30 pizzas to Caridad’s Hebron tenants....
MSG Sphere in Las Vegas expected to open in September, executives say

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The MSG Sphere in Las Vegas is expected to open this September, executives revealed on Thursday. It's the firmest timeframe yet for the debut of the new state-of-the-art venue, located adjacent to The Venetian at the corner of Sands Avenue and Koval Lane. Madison Square...
Employee parking at Las Vegas airport raising safety concerns

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Airport and airline employees are raising safety concerns over the new employee parking situation at Harry Reid International Airport (LAS). The airport announced last month that the employee lot across from Terminal 1 would be transformed into 1,500 additional customer spaces. Employees were moved to the Terminal 1 Economy Lot as a result. This move came after airport parking hit capacity several times in 2022.
Goodwill encourages donating ex's belongings for Valentine's Day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Forget about your ex by donating their things to someone else in need. Goodwill of Southern Nevada is encouraging people to donate their ex's belongings this Valentine's Day. Forget the bad memories of a failed relationship and bring in items that can be loved by...
Las Vegas Councilwoman Victoria Seaman announces bid for mayor

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas City Councilwoman Victoria Seaman has announced she will run for mayor. Seaman made the announcement at a special event Thursday night. A Republican and a former Nevada assemblywoman, she has served on the city council since winning a special election in 2019. She...
Fire tears through apartment units in east Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A fire gutted a couple of apartment units in the east Las Vegas valley Thursday morning. Crews from the Clark County Fire Department could be seen spraying a building on Karen Avenue near Maryland Parkway. The fire appeared to have damaged at least two units...
A 7.8 magnitude earthquake could also shake Las Vegas one day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's a chance Las Vegas can also get struck by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake like the one that rocked Turkey and Syria, killing thousands of people. Nevada is the country's third most seismically active state, and Las Vegas has seven faults around the valley. However, it's a fault in neighboring California that's a concern for Graham Kent, the director of the Nevada Seismological Laboratory at the University of Nevada, Reno.
Three people sought in string of robberies around Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are searching for three people responsible for a string of robberies around the Las Vegas valley recently. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say two people have used weapons to rob four different businesses in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson in the last week.
Harry Reid International ranked top 10 best U.S. airports

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The valley's local airport was ranked in the top 10 list of best U.S. airports, according to a new study. Travel Lens conducted a report and analyzed airport's passenger satisfaction, average wait, time, Google reviews, carbon dioxide emissions, and overall rating. The study revealed Harry...
Vegas Vipers host seat selection event for fans

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Lucky fans got a first look at the Vegas Vipers' nest over at Cashman Field. The team held a special event on Friday for fans looking to get great seats to see the Vipers in action. Fans got the chance to walk around and pick...
Chili's Grill & Bar offers free Valentine's date with TikTok challenge

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Share your most embarrassing date a win a romantic night with your love. Chili's Grill & Bar is launching its TikTok challenge to give lovebird's a free date this Valentine's Day. Contestants are encouraged to post a TikTok sharing their most 'unhinged' date experience under...
Concerns among some Las Vegas pharmacists after two armed robberies

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Independent pharmacists in Las Vegas are concerned following two armed robberies at drug stores in the valley. “It is scary,” Sharaf Haseebullah said. She is the owner of Raxo Drugs Inc. Her pharmacy is located on Eastern near Desert Inn and has been helping patients for 28 years. She remains alert about the recent crimes since she’s been a victim of several armed robberies over the years. The last one happened two years ago.
