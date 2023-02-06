Read full article on original website
Related
Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
TMZ.com
Alleged Witnesses In Michael Irvin Incident Recount Story, Back Hall of Famer
Michael Irvin was pulled from NFL Network's Super Bowl coverage after he was accused of misconduct by a woman in a hotel lobby, but now two alleged witnesses are coming to the Hall of Famer's defense. TMZ Sports spoke to Phil Watkins, a man from Australia, in Arizona on Thursday,...
Decision Made On Damar Hamlin's Future With NFL
A decision has been made regarding Damar Hamlin's future with the NFL.
NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Report: Russell Westbrook interested in 2 teams if bought out
Russell Westbrook landed with the Utah Jazz on Wednesday as part of a three-team trade, but the expectation is that he will be bought out. Should the Jazz agree to a buyout with Westbrook, the veteran guard is reportedly eyeing two teams. Westbrook has interest in joining the Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat, Law... The post Report: Russell Westbrook interested in 2 teams if bought out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Fox Sports NFL Insider Claims Ravens Once Put Him In a ‘Blood Splattered’ Hotel Room
Fox Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer told a story about how the Baltimore Ravens put him in a disgusting hotel room with “blood splattered” along the walls. On Tuesday evening, Glazer was on BetMGM’s Unleashed podcast with hosts Jerry Ferrara and Olivia Dekker during Super Bowl media week in Arizona, ahead of the NFL’s big game, and he described a story of a hotel room the Ravens once booked for him.
Man Down! Watch An NBC Analyst EAT IT Walking Off The Set
NBC’s Chris Simms went for a wild tumble off Pro Football Talk‘s set at the Super Bowl’s radio row on Thursday afternoon. Simms, who is the son of CBS analyst and New York Football Giants legend Phil Simms, stood up from his chair as the show went to a commercial break. He went to walk around his chair, which appeared to be on the edge of the stage, and as he stepped, his foot fell off the stage. Unfortunately, the former NFL quarterback was unable to catch his footing, and his weight took him flying off the stage.
NY Sports Talk Radio Show Throws Fit At LeBron’s F-Bomb On Live TV: ‘That’s A Classy Moment, A Classy Guy, And A Classless Thing To Say’
The hosts of The Michael Kay Show are not fans of the f-bomb Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James dropped on live TV after he broke the scoring record Tuesday night. James surpassed NBA icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar‘s record for all-time points. After he beat the record, James gave a short speech in front of the home fans at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, but at the end of his speech, King James used an expletive to express his thoughts.
Damar Hamlin Recognized At NFL Honors: ‘God’s Plan Was To Have A Purpose Greater Than Any Game In This World’
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was recognized at the 2023 NFL Honors, along with the people who saved his life in January. On Thursday night, all of the NFL’s most prominent stars were together to honor the league’s top players from the 2022-2023 season. In the middle of the awards show, Bills legend Jim Kelly and actress Sheryl Lee Ralph took the stage. They brought out all the medical personnel who helped save Hamlin’s life after he went into cardiac arrest on the field after he made a tackle. Hamlin took the stage to a standing ovation from the crowd and spoke.
Mediaite
New York City, NY
21
Followers
539
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT
From TV green rooms to the corridors of the senate to the latest White House press briefing, Mediaite is a trusted source on the intersection of politics and media across the political spectrum. Breaking news, analysis and opinions aplenty, we deliver it all with lightning quick speed. Mediaite is part of the Abrams Media Network.https://www.mediaite.com/
Comments / 0