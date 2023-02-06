ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
unioncountydailydigital.com

OSHP Investigating Injury Crash In Northern Union County

MARYSVILLE – The Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating an injury crash involving two commercial tractor-trailers. The crash occurred at approximately 5:30 AM on State Route 31 near mile post 12. A 2018 Volvo operated by Cameron Johnson, 30 of Cleveland was traveling south...
UNION COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Attempted abduction sparks search for suspect in Madison Township

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Madison Township police are investigating an attempted abduction near a Groveport middle school Friday morning. Officers were alerted to reports of an attempted abduction of a female middle school student this morning near the intersection of Clearwater Drive and Fullerton Road, which is about five blocks from Groveport Madison Middle School […]
MADISON TOWNSHIP, PA
NBC4 Columbus

Two survive collision, car fire near Worthington

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people were injured, and a car caught fire after a two-car collision in the northside of Columbus Thursday evening. Just before 7 p.m. Thursday a red Chevrolet Camaro was heading west on Schrock Road near Worthington and turned left onto Busch Boulevard. At that time a black Honda Civic was […]
WORTHINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car

Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car. Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck …. Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car. 11 p.m. weather forecast: 2.9.23. 11 p.m. weather forecast: 2.9.23. Columbus police officer charged with dereliction …. A...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Thousands of Ohioans without power due to high winds

This story was last updated Thursday at 7:30 a.m. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Power outages across Ohio are slowly resolving Thursday night as crews work against high winds battering the state. As of 7:30 a.m., about 1,000 AEP customers and 1,000 FirstEnergy/Ohio Edison customers have lost electricity. At outages’ peak at about 11 p.m., more […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Police warn of phone scam on the rise in central Ohio

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Gahanna Police Department is alarming the public as a phone scam is circulating in central Ohio. Gahanna Detective Blair Thomas said scammers are calling and acting as law enforcement officers to receive money or personal information. During the call, scammers will act as they are from Gahanna of Columbus police […]
GAHANNA, OH
richlandsource.com

City of Mansfield sues 30-plus companies over alleged contamination at airport

MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield is suing a litany of companies it claims is responsible for alleged contamination in the soil and water at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport. The 49-page complaint, listing more than 30 defendants, was filed in Richland County Common Pleas Court by outside attorneys engaged by the city in January.
MANSFIELD, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Motorcycle Crash with Vehicle in Fairfield County

Fairfield – A motorcycle crash has emergency crews heading to the scene around 6 pm on Thursday in Berne Township. According to early reports, the crash occurred in the area of 3600 Duffy road in Lancaster. Dispatch reported that the crash occurred between a vehicle and a motorcycle in a head-on collision.
LANCASTER, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

UCSO Reports – February 7, 2023

A deputy and units from the Marysville Fire Department responded to the 17000 block of Robinson Road to investigate an injury crash involving a 2013 Chrysler 300 that struck a deer. One person was transported to Memorial Hospital, and a crash report was taken, #80-23-053. 3:21am Property Damage Crash. A...
MARYSVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Proposed apartments on Parsons Avenue move forward

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A mixed-use project proposed on Parsons Avenue, with a couple dozen apartments and ground floor retail, is one step closer to construction. Development Commission approved the project on Feb. 9 and it will head to Columbus City Council for approval in March. The Near East Area Commission also recommended […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County – New York Man Arrested for Illegally Hunting Deer in Deer Creek State Park

PICKAWAY – A 51-Year Old man was arrested and charged with several violations including killing a deer illegally in Pickaway County. According to ODNR, during the 2023 white-tailed deer muzzleloader hunting season, State Wildlife Officer Matt Teders, assigned to Madison County, responded to a complaint of hunting without permission at Deer Creek State Park.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

1 injured in northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a northeast Columbus shooting Wednesday night. Police were called to the area of 1784 Pauline Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting. According to officers, witnesses said it was a drive-by shooting. The victim was taken to...
COLUMBUS, OH
1808Delaware

Everything You Always Wanted To Know About: The Three C Highway

Among official routes in the Buckeye State, it’s one of the oldest, with a route predating establishment of the state highway system. It’s also one of most iconic, as its name traditional and current names reference the fact that it connects the state’s three largest metropolitan areas which, unlike other locations in the US, have names which begin with the same letter.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy