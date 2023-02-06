Read full article on original website
unioncountydailydigital.com
OSHP Investigating Injury Crash In Northern Union County
MARYSVILLE – The Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating an injury crash involving two commercial tractor-trailers. The crash occurred at approximately 5:30 AM on State Route 31 near mile post 12. A 2018 Volvo operated by Cameron Johnson, 30 of Cleveland was traveling south...
Attempted abduction sparks search for suspect in Madison Township
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Madison Township police are investigating an attempted abduction near a Groveport middle school Friday morning. Officers were alerted to reports of an attempted abduction of a female middle school student this morning near the intersection of Clearwater Drive and Fullerton Road, which is about five blocks from Groveport Madison Middle School […]
Two survive collision, car fire near Worthington
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people were injured, and a car caught fire after a two-car collision in the northside of Columbus Thursday evening. Just before 7 p.m. Thursday a red Chevrolet Camaro was heading west on Schrock Road near Worthington and turned left onto Busch Boulevard. At that time a black Honda Civic was […]
NBC4 Columbus
Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car
Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car. Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck …. Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car. 11 p.m. weather forecast: 2.9.23. 11 p.m. weather forecast: 2.9.23. Columbus police officer charged with dereliction …. A...
Thousands of Ohioans without power due to high winds
This story was last updated Thursday at 7:30 a.m. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Power outages across Ohio are slowly resolving Thursday night as crews work against high winds battering the state. As of 7:30 a.m., about 1,000 AEP customers and 1,000 FirstEnergy/Ohio Edison customers have lost electricity. At outages’ peak at about 11 p.m., more […]
Police warn of phone scam on the rise in central Ohio
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Gahanna Police Department is alarming the public as a phone scam is circulating in central Ohio. Gahanna Detective Blair Thomas said scammers are calling and acting as law enforcement officers to receive money or personal information. During the call, scammers will act as they are from Gahanna of Columbus police […]
‘Wasn’t trying to kill him’: Man calls 911 after shooting at truck driver
A man who fired a shot at a truck driver, while driving on I-71 Wednesday evening, told a 911 dispatcher he believed the truck driver was trying to run him off the road.
sciotopost.com
Wanted Man Indicted for Running from Law Enforcement in Franklin and Hocking County
Hocking County – A man who made himself known to the police has been indicted and has warrants for his arrest in both Franklin and Hocking counties, he has currently been taken into custody in California. Corey J Kelly met Southern Ohio officers first when on the 13th of...
richlandsource.com
City of Mansfield sues 30-plus companies over alleged contamination at airport
MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield is suing a litany of companies it claims is responsible for alleged contamination in the soil and water at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport. The 49-page complaint, listing more than 30 defendants, was filed in Richland County Common Pleas Court by outside attorneys engaged by the city in January.
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Motorcycle Crash with Vehicle in Fairfield County
Fairfield – A motorcycle crash has emergency crews heading to the scene around 6 pm on Thursday in Berne Township. According to early reports, the crash occurred in the area of 3600 Duffy road in Lancaster. Dispatch reported that the crash occurred between a vehicle and a motorcycle in a head-on collision.
unioncountydailydigital.com
UCSO Reports – February 7, 2023
A deputy and units from the Marysville Fire Department responded to the 17000 block of Robinson Road to investigate an injury crash involving a 2013 Chrysler 300 that struck a deer. One person was transported to Memorial Hospital, and a crash report was taken, #80-23-053. 3:21am Property Damage Crash. A...
Proposed apartments on Parsons Avenue move forward
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A mixed-use project proposed on Parsons Avenue, with a couple dozen apartments and ground floor retail, is one step closer to construction. Development Commission approved the project on Feb. 9 and it will head to Columbus City Council for approval in March. The Near East Area Commission also recommended […]
1 man dead after crash in Marion County
A man has died after a crash in Marion County Tuesday evening.
Westerville officers killed in the line of duty remembered five years later
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Friday marks five years since two Westerville police officers died in the line of duty. More than 100 community members gathered on Friday with the Westerville Police Department to honor officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering who died in February of 2018. A moment of silence was held and flowers were […]
WKYC
Ohio State Highway Patrol: Truck driver shot on I-71 during alleged road rage incident
RICHLAND COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — An investigation is underway after an alleged road rage incident resulted in a shooting on Wednesday evening. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Ohio State Highway Patrol officials say that...
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – New York Man Arrested for Illegally Hunting Deer in Deer Creek State Park
PICKAWAY – A 51-Year Old man was arrested and charged with several violations including killing a deer illegally in Pickaway County. According to ODNR, during the 2023 white-tailed deer muzzleloader hunting season, State Wildlife Officer Matt Teders, assigned to Madison County, responded to a complaint of hunting without permission at Deer Creek State Park.
WSYX ABC6
1 injured in northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a northeast Columbus shooting Wednesday night. Police were called to the area of 1784 Pauline Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting. According to officers, witnesses said it was a drive-by shooting. The victim was taken to...
Everything You Always Wanted To Know About: The Three C Highway
Among official routes in the Buckeye State, it’s one of the oldest, with a route predating establishment of the state highway system. It’s also one of most iconic, as its name traditional and current names reference the fact that it connects the state’s three largest metropolitan areas which, unlike other locations in the US, have names which begin with the same letter.
He spent more than two decades in prison for a crime that may have never occurred. Now, the state has awarded him $1.3 million
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is receiving $1.3 million from the state after serving more than 20 years behind bars for a crime he didn’t commit. Ralph Blaine Smith was just 24 years old when he was wrongfully imprisoned, and despite losing out on over two decades, said he’s grateful to be back […]
Alcohol suspected in a Marion County collision, killing one, injuring two
MARION, OHIO (WCMH) – A man is dead after a head-on collision on Marion-Cardington Road East in Pleasant Township and alcohol is suspected to be a factor, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The OHSP is investigating a crash in Marion County involving a 2007 Dodge Dakota, which was heading west on Marion-Cardington Road, […]
