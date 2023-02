Ahead of the Eagles’ fourth Super Bowl appearance, we’re still turning over every rock. The Chiefs are no walk in the park. Even though we know this isn’t true, in many ways, it feels like it’s been a month since the Philadelphia Eagles played a football game. Heck, those flag football games at the Pro Bowl feel like they were a long time ago. Here’s the good news. We made it! Game time approaches. Philly has an opportunity to raise the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the second time in a five-year span.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO