Two Of Legendary Singer Al Green's Family Members Vanished In 2013 And Have Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGrand Rapids, MI
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
"Black Lives Matter: Grand Rapids Residents Unite for Justice and Equality"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Celebrating Black History Month in Grand Rapids: A Month-Long Tribute to the African American Community"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Step Out of the Box this Valentine's Day: Unique Ideas in Grand Rapids"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Pet food pantry in danger of closing, needs a new home after lease is unexpectedly ended
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Food pantries help all kinds of people in need, but one in Grand Rapids exists to help feed your pets. But now they're the ones who need help, or they could be forced to close for good. Pleasant Hearts Food Pantry works to keep animals...
"I love this place." | Mr. Gyros on Alpine Ave. closing its doors for good
WALKER, Michigan — A popular Grand Rapids area drive-thru will close its doors for good Thursday night. Mr. Gyros Drive-Thru & Takeout announced their closing Wednesday, after 12 years of bringing smiles and "America's Best Hummus!" to Alpine Avenue. The guy behind the drive-thru window all of those decades,...
'Puppy with a purpose': Family of Ray Tarasiewicz raising service puppy in his honor
WYOMING, Mich — After the search for Ray Tarasiewicz came to an end last month, his family is now honoring the legacy he left behind. His daughter, Amanda, is remembering her father by fostering a puppy with the 'Paws With a Cause' program, because she said Ray always loved dogs and wanted to give back.
Beloved Grand Rapids Area Gyro Restaurant Shutting Down For Good
After 12 years in business, a popular drive-thru and takeout gyro joint is closing its doors. Mr. Gyros Drive-Thru and Takeout announced the closure to Facebook, saying,. It has been a wonderful 12 years and the owner and his family would like to thank everyone for making this journey memorable. You all will remain close to his heart. It was his dream to open a restaurant and share his love for food with all, and his dream came true.
M-37 expansion project continues progression in Caledonia with estimated 2025 start date
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For those who live in Caledonia, or even pass through it, it's no secret that M-37 can be a time consuming road to travel in the morning and afternoon hours. Caledonia resident Claudia Wrogg just found out that the Michigan Department of Transportation is planning...
Grand River Equity Framework Meeting Tonight
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand River Corridor is often thought of as the beating heart of the city of Grand Rapids and of our region. That's why the restoration of the Grand River Corridor is so important, and tonight there is a meeting ahead of that restoration, around a project working to include voices from all communities.
West Michigan pastry chain opens its first Grand Rapids shop
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A popular West Michigan pastry chain is celebrating its first Grand Rapids location with a grand opening celebration next week, complete with the chance to win free treats for a year. Sprinkles Donut Shop opened its six retail store in Grand Rapids at 1237 Leonard...
Pound Buddies takes in mom, pup after being found freezing on good Samaritan's porch
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon animal shelter is thanking a good Samaritan for saving the lives of two dogs who were found freezing outside her home. Pound Buddies posted the story of Olive and newborn pup "Uno" on their Facebook page Thursday. Olive gave birth to a litter of...
The Old West Town Hidden in the Wilderness: Coopersville, Michigan
The Michigan ”town” of Coopersville in Montmorency County is not to be confused with the other Coopersville in Ottawa County. No, sir. This Coopersville is not an incorporated town or village, but is more like an amusement park...but with no rides. It's an old-time western town, smack in the Michigan wilderness for all to come visit. There's not another town around; its address is listed as Lewiston, but it's actually 16 miles south of that town hidden down a dirt road. This little-known tourist attraction survived the shutdowns of the past few years and still welcomes visitors.
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 1-Mile Trail In Michigan Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Beach
We have incredible hiking trails in the Mitten State that lead to wonderful overlooks, rivers, and waterfalls. But the best way to appreciate the Great Lake State’s natural beauty is a forest hike that leads to one of our majestic lakes. This secluded beach trail in Norton Shores, Michigan is sure to satisfy your wanderlust.
'A forever van': Sparta family needs help getting new transportation to travel together
SPARTA, Mich. — A Sparta family is hoping the community can help them get new transportation so they can travel together as a whole. The Breen family has a special set of circumstances that makes life a little bit different, and although they wouldn't change it for the world, they now need some help to do everything they can for their kids.
Muskegon Heights couple recognized for fostering 42 children
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — This Black History Month, we’re giving you a closer look “Through Our Lens.” That’s an ongoing exhibit at the Muskegon Museum of Art highlighting everyday residents of Muskegon County making a difference in the community. We begin our series with Ades and Mozelle Ellis, the parents of 50 Muskegon Heights children.
Holland pizzeria offering free slices for National Pizza Day
National Pizza Day is Thursday and there are sure to be plenty of deals for people to celebrate in style.
3 West Michigan schools receiving funding to expand health center services
MICHIGAN, USA — As part of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services' (MDHHS) efforts to expand access to health care for children, three schools in West Michigan are receiving funding. The MDHHS is distributing $2.4 million to 26 schools across the state. This is part of the...
Holland ballot proposal offers more access to lake, increased tourism opportunities
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Holland is putting a decision before the voters on May 2. The vote would allow the City and partners to move forward with the sale, or land swap, that includes a 2.24-acre parcel at 255 Kollen Park Drive and a 17.26-acre parcel of of land at 64 Pine Avenue, or the old James De Young coal-fired electric site. Both properties sit on the bank of Lake Macatawa.
Irish on Ionia returns to Grand Rapids for 10th year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan's largest St. Patrick's Day party is back for its tenth year in Grand Rapids. Hopcat is hosting the popular Irish on Ionia event with a full day of music, food and beer on Saturday, March 18 from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Presale...
Grand Rapids community leaders lay out equity framework for restoration of Grand River corridor
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Community leaders in Grand Rapids say there needs to be more inclusion of diverse voices in the restoration planning of the Grand River corridor. Black Voices at the River was the second event to talk about a document written by stakeholders in the community. They hope to redevelop the Grand River corridor with everyone in mind.
Two More West Michigan Bed Bath and Beyond Stores Shutting Down
Bed Bath & Beyond has announced even more stores that are closing for good - and two are in West Michigan. Which West Michigan Bed Bath & Beyond Stores are Closing?. Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond announced they'd be closing 150 stores nationwide amid ongoing financial struggles. We shared...
Muskegon man wins $450,000 on The Big Spin
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon man is still reeling from a $450,000 win on The Big Spin!. The Michigan Lottery says 51-year-old Greg Dietz landed on $450,000 when he spun the prize wheel. We’re told Dietz was selected to be on the show after submitting codes redeemed from non-winning...
State: Children locked in tents at Rockford-area home child care
The state has suspended the license of a Rockford-area home child care, saying the woman who runs it routinely locked children inside tents.
