ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentwood, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
My Magic GR

Beloved Grand Rapids Area Gyro Restaurant Shutting Down For Good

After 12 years in business, a popular drive-thru and takeout gyro joint is closing its doors. Mr. Gyros Drive-Thru and Takeout announced the closure to Facebook, saying,. It has been a wonderful 12 years and the owner and his family would like to thank everyone for making this journey memorable. You all will remain close to his heart. It was his dream to open a restaurant and share his love for food with all, and his dream came true.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand River Equity Framework Meeting Tonight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand River Corridor is often thought of as the beating heart of the city of Grand Rapids and of our region. That's why the restoration of the Grand River Corridor is so important, and tonight there is a meeting ahead of that restoration, around a project working to include voices from all communities.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

The Old West Town Hidden in the Wilderness: Coopersville, Michigan

The Michigan ”town” of Coopersville in Montmorency County is not to be confused with the other Coopersville in Ottawa County. No, sir. This Coopersville is not an incorporated town or village, but is more like an amusement park...but with no rides. It's an old-time western town, smack in the Michigan wilderness for all to come visit. There's not another town around; its address is listed as Lewiston, but it's actually 16 miles south of that town hidden down a dirt road. This little-known tourist attraction survived the shutdowns of the past few years and still welcomes visitors.
COOPERSVILLE, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Holland ballot proposal offers more access to lake, increased tourism opportunities

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Holland is putting a decision before the voters on May 2. The vote would allow the City and partners to move forward with the sale, or land swap, that includes a 2.24-acre parcel at 255 Kollen Park Drive and a 17.26-acre parcel of of land at 64 Pine Avenue, or the old James De Young coal-fired electric site. Both properties sit on the bank of Lake Macatawa.
HOLLAND, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids community leaders lay out equity framework for restoration of Grand River corridor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Community leaders in Grand Rapids say there needs to be more inclusion of diverse voices in the restoration planning of the Grand River corridor. Black Voices at the River was the second event to talk about a document written by stakeholders in the community. They hope to redevelop the Grand River corridor with everyone in mind.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Muskegon man wins $450,000 on The Big Spin

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon man is still reeling from a $450,000 win on The Big Spin!. The Michigan Lottery says 51-year-old Greg Dietz landed on $450,000 when he spun the prize wheel. We’re told Dietz was selected to be on the show after submitting codes redeemed from non-winning...
MUSKEGON, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy