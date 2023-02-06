Read full article on original website
Related
NCAA Tournament Bracketology update: Gonzaga drops to 5-seed after loss to Saint Mary's
The Gonzaga men’s basketball team will likely take a different route to the NCAA Tournament this season. After Saturday’s 78-70 overtime loss to No. 15 Saint Mary’s, the Zags (19-5, 8-2) find themselves sitting firmly in second place in the West Coast Conference behind the Gaels, who have a ...
LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne Has A Massive Net Worth & She's Only A Junior In College
A gymnast attending Louisiana State University might be one of the most popular college students in the United States right now, which is probably why she's got such a huge net worth. If you don't already know her, her name is Olivia Dunne, a 20-year-old student-athlete competing on LSU's women's...
College Basketball World Shocked By Wednesday Night Upset
Vanderbilt's win over Tennessee on Wednesday night has college basketball fans talking. The Commodores upset their rivals on a Tyrin Lawrence buzzer-beating 3-pointer on Wednesday. The win is Vanderbilt's first over Tennessee since 2017. As is tradition in college basketball, Vanderbilt fans ...
The Pac-12’s Search for West Coast Survival Ends with Boise State
Many critics, myself included, have written about the challenges and shortcomings of Boise State University. We've read them all, including famous signs like 'Boise is not a state' at opposing football stadiums. The days of Chris Petersen, Ian Johnson, and Kellen Moore are over. However, I believe their legacy and the house that Gene Bleimeyer built have enough attraction to bring the Pac-12 to Boise.
Basketball World Reacts To Ridiculous Score Of High School Game
It must've been a tough watch for these high school parents on Tuesday night. In a game between the Weatherford Eagles and Anadarko Warriors out in Oklahoma, Weatherford was able to pull out a 4-2 win, whose only points were scored by two-sport athlete CJ Nickson. The basketball world reacted to ...
Sports World Shocked By UConn Women's Basketball Loss
UConn is not used to losing, especially not twice. After falling to top-ranked South Carolina in a national championship rematch Sunday, the Huskies fell 59-52 to Marquette on Wednesday night. It's the first time in 30 years the women's basketball powerhouse has lost two games in a row. Yes, you ...
Four potential Pac-12 expansion candidates aside from SMU and San Diego State
The Pac-12 is on the ropes and may need to make a splashy move soon
Former Ohio State Player Is Transferring To Big Ten Rival
The Ohio State Buckeyes are among the nation's elite college football programs. Along with Michigan, Ohio State is one of the premier members of the Big Ten conference. One former Buckeye is taking his talents to another very successful Big Ten school. Former Ohio State punter Michael O'Shaughnessy ...
Colorado may be among the Big 12's next expansion targets
With all of the moves the Big 12 is making there is a possibility they come after Colorado
ESPN Analysts Reveal 2024 College Football Playoff Picks
The upcoming season will mark the final four-team College Football Playoff before expanding to 12. With multiple months to spare, eight ESPN analysts predicted which teams will send off the current format. They're mostly expecting the usual suspects to receive an elusive invite. Every participant ...
Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change
No one will ever know how the NFC Championship Game would have turned out had Brock Purdy not gotten injured, but San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey is hoping the circumstances surrounding his team’s loss will inspire a significant rule change. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Niners 31-7 after both Brock Purdy and backup quarterback... The post Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Hummel chimes in on Purdue, Big Ten and more
Through his broadcasting roles with ESPN and the Big Ten Network, Purdue alum Robbie Hummel has gotten a front-row seat to watch his alma mater put together one of the finest seasons in the history of Purdue men’s basketball. Despite a defeat on Saturday at rival Indiana, the Boilermakers...
Decades of an unresolved issue are catching up with Michigan State
One major problem has festered in Tom Izzo's program for far too long...
Look: College Basketball Court Is In Terrible Shape Tonight
This Wednesday's basketball game between Vermont and Maine has been delayed for one of the most bizarre reasons ever. The hardwood at Cross Insurance Center was not properly lined up before tipoff at 7 p.m. ET. As a result, this game between the Catamounts and Black Bears was put on ...
March Madness: Six SEC programs expected to make the cut per ESPN analyst Joe Lunardi
With only one month until the start of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, the college basketball season is really beginning to heat up. ESPN lead bracketology analyst and college basketball expert, Joe Lunardi, breaks down his expectations for the tournament by conference. The Big Ten currently leads the way...
CFB world reacts to conflicting Brian Kelly reports
Walk into a sports bar and mention the name Brian Kelly and be prepared for a lengthy debate. You’ll hear his defenders bring up his great record. His detractors will bring up his poor big-game record. Kelly is a polarizing guy and that’s all par for the course with him. But on Thursday, a debate Read more... The post CFB world reacts to conflicting Brian Kelly reports appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
College football expansion: Big 12 looking to add members again
College football realignment took another huge turn when Texas and Oklahoma confirmed they will leave the Big 12 and move to the SEC a year earlier than expected, set to move in the summer of 2024. Now that leaves the Big 12 looking for a way to respond in a way that puts itself in position to ...
Dawn Staley on Geno Auriemma Criticism About Play Style: ‘I’m Sick of It’
The Gamecocks women’s basketball coach is fed up with the disrespect toward her program.
Top 2024 Running Back James Peoples Names Final 6 Schools
Several top programs are hot on the recruiting trail, and many are after prized recruits in the class of 2024. One of those recruits is running back James Peoples, who has recently narrowed his list of potential schools down to 6. The four-star recruit out of San Antonio, TX revealed his ...
SEC releases preseason baseball poll, All-SEC teams
The Southeastern Conference has released its preseason coaches poll, as well as its coaches’ selections for the 2023 Preseason All-SEC teams. and LSU were picked to win their respective divisions, while LSU was the overall favorite to win the conference. LSU received 11 first-place votes to win the league, while Florida, Ole Miss and Texas A&M all received one vote to win the conference title.
FanSided
307K+
Followers
612K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0