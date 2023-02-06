ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

The Spun

College Basketball World Shocked By Wednesday Night Upset

Vanderbilt's win over Tennessee on Wednesday night has college basketball fans talking. The Commodores upset their rivals on a Tyrin Lawrence buzzer-beating 3-pointer on Wednesday. The win is Vanderbilt's first over Tennessee since 2017. As is tradition in college basketball, Vanderbilt fans ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
105.5 The Fan

The Pac-12’s Search for West Coast Survival Ends with Boise State

Many critics, myself included, have written about the challenges and shortcomings of Boise State University. We've read them all, including famous signs like 'Boise is not a state' at opposing football stadiums. The days of Chris Petersen, Ian Johnson, and Kellen Moore are over. However, I believe their legacy and the house that Gene Bleimeyer built have enough attraction to bring the Pac-12 to Boise.
BOISE, ID
The Spun

Sports World Shocked By UConn Women's Basketball Loss

UConn is not used to losing, especially not twice. After falling to top-ranked South Carolina in a national championship rematch Sunday, the Huskies fell 59-52 to Marquette on Wednesday night. It's the first time in 30 years the women's basketball powerhouse has lost two games in a row. Yes, you ...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

Former Ohio State Player Is Transferring To Big Ten Rival

The Ohio State Buckeyes are among the nation's elite college football programs. Along with Michigan, Ohio State is one of the premier members of the Big Ten conference. One former Buckeye is taking his talents to another very successful Big Ten school. Former Ohio State punter Michael O'Shaughnessy ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

ESPN Analysts Reveal 2024 College Football Playoff Picks

The upcoming season will mark the final four-team College Football Playoff before expanding to 12. With multiple months to spare, eight ESPN analysts predicted which teams will send off the current format. They're mostly expecting the usual suspects to receive an elusive invite. Every participant ...
GEORGIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change

No one will ever know how the NFC Championship Game would have turned out had Brock Purdy not gotten injured, but San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey is hoping the circumstances surrounding his team’s loss will inspire a significant rule change. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Niners 31-7 after both Brock Purdy and backup quarterback... The post Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
On3.com

Hummel chimes in on Purdue, Big Ten and more

Through his broadcasting roles with ESPN and the Big Ten Network, Purdue alum Robbie Hummel has gotten a front-row seat to watch his alma mater put together one of the finest seasons in the history of Purdue men’s basketball. Despite a defeat on Saturday at rival Indiana, the Boilermakers...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to conflicting Brian Kelly reports

Walk into a sports bar and mention the name Brian Kelly and be prepared for a lengthy debate. You’ll hear his defenders bring up his great record. His detractors will bring up his poor big-game record. Kelly is a polarizing guy and that’s all par for the course with him. But on Thursday, a debate Read more... The post CFB world reacts to conflicting Brian Kelly reports appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Top 2024 Running Back James Peoples Names Final 6 Schools

Several top programs are hot on the recruiting trail, and many are after prized recruits in the class of 2024.  One of those recruits is running back James Peoples, who has recently narrowed his list of potential schools down to 6. The four-star recruit out of San Antonio, TX revealed his ...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

SEC releases preseason baseball poll, All-SEC teams

The Southeastern Conference has released its preseason coaches poll, as well as its coaches’ selections for the 2023 Preseason All-SEC teams. and LSU were picked to win their respective divisions, while LSU was the overall favorite to win the conference. LSU received 11 first-place votes to win the league, while Florida, Ole Miss and Texas A&M all received one vote to win the conference title.
GEORGIA STATE
